Anti-Science Political Hack Named To Run NASA

September 2, 2017
First, please take two minutes to watch and listen to this, in order to calibrate:

Now, remove all liquid containing vessels from the vicinity, put on your head-desk helmet gear, and watch this:

Then, behold the fact that Jim Bridenstine, who has demanded that President Obama apologize for believing that global warming is real and important, is being appointed to run NASA.

By the way, global warming did not stop in 2003

See this post at Think Progress and this post at Get Energy Smart for more.

Feel like signing a petition? This is the one you should sign.

Comments

  1. #1 Tyvor Winn
    USA
    September 2, 2017

    Unfortunately, enough voters cast ballots for Trump and the anti-science party to make this kind of thing happen again and again and again. We’re now moving backwards through the knowledge universe and there’s no good reason to expect anything different soon.

  2. #2 dean
    September 2, 2017

    “Explaining his interest in space in February at the Commercial Space Transportation Conference in Washington, Bridenstine said: “People often say, ‘Why are you so involved in space issues? You don’t have any space interests in Oklahoma.’ You bet I do. My constituents get killed in tornadoes.”

    This clown is a real piece of work.

  3. #3 James Downard
    Spokane WA
    September 2, 2017

    Trumplandia is the most antiscience administration ever, positively awash with unqualified ideologues put in place to please the dogmatic needs of Trump’s core “Kulturkampf” supporters.

    Btw I first bumped into Bridenstine because he was among the congressional signatories to the amicus curiae brief supporting the Greece v Galloway prayer case (I debated a conservative law prof on it just before the Supreme Court 5-4 favorable ruling). Bridenstine’s position on climate change would be virtually a given for that Kulturkampf antievolution demographic, which Greg knows I keep tabs on in my #TIP project on the methodology of creationism, http://www.tortucan.wordpress.com

  4. #4 Li D
    Australia
    September 2, 2017

    #1 ” We’re now moving backwards through the knowledge universe and there’s no good reason to expect anything different soon.”.
    Ummmm nah.Thats more than a touch exceptionalist.
    Yanks aint the sole key to knowledge.
    Dont you mob ever read any books or papers from Chile or Malaysia or Mexico or RSA or New Zealand or Germany and take on the ideas and science???
    Isnt non yank knowledge good enough for yas?
    And even within Yankland, very very much good science is done
    every day.

  5. #5 Jim Sweeney
    Australia
    September 2, 2017

    #4 – Nevertheless, the US has adopted a role of promoting world scientific progress – up until now. Their leadership has inspired many other countries to keep pushing at the boundaries of human knowledge. Unfortunately, the current attitude of “Don’t mind us, we’re just heading back to the Dark Ages” has knock-on effects that will affect all of us until we (the rest of the World) get used to the idea of ignoring the US and working around them.

  6. #6 SteveP
    September 3, 2017

    What a vile and sadistic thing for der Donald to do, to nominate someone whose passion is pretty obviously not STEM to head NASA. While his buddy Putin is exhorting returning Russian students to be the masters of AI, der Donald is running around with an over sized USA hat bashing the press and nominating an over achieving air head to lead NASA. Well, look at the bright side. He could have chosen Michelle Bachman for the post. That would have been maybe a little bit worse. Or Sarah Palin.
    Jim Inhofe would have been a similarly slightly more destructive choice. But at any rate, there we are.

    Today is National Prayer Day per proclamation of der Prez. We can only hope that Mueller puts the cuffs on him before Donnie can strengthen his authoritarian creds with the hyper religious crowd, and reach full blown fascism. Oh, and did I mention that NK appears to have set off another nuke of some kind? Happy National Prayer Day!

  7. #7 Lionel A
    September 3, 2017

    Wow! Just Wow!

    Bridenstine must have just broken the record for the number of miss-truths spoken in one minute and six seconds.

    My irony meter wasn’t so much broken as shattered into fermions.

  8. #8 Lionel A
    September 3, 2017

    I would sign that petition but would have to lie about being somewhere in the US. Although ’tis true the UK May follow Hawaii and Oregon by becoming another state of the USA, one fittingly named after an aircraft carrier.

  9. #9 Gerrit Bogaers
    Netherlands
    September 3, 2017

    Greg, what must be done to get a well organized National Aeronautics and Space Administration, as a truly independent agency of the federal administration of the USA, responsible for the American space program?