My Review of Hillary Clinton’s Book Part I

September 10, 2017

Before discussing What Happened by Hillary Clinton, the nature of the political conversation demands that I preface this review with some context.

First, about me.

I supported Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election because I did not want Donald Trump to be president.

During the primary, which was not the 2016 election, I seriously had a hard time deciding between the various candidates (Clinton and Sanders). On an issue by issue basis, I preferred Sanders’ position over Clinton. However, on the issues about which I have an informed view (climate change and energy related, and education) by view was different from both, and the difference between Sanders and Clinton was smaller than the difference between either of them and me.

I decided early on during the primary to support the candidate that was likely to win the nomination as soon as I was pretty sure who that was. In order to facilitate that, I developed a model predicting the primary outcome. At the very outset, Clinton was predicted to win, but we needed to pass through several actual primaries to have confidence in that. In the end, it turns out that my model predicted almost every primary outcome to within a few percentage points, often getting the outcome exactly correct, and predicted the winners very well (when a primary is a half point difference, the difference between a very good prediction and the actual outcome is literally a coin toss). A very small number of primaries were different from what I predicted in magnitude, and I never made predictions using my model for Vermont, Alaska, Hawaii, and the various territories (the model could not work in those areas). (I made predictions, but not based on my model.)

It became clear to me that Clinton was going to win the primary long before I openly stated that. I avoided stating it because I knew that would cause an unfair and obnoxious reaction from many Sanders supporters. So I waited until a blueberry muffin would have the brains to see who was going to win. In retrospect that was a mistake because none of those folks I was worried about ever got smarter than a blueberry muffin anyway.

So, to summarize, I supported Sanders and Clinton both, liked them both, avoided being mean to either one of them, attended fundraisers for both, attended rallies by both, but all along I knew Clinton was the more likely nominee.

I want to add something else about Sanders vs. Clinton. I regarded Sanders non-incrementalism as better than Clinton’s incrementalism for many but not all issues. I Think both candidates were flawed in having one or the other of a strategy. I know because I’m much smarter than a blueberry muffin that there are times for incrementalism and times for revolution. I also knew it was time for more revolution in two or three areas (such as the energy transition and health care). That’s why I leaned more towards Sanders than Clinton with respect to that philosophy.

Having said that, I felt that Clinton was the more competent and more likely to simply do a good job as president, and I had no sense whatsoever as to how Sanders would do with foreign policy. I did, however, have confidence and reason to believe that Sanders would have come up to the challenge of foreign policy excellence, and Clinton have put the hammer down on certain issues, casting aside the incrementalism.

Now, a quick word about Hillary Clinton.

Clinton was a gubernatorial first lady, and a presidential first lady. She was a trained lawyer and political activist fighting hard fights. She brought the whole idea of public preschool to the US and did more for health care reform, including and especially for children than any other individual until Obamcare. Then, she was an effective and much liked Senator and an excellent Secretary of State. She then became the first woman to win a major party nomination for president, won the popular vote, and probably would have won the election were it not for Russian meddling.

After her loss, she withdrew from public view for over half a year.

Then she wrote a book, What Happened, expressing her point of view.

Then, a lot of people felt compelled to tell this woman to shut her pie hole based on this book.

Finally, my review of the book:

I don’t have one. The book is not published yet. I don’t intend to say anything about the book until I’ve read it (I pre-ordered it). And, if I hate it, I will tell you what I did not like about it, and I’ll even tell Clinton if I get a chance, but I will not tell this woman that she should not have written it. She gets to do that, and all those people telling us that the book that is not yet published is terrible and that Secretary Clinton should not have written it, are deeply embarrassing themselves.

Disagree with the contents of this book you haven’t read, if you can manage to eventually read it and be fair and not a cherry picker with your opinion. But do not, I repeat, do not, tell her to shut up. That’s what Republicans do, that’s what dictators do. That’s what the original American Patriots did, who burned literature they didn’t like and physically assaulted the authors, and burned their homes, back before we got civilization.

I’ll tell you this: I am very interested in what happened during the last election. I’ve written quite a bit about it, I’m writing more about it. Why would I not want Clinton’s point of view?

Stay tuned for Part II of this review, in which I … actually review What Happened after I have actually read it!

(PS: If you didn’t know that bit about the original American Patriots you must read THIS BOOK. )



  1. #1 Ripsawff
    Riding the storm in Florida
    September 10, 2017

    Lol! This is one of the funniest things you have written Good wit and humor. Keep it up!

  2. #2 Jesse
    September 10, 2017

    A good take. I’m not particularly invested in her post-mortem except in a kind of morbid fascination way. I don’t think Clinton’s qualifications (or Sanders’) were ever in doubt, even from her critics.

    What I think her run against Sanders illustrated was the deep problems the Democratic party has had since they took a right turn in the 1990s, and the whole problem with certain types of liberalism generally.

    Sanders illustrated that too — he has a “class first” approach, which is good as far as it goes, but fails to address the very real economics of racism. Clinton was sort of like a mirror image (though she too simply punted on substantial issues of race; doing the occasional Spanish phrase isn’t the same as calling out racism by name).

    And I’ve said it before: there was no affirmative reason to vote for Clinton (that she offered) to many people; the data is pretty clear that Democratic voters stayed home while a well-distributed cohort of bigots was motivated to vote.

    (When you say to someone “Oh your job is gone but we will retrain you” everyone knows that is horseshit — and that’s true for PoC as well).

    Anyhow, what interests me more is whether progressive people will be able to seize the moment. My biggest issue with Obama was that equipped with a supermajority, he asked two Dem senators to be in his cabinet right when an important set of votes was coming, and took single-payer off the table from the getgo. He also wasn’t seriously challenging the national security state. Clinton wasn’t doing that either, and both were more interested in saving the insurance industry’s prerogatives rather than saving the industry from itself.

    I would hope that if the Dems make big gains in the midterms, they use them. I can’t imagine why they think appealing to people who voted for Trump precisely because he said “I am going to hurt brown people (and get cozy with those who want to kill Jews”) is a winning strategy, given who won the popular vote.

    (I mean, it isn’t 1960. You don’t need the support of Southern Democrats anymore, they all joined the GOP. They’re gone from an electoral strategy POV).

  3. #3 Greg Laden
    September 10, 2017

    I do suspect that in the end, the primary explanation of “what happened” will be defined by who stayed home. The why they stayed home certainly includes exactly the things you say, plus some Russian influences that are more recent and unique.

    I also think that there has been an effective wake up call to not run to the center every time someone says “boo.”

  4. #4 Gerrit Bogaers
    September 10, 2017

    Dear Greg Laden, you write, (quote:) ‘Disagree with the contents of this book you haven’t read, if you can manage to eventually read it and be fair and not a cherry picker with your opinion. But do not, I repeat, do not, tell her to shut up. That’s what Republicans do, that’s what dictators do. That’s what the original American Patriots did, who burned literature they didn’t like and physically assaulted the authors, and burned their homes, back before we got civilization.’

    This is interesting. I agree with you as far as your remark concerns: ‘ ‘Disagree with the contents of this book you haven’t read, if you can manage to eventually read it and be fair and not a cherry picker with your opinion. But do not, I repeat, do not, tell her to shut up.’

    I disagree however with the limitation in your remark: ‘That’s what Republicans do, that’s what dictators do. That’s what the original American Patriots did, who burned literature they didn’t like and physically assaulted the authors, and burned their homes, back before we got civilization.’

    There is a saying about ‘a splinter in the eye of another and a beam in your own eye’.

    As you wish to stand on honest grounds, you will agree with me that your blog has shown and shows several examples of Democrats who just do what you detest in the supposed behaviour you put in the shoes of Republicans and Patriots.

    Your blog gives shelter to those ‘democratic’ persons under the flag of anonymity under which cover they can spit the most foul and filthy language and condemnations of and about study’s and books they haven´t even read, even about books that are to be published.

    If you want a real scientific debate and proper discussion about the book of Hillary Clinton and the books of others I advice you to stop giving shelter to anonymous cursing by people who prefer their own biases and personal preferences above a fair and philosophical exchange of facts, possible causes and possible consequences.

    The guerrilla tactics and positions shown not only on your blog but also on other ´meeting or better clash points´ of opinion are regrettable but true a deplorable characteristic of today’s ‘civilised’ America and undermine decency and trust, and nullify the necessary ingredients for good society.

    Your warning wouldn’t be necessary if all participants on this blog would display decency towards opinions which differ from their own.

    I’m curious whether your appeal will hold on the field of fairness and decency. I wish you the best of luck with your comments on Hillary.

  5. #5 WhiskeyTangoFoxtrot
    September 10, 2017

    Jesse ~ You said there was no affirmative reason to vote for Clinton. And now she writes a book called What Happened?

  6. #6 Ripsawff
    September 10, 2017

    Ha ha ha! Russian influence? Why people did not vote!?

    DNC shenanigans, email revelations, putting sensitive documents on HRC’s home server when she knew better (you pointed out her experience in government-she knew better!), and screwing Bernie did her in. People turned out to vote against her. Millions of fake ballots and calling Trump supporters “deplorable” also did her in.

    Face it! Hillary and the Dems blew it!

    People are tired of more of the same in government. They are tired of career politicians selling out the USA.

    Wait, wait! Here it comes! Time for the liberal, alt-left trolls to come out and attack my character! As comrade Stalin called them– “useful idiots” — aka socialist progressives bent on globalist government.

  7. #7 Gerrit Bogaers
    September 10, 2017

    Here it comes again, read the fear of #6.

    Hope no one gives ground to the apparently existing fear of anonymous ´nom plume de guerre´ Ripsawff #6, (quote:)

    ‘Wait, wait! Here it comes! Time for the liberal, alt-left trolls to come out and attack my character! As comrade Stalin called them– “useful idiots” — aka socialist progressives bent on globalist government.’

  8. #8 elspi
    September 10, 2017

    We need better Russian trolls. Come on, where is the varsity troll team.

  9. #9 Greg Laden
    September 10, 2017

    “As you wish to stand on honest grounds, you will agree with me that your blog has shown and shows several examples of Democrats who just do what you detest in the supposed behaviour you put in the shoes of Republicans and Patriots.”

    Absolutely, and in these remarks my intent is to shame them!