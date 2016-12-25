Merry Christmas, Happy Chanukah, and Happy New Year

To all those who come here regularly for a dose of Insolence, Respectful or otherwise, skepticism and science, best holiday wishes for whatever end-of-year holidays you might celebrate. I’ll probably be on a less intensive blogging schedule until after the New Year, depending on things go (sometimes, even between Christmas and New Years, something happens that demands some Insolence, and I have a hard time resisting the call), but I’ll definitely be back after Boxing Day.

In the meantime…one of my all time favorite Christmas performances, and, yes, heathen that I’ve become, I still enjoy it immensely every year. This year, it’s particularly poignant, given that we lost David Bowie, who was one of my very favorite artists and had been since I was in high school.