Three Chances To Flip A Red District Blue

Posted by Greg Laden on September 9, 2017
I know a lot of you are interested in local elections. There are three special elections coming up Tuesday that you might want to know about, and possibly lend some support to, or at least, watch. The candidates are shown above. They are:

  • Charlie St. Clair
  • Kathryn Rehner
  • Jacob Rosekrants

