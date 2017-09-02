Anti-Science Political Hack Named To Run NASA

First, please take two minutes to watch and listen to this, in order to calibrate:

Now, remove all liquid containing vessels from the vicinity, put on your head-desk helmet gear, and watch this:

Then, behold the fact that Jim Bridenstine, who has demanded that President Obama apologize for believing that global warming is real and important, is being appointed to run NASA.

By the way, global warming did not stop in 2003

No surprise here, planetary warming does not care about the election. Now including October data. pic.twitter.com/SEUbaNRaxT — Gavin Schmidt (@ClimateOfGavin) November 15, 2016

See this post at Think Progress and this post at Get Energy Smart for more.

Feel like signing a petition? This is the one you should sign.