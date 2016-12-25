Merry Christmas, Happy Chanukah, and Happy New Year

Posted by Orac on December 25, 2016
(4)
More »
David Bowie and Bing Crosby
David Bowie and Bing Crosby

To all those who come here regularly for a dose of Insolence, Respectful or otherwise, skepticism and science, best holiday wishes for whatever end-of-year holidays you might celebrate. I’ll probably be on a less intensive blogging schedule until after the New Year, depending on things go (sometimes, even between Christmas and New Years, something happens that demands some Insolence, and I have a hard time resisting the call), but I’ll definitely be back after Boxing Day.

In the meantime…one of my all time favorite Christmas performances, and, yes, heathen that I’ve become, I still enjoy it immensely every year. This year, it’s particularly poignant, given that we lost David Bowie, who was one of my very favorite artists and had been since I was in high school.

Keywords: , , ,
(4)
More »

Comments

  1. #1 Dorit Reiss
    December 25, 2016

    Happy holidays and some rest to you, Orac.

  2. #2 Michael J. Dochniak
    Minnesota
    December 25, 2016

    Thanks Orac!

    Remembering Lilady, the greatest minion of all, and her passion for medical science!

    Are there any other minions who may have passed away this year who deserve respectful recognition?

  3. #3 Johnny
    127.0.0.1
    December 25, 2016

    To our host and all minions everywhere –

    Please accept with no obligation, implied or implicit, my best wishes for an environmentally conscious, socially responsible, low stress, non-addictive, gender neutral, celebration of the winter solstice holiday, practiced within the most enjoyable traditions of the religious persuasion of your choice, or secular practices of your choice, with respect for the religious/secular persuasions and/or traditions of others, or their choice not to practice religious or secular traditions at all.

    A N D

    A fiscally successful, personally fulfilling, and medically uncomplicated recognition of the onset of the generally accepted calendar year 2017, but not without due respect for the calendars of choice of other cultures whose contributions to society have helped make America great, (not to imply that America is necessarily greater than any other country or is the only “AMERICA” in the western hemisphere,) and without regard to the race, creed, color, age, physical ability, religious faith, or sexual preference of the wishee.

    (By accepting this greeting, you are accepting these terms. This greeting is subject to clarification or withdrawal. It is freely transferable with no alteration to the original greeting. It implies no promise by the wisher to actually implement any of the wishes for her/himself or others, and is void where prohibited by law, and is revocable at the sole discretion of the wisher. This wish is warranted to perform as expected within the usual application of good tidings for a period of one year, or until the issuance of a subsequent holiday greeting, whichever comes first, and warranty is limited to replacement of this wish or issuance of a new wish at the sole discretion of the wisher.)

  4. #4 c0nc0rdance
    December 25, 2016

    “You’re the one that sings, right?”
    “Well, right or wrong, I sing either way.”
    One of my favorites.