How stigmatized are undervaccinated children and their parents?

Posted by Orac on June 2, 2017
If you were to believe antivaxers, you'd think that they're doing Cersei's walk of shame every day. But is this true?

I’ve discussed several times over the last several years my impression that the media have become in general less tolerant of antivaccine views. At least, the media seem less willing to indulge in “tell both sides” false equivalence. Back when I started blogging, I routinely used to bemoan how news stories about vaccines or autism would almost inevitably include obligatory quotes from antivaxer like J.B. Handley, Jenny McCarthy, and sometimes even Andrew Wakefield. More recently, over the last five years or so, such tropes seem a lot less common. I don’t have any solid evidence to back up my impression, but I’m not alone in it. I’d like to think it was because of evidence, but generally I’ve attributed much of this change to the the downfall of one of the most famous antivaxer of all (at least before the rise of Donald Trump, and even then most people didn’t know that he has antivaccine views), Andrew Wakefield. When Wakefield lost his medical license and the was revealed to be a fraud, it provided a handy shorthand way to dismiss antivaccine views. Again, that wasn’t my preferred way to have won people over, but stories tend to be more effective than evidence.

It’s against that backdrop that I came across a story about a study examining how the mothers of unvaccinated children are viewed by other people. From the story in the Vancouver Sun:

Mothers of unvaccinated children are judged harshly by other people and their children are more likely to be shunned by other families, according to a study from the University of B.C.

And it really matters why the child is unvaccinated.

Those moms who outright refuse to vaccinate their kids are viewed most negatively, said co-author Nicholas Fitz, now a research associate at Duke University in Durham, N.C.

“On measures of social distance — like would you let your child befriend an unvaccinated child or work on a school project together — across the board unvaccinated children suffered from stigma,” he said. “People felt the most anger and the least sympathy for the refusal group and viewed the mothers as a danger to the community.”

But, because of the perceived health hazard, the child is most likely to be shunned.

“They don’t want the family to move into the neighbourhood … and they don’t want their children to play with (unvaccinated) children,” he said.

The authors Carpiano et al themselves discuss how parents in the US are frequently judgmental of each other in the introduction to their study and point out that vaccination has become another area where judgmental attitudes can come into play:

In addition to these cultural expectations, media coverage of undervaccination has heavily focused on “anti-vaxxer” parents (mostly mothers), who refuse vaccinations for their children. This small, but vocal proportion of parents of the total undervaccinated population—more likely to be white and higher SES and thus with greater capacity to undertake healthy practices—are (a) known for rejecting certain evidence-based medical recommendations, (b) engaging in emotionally-, time-, and (often) financially-absorbing “intensive mothering” practices centered extensively on managing a child’s development; as well as (c) often identifying with essentialist notions of mothers as the best caregivers for their children (Reich, 2016 ; Hays, 1998). Popular media has even characterized anti-vaxxers as dangerous (e.g., Sriram, 2015). This attention paid to anti-vaxxers has contributed to misconceptions and even stereotypes about other vaccine-hesitant parents who refuse or delay vaccinations for their children (e.g., Haelle, 2015).

Of course, antivaxers are dangerous, but I always try to distinguish between vaccine-hesitant parents who have fallen under the sway of antivaccine views and the hard core antivaxers themselves, who spread the message. The former can be reached; the latter are virtually unreachable with rare exceptions.

In the study by Carpiano et al itself, the authors consider three issues:

  • Is undervaccination stigmatizing for the parent and the child?
  • Do stigmatizing attitudes depend on the reason for undervaccination?
  • What are the policy consequences of undervaccination attitudes?

Guided by these issues, the authors sought to investigate three questions:

  1. To what extent does the causal reason for a child’s undervaccination status predict people’s: a. Evaluations of child undervaccination (in terms of attribution theory-based emotional reactions and/or mother judgment-based differentness, credibility, and dangerousness) and b.Stigmatizing behavioral orientations (i.e. social distance and discrimination) towards undervaccinated children and their parents?
  2. Do people’s evaluations of child undervaccination explain differences in stigmatizing orientations observed across different undervaccination reasons?
  3. Do these undervaccination evaluations and stigmatizing orientations predict support for specific child vaccination policies?

Carpiano et al examined these questions by designing a survey-embedded vignette experiment that was administered in 2015 using Amazon’s Mechanical Turk (MTurk), an online crowdsourcing Internet marketplace that allows individuals and businesses (referred to as Requesters) to coordinate the use of human intelligence. It’s a tool that’s been increasingly used to recruit subjects for social science experiments like this one. Carpiano et al designed a survey-embedded vignette experiment with checks for whether or not the participants paid attention to the instructions and had understood the survey items. Overall, the sample surveyed included 1,469 participants representing at least 46 US states and Washington, DC. The four vignettes were about a mother who either has:

  1. Concerns about vaccinations and has decided to refuse vaccinations for her child (“refusal”).
  2. Concerns about vaccinations and has decided to delay some of her child’s vaccinations (“delay”)
  3. No concerns about vaccinations but whose job and family demands have made it difficult to schedule medical appointment so her child has only received some vaccinations (“time constraint”)
  4. No concerns about vaccinations and has decided that her child always receives recommended vaccinations (“up-to-date;” the control condition).

The mother in each vignette was randomized to be:

  • either white (and named “Molly”) or Hispanic (and named “Maria”)
  • either high or low socioeconomic status (in terms of education and job).

The authors note:

We selected Hispanic (versus White) because, in addition to Hispanic being a minority demographic group in the US, at the time we developed the study (i.e. following the Disneyland measles outbreak), politicians and pundits had publicly raised concern about illegal immigrants (often portrayed as being Hispanic) being unvaccinated and thus posing a risk for spreading disease (e.g., see Kessler, 2015). Hence, randomizing the mother’s demographics enabled us to determine if they influenced respondents’ reactions to the undervaccination condition at hand. As further context, US White and Hispanic children ages 19–35 months had similar 2014 national coverage rates for most vaccines and dosages (Hill et al., 2015).

The authors then asked questions about how the parents in the vignettes were viewed, stigmatizing behavioral orientations, and policy support. Results of evaluation measures for the vignette parents are shown in this figure:

Basically, undervaccination reflected negatively on the mohter. Anger and blame at the mother were highest for mothers refusing vaccines, less so for mothers who were time-constrained. These time-constrained parents also evoked much more sympathy than the other groups, which makes intuitive sense.

Here are the results on stigmatization:

What these results suggest is that both unvaccinated children and their parents are socially stigmatized, but that the child is stigmatized more than the parents, as the differences in the scores between fully vaccinated children and the undervaccinated were much greater than the differences in stigmatization between the parents. The authors themselves note in the discussion:

Third, participants reported even stronger social distancing attitudes towards the undervaccinated child than the mother. This suggests that children bear the bigger burden in undervaccination—in addition to not being protected from one or more vaccine-preventable diseases, they may be the recipients of courtesy stigma via the stigma of their parent’s decision/inaction (Phelan et al., 1998). We further discuss this idea below in relation to advancing stigma research.

It also turns out that those who read different vignettes also ended up with different attitudes towards what should be done to encourage vaccination. Those who read the refusal vignettes tended to be more supportive of punitive measures, such as banning unvaccinated children from school, but the differences were not large. For instance, those who read the vaccine refusal vignetted were only 24% more likely to support banning undervaccinated children from school. In addition, those who read the delay condition were only 15% more likely to support more education and services and 16% more likely to support reporting school vaccinated rates, while those reading the time constraint condition were 30% less likely to support a fine or a tax on parents of undervaccinated children.

So basically, the results of this study show that negative portrayals of antivaxers appears to be having an effect. However the message is being received, via the media, the Internet, or other sources, the parents of undervaccinated children are viewed negatively, and the reason matters. Outright refusers are viewed the most negatively, and time-constrained parents the least. The latter group even provokes a fair measure of sympathy. This does not bother me. What does bother me is that the children are stigmatized more than the parents. It bothers me because it is not the children’s fault that they were born to parents who won’t protect them from infectious disease, whatever the reason for their refusal or delay of vaccines.

The authors, to their credit, tackle the issue head on. They note that social stigmatization can work in changing behavior, noting the most obvious example, smoking. They then point the similarities and differences between smoking and vaccine policies:

Our investigation also informs stigma research more generally. First, it highlights the interplay of evaluations and consequences for the parent and child. Stigma research has considered how family members of stigmatized persons can also be stigmatized as recipients of courtesy stigma (Phelan et al., 1998). Child undervaccination extends the courtesy stigma concept, as the focus of the stigma is both the parent and the child—for mutual and distinct reasons. A child’s (under)vaccination status is a consequence of the parent’s actions, regardless of whether those actions are by choice or constraint. This status is beyond a child’s control, yet the child bears the burden of any negative consequences from parental (in)action. Thus, the child risks being doubly stigmatized as both the identified child of a vaccine-hesitant parent and a perceived health risk.

Second, our focus on stigma of undervaccinated children and their parents provides important angles to scholarship on the ethics of using stigma (or more broadly, denormalization) as a policy tool for modifying behaviors (see debates between Bayer, 2008a ; Bayer, 2008b and Burris, 2008; and Bell et al., 2010 ; Bayer, 2010). Given that vaccinations are necessary for ensuring the health of a community (including people who cannot be vaccinated), they juxtapose individual and public rights (as well as the role of government). This situation is similar to anti-smoking policies and second-hand smoke, but is more complex in that it entails the parent (as the decision maker) and child (as a beneficiary and health risk). This additional dimension is essential in ongoing debates about stigma and policies that aim to address adult and child health conditions and behaviors (e.g., eating unhealthy foods, obesity).

Of course, hard core antivaccine parents feed on any perception of stigmatization. How often have you read posts by such parents ranting about how they feel judged when interacting with health care providers, the press, and others? They revel in painting themselves as the persecuted minority, sometimes going to ridiculous extremes, such as donning a yellow badge with a syringe on it patterned after the Yellow Star of David that the Nazis required Jews to wear, thus likening their “plight” to that of the Jews during the Holocaust. Indeed, antivaxers are quite enamored of Holocaust analogies, either with vaccines causing a Holocaust or laws requiring children to be vaccinated before they can attend school being likened to Nazi-ism. Even mildly vaccine-hesitant parents can be turned off by excessive judgment.

Basically, stigmatization is highly problematic because it is the children who suffer far more than the parents, even as they are unnecessarily left vulnerable to infectious diseases. Also, we basically know that stigmatization only makes the beliefs of committed antivaxers stronger and increases their will to resist. However, this group of antivaxers is, as I pointed out at the beginning, different from the mere vaccine-averse. Their numbers are smaller, even though they are much louder and more responsible for spreading antivaccine beliefs. The question is whether stigmatization has an effect on vaccine-hesitant parents and whether it makes them more likely to vaccinate or less likely—and at what cost, given that it is the children who suffer far more than the parents. While it’s encouraging that parents of undervaccinated children are not viewed favorably because it indicates that pro-vaccination views predominate and that the reason for not vaccinating matters, we have to ask: How can we as a society maximize the social pressure to vaccinated without harming the very children that suffer from not being vaccinated? The answers to those question await further research.

Comments

  1. #1 jrkrideau
    At the bottom of the lake (the bottom end that is)
    June 2, 2017

    /stigmatization is highly problematic because it is the children who suffer far more than the parents

    I have not read the Sun article or the original one but it strikes me that the “stigmatization” of the children may not be so much stigmatization as simple self-defence.

    An un-vaccinated person, adult or child, is a time bomb. I would not want a child of mine associating with such a person. Heck, I would not want to associate with such a person.

    As a poor analogy, I live in an area where rabies was endemic and still occurs despite heroic efforts by the provincial and federal governments. I would not even think of petting a dog that I knew had not had their rabies vaccination.

    I am sorry for the children who are stigmatized (shunned?) but it is morfe a case of child abuse by the parents than a problem with other people.

  2. #2 Julian Frost
    Gauteng North
    June 2, 2017

    jrkrideau said exactly what I wanted to say. The isolating of unvaccinated children is to protect other children.

  3. #3 Panacea
    June 2, 2017

    I share Orac’s concerns about unvaccinated children bearing the burden of their parent’s foolish decisions. Children can be very cruel to one another, and young children in particular cannot understand the reasoning of adult decisions. Teens need to be able to form stable peer groups.

    This is the kind of issue that can have a negative impact on social development.

    I have no idea what the answer to this problem is, but dismissing it as “them’s the breaks, vaccination is too important” is not it.

  4. #4 Orac
    June 2, 2017

    Exactly. It’s way more complicated than simplistic dismissals and the apparent lack of empathy for the children of antivaxers and the vaccine hesitant. How far should people go in stigmatizing children who had no part in the decision not to be vaccinated? How do we protect our children without adding to the harm unvaccinated children are already suffering?

  5. #5 Dorit Reiss
    June 2, 2017

    I don’t think it’s as simple as those children being isolated for defense. I do hear people talk about them in ugly terms. That is a problem. Vaccine-deprived children are victims. I think social anger about non vaccinating is needed to get policy changes, but we need to consider the cost.

    This is important work, and I hope they continue and look at the other questions Orac mentioned – how does stigmatizing affect vaccines hesitant parents.

  6. #6 Orac
    June 2, 2017

    Yes. I’ve occasionally seen provaxers describe unvaccinated children in the same sort of ugly terms that nativists use to describe immigrants, as “dirty,” spreading filth and disease, etc. I must confess myself to having occasionally drifted in that direction in the past, but I’m trying to watch myself to stop from doing it in the future. These children are victims; they didn’t choose not to be vaccinated. We should not forget that. It might be necessary to isolate them by keeping them out of school and daycare to protect others, but if it’s done abusively and punitively it will harm them.

  7. #7 Chris Hickie
    June 2, 2017

    Of course, AVers *never* stigmatize vaccinated children….

    • #8 Orac
      June 2, 2017

      Another excellent reason not to stigmatize the children of antivaxers. We don’t want to emulate antivax behavior.

  8. #9 Ren
    June 2, 2017

    I’ve been accused many times of making fun of children who are “vaccine damaged.” When I ask for evidence of my actions, I get only evidence of me berating anti-vaccine parents. Children are, as you and others have stated, innocent in this whole discussion. Even if the kiddos are at protests with their parents, holding signs and whatnot, they don’t know any better. Adults, on the other hand, should know better… For them I have no patience.

    • #10 Orac
      June 2, 2017

      I actually divide such parents into two groups. There are the real antivaxers. For whatever reason they’ve come to believe that vaccines are dangerous, and nothing will change their minds. These sorts of parents are relatively few in number and are the “leaders” of the antivaccine movement. They write the blogs, form the organizations, make the videos and movies, show up on TV and other media, and support the bogus science claiming to find that vaccines cause autism. With them I have no patience and tend view our job as trying to inoculate parents whom they can influence from their malign views, because changing the minds of such parents is incredibly difficult and rarely successful.

      Then there are the vaccine-averse. They tend to be the ones who have heard scary things about vaccines (often from the former group) and are taking what they view as a cautious, reasonable path. These parents range from being almost part of the first group to being just mildly scared when their children are vaccinated. As I’ve said many times, if you don’t have the scientific background to recognize antivaccine misinformation, that misinformation can sound very convincing and it is not unreasonable to take precautions. These are the parents who are reachable, and for them we must have patience for the good of their children.

  9. #11 Erp
    June 2, 2017

    I think a missing vignette is where the child is not fully vaccinated because of a reason recognized by national health authorities as a good reason not to get certain vaccinations (e.g., had a life threatening reaction to the first DTaP so does not get the second). How would the children and parents be treated then?

  10. #12 Michael J. Dochniak
    Minnesota
    June 2, 2017

    jrkrideau (#1) writes,

    An un-vaccinated person, adult or child, is a time bomb.

    MJD writes,

    A “time bomb” is defined as a process or procedure causing a problem that will eventually become dangerous if not addressed.

    A vaccination could be a “time bomb” by definition in that it’s a process or procedure that may become dangerous (i.e., contraindications) if not addressed.

    @ Orac,

    Are parents who fail to immunize their children simply over- reacting to the vaccination “time-bomb effect”?

    If this is the case, social pressure to vaccinate may increase their will to resist.

    In my opinion, if medical science fails to eliminate vaccine contraindications there will always be a small number of parents that break the social contract of herd immunity.

    In a worst case scenario, increased social-pressure to vaccinate may turn into bullying and that is a sickening thought.

  11. #13 Jonas
    June 2, 2017

    @MJD-There are legitimate contraindications to vaccination-for example, immunocompromised patients often cannot receive live virus vaccines. These patients, who, for legitimate medical reasons, cannot be vaccinated, rely on herd immunity and are (along with infants who have not yet been vaccinated) the ones who are endangered the most by ignorant parents who refuse to vaccinate their children.

  12. #14 Jonas
    June 2, 2017

    Also, MJD, this post is discussing children who are unvaccinated not because they have a legitimate reason why they cannot be vaccinated, rather, it is discussing children who could be vaccinated, but are not because their parents are misinformed. There is a huge difference.

    I don’t think that children with a legitimate medical reason why they can’t be vaccinated would face stigma, much less “bullying”, because they are unvaccinated.

    For one thing, in many cases, a serious illness (e,.g., acute leukemia), that those in their schools/communities would be aware of, would be the reason why they couldn’t be vaccinated.

  13. #15 Beth Clarkson
    Kansas
    June 2, 2017

    Since vaccination is a medical procedure and therefore private personal information, it seems to me that any stigma experienced by the child would only be because the parent chose to share their child’s vaccination status with others. That’s on them unless/until our society starts demanding unvaccinated individuals be publicly identified whether with yellow stars or pick triangles or some other easily visible means. I don’t think that is likely to happen.

  14. #16 Jonas
    June 2, 2017

    @Orac-Ginger Taylor springs to mind when you mention the first group.

  15. #17 C.C.
    United States
    June 2, 2017

    It’s quite a conundrum. On the one hand I agree that children of antivaxers are victims and don’t deserve social isolation. On the other hand I’ve already vaccinated my child, mostly to protect him but also with the vulnerable (such as unvaccinated children) in mind. Should I go even further and encourage interaction between my child and an unvaccinated child? That feels too risky to me.

  16. #18 Beth Clarkson
    Kansas
    June 2, 2017

    @CC

    If your kids are vaccination, why do you consider it risky for them to associate with an unvaccinated child? It’s very unlikely that both the unvaccinated child is infectious for a VPD and your child’s vaccine won’t provide protection against that disease.

    • #19 Orac
      June 2, 2017

      This is a common trope used by antivaxers: “If vaccines protect your child, then why would you be worried about your child playing with my unvaccinated child?”

      I call it a trope because it is one. Vaccines are never 100% effective. The measles vaccine is one of the most effective vaccines there is, well over 90% effective after the full series, but even that level of effectiveness still means that a small but significant minority of children vaccinated against measles are not immune. So CC’s concerns are not irrational. It’s a real issue. Certainly I agree with CC that at least I wouldn’t encourage interaction between one’s child and the unvaccinated.

  17. #20 Jonas
    June 2, 2017

    @Orac-Regarding reaching the second group–the “vaccine hesitant”, I think that a clear discussion of the dangers of the diseases might be effective. Perhaps watching a video in which the parents of a child who died of a VPD speak about their loss, or a video of a polio survivor discussing their illness, and subsequent permanent disability, would go a long way towards convincing the second group of parents to vaccinate.

    I think that part of the problem is not just the misinformation regarding autism, but also that the vaccines have been so successful that some people no longer really fear the diseases that they prevent., and therefore having vaccine-hesitant parents watch a video that illustrates that the dangers of skipping vaccination is very real might be effective.

    I also think a video might be more effective than just a doctor discussing the dangers of VPDs, since people could personally relate to a video more than they would a doctor discussing what they might view as “hypothetical” risks.

  18. #21 sadmar
    June 2, 2017

    Like jr and Julian, I question the whole issue of “the kids bear the stigma”. This is the kind of thing that gets me POed about “social science” – a brute quantitative measure of an ill-defined and uncontrolled subjective concept (‘stigma’) as if it was some concrete, coherent and consitent property. Duh, of course you can expect parents to express “social distance” from potential sources of dangerous infectious disease. But this is not necessarily “stigma”. That is, while parents may not want their kids to befriend or be schoolmates with an unvaccinated kid – they may still view that kid with sympathy and compassion as a victim or irresponsible parenting.

    There is simply no nuance or depth in survey research. In this study, the results probably have as much to do with the way the “vignettes” were written than with the set of attitudes out in the world the authors were trying to study. The way a parent responds to a hypothetical kid identified as “an unvaxed” will be different from how they respond to a real 3-dimensional non-vaxing family down the block who have been their neighbors for years (for good or ill, among other things).

    Social scientists are often masters of hiding their biases and motivations, not just from others, but from their own spheres of cognition. I take these authors expressed concern for the supposedly stigmatized un-vaxed kids as a form of propaganda working to guilt-trip vax-hesitant parents into doing the right thing out of fear their kids will be socially/psychologically harmed. While likely over-stated, I guess it’s still legitimate enough a persuasion strategy…

  19. #22 Jinny Suh
    Austin, TX
    June 2, 2017

    @Beth Clarkson

    Also, you ignore that children live in households and communities. My vaccinated child also has a younger brother who is too young to have received all his vaccinations. My vaccinated child and I also regularly see parents of children who are immunocompromised in addition to being in regular contact with the elderly. No one lives in a vacuum.

    Focusing on the individual is part of the reason the “your kid is vaccinated so why do you care” argument is so misleading.

  20. #23 Dorit Reiss
    June 2, 2017

    This article from Washington Post that looked at the relationship between education, skepticism, and support for mandates might be interesting and related:

    https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/monkey-cage/wp/2017/06/01/these-3-things-help-make-sense-of-the-dangerous-minnesota-measles-outbreak/?utm_term=.457c227bb073

  21. #24 Narad
    June 2, 2017

    I take these authors expressed concern for the supposedly stigmatized un-vaxed kids as a form of propaganda working to guilt-trip vax-hesitant parents into doing the right thing out of fear their kids will be socially/psychologically harmed.

    Because these parents are likely readers of Social Science & Medicine?

    • #25 Orac
      June 2, 2017

      I also note that this study rated very little news coverage. It was really only by chance that I came across the one news report about the study that I saw. If the authors were trying to guilt trip vaccine-hesitant parents, they sure are doing a crappy job of it, given that their study got very little news coverage.

  22. #26 Beth Clarkson
    Kansas
    June 2, 2017

    Orac, I’m not saying it not possible for a vaccinated child to contract a VPD from an unvaccinated child, I’m saying it’s extremely unlikely because it requires the confluence of two rare events – that a) your child was not immune despite the vaccine (rates vary by vaccine, but most are effective in more than 90% of recipients) AND b) the unvaccinated child is contagious for a VPD but not showing symptoms of illness. If you assume that the vaccinated child has a 10% of not having immunity (a high estimate) and the unvaccined child has a 1% chance of being infectious without displaying symptoms (again, a high estimate), then the probability of your vaccinated child might contract a VPD is only 0.1%. In other words, even with high estimates of the probabilities of those events, CC can be at least 99.9% certain that his/her child will not contract a VPD as a result.

    Personally, I wouldn’t consider that a risk worth actively avoiding (I find the security of having vaccinated my child sufficient for my comfort level) but it’s up to CC whether that is worth the effort to both find out the vaccination status of potential playmates and avoid contact with those who are unvaccinated. My point was that the risk is quite low under normal circumstances and I was curious how CC evaluated it and decided it was too high for his/her comfort level.

    • #27 Orac
      June 2, 2017

      Even accepting your numbers that would be a 0.1% risk per encounter. Kids can easily have hundreds of encounters with their friends over the course of years. Those risks add up.

  23. #28 Beth Clarkson
    June 2, 2017

    @Jinny Suh #22 – I’m aware of this issues, but I don’t think those risks played into CC’s concern as stated in #17.

  24. #29 Lawrence
    June 2, 2017

    @Orac – exactly. What anti-vaxers fail to realize as well, is that a similar percentage of people will also not gain immunity, even if they got the disease naturally. There are plenty of individuals who suffered multiple infections of chicken pox or even measles, because their body could not develop the antibodies necessary.

    In today’s world. where international travel is commonplace, any disease is merely a plane-ride away.

  25. #30 Beth Clarkson
    June 2, 2017

    Orac, no, that’s not the risk per encounter. But I didn’t make that clear, so let me be more explicit. I was taking the 1% chance of a child being infectious but symptomatic as cumulative, for any particular encounter, the probability that a child was infectious would be orders of magnitude lower than 1%. Even during an outbreak, as in Minneapolis, the probability that any particular child is currently contagious without showing symptoms is considerably lower than 1%.

  26. #31 Michael J. Dochniak
    Minnesota
    June 2, 2017

    Jonas (#13) writes,

    -There are legitimate contraindications to vaccination-

    MJD says,

    Absolutely, and at the top of the list is a severe allergic reaction (e.g., anaphylaxis) after a previous dose or to a vaccine component.

    https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/hcp/acip-recs/general-recs/contraindications.html

    The unpredictability of allergic reactions from vaccine components and their packaging (e.g., Orac’s restriction for MJD) is a real “time bomb”.

    Again, medical science has failed to eliminate such vaccine contraindications and thereafter continue to administer a defective product-by-process.

    Unfortunately, children are not immune to a vaccine learning-curve that seems to have plateaued.

    Q. Do vaccine safety advocates have a right to preach and practice exclusionary measures in an effort to accelerate vaccine continuous-improvement.

  27. #32 Lawrence
    June 2, 2017

    @Beth – funny that you consider that risk to be “minor.” Because where you compare that percentage to the percentage chance of a serious adverse reaction to a vaccine…..which works out to about 0.00013% (or 1.3 ten-thousandths of a percent), it’s obvious which is the safer course of action.

    • #33 Orac
      June 2, 2017

      Heheh. You beat me to it. That’s where I was leading. No problem, though. It doesn’t matter if it’s I or someone else providing the message, as long as the message is provided. 🙂

  28. #34 Jonas
    June 2, 2017

    Remember a few years ago, when a 17-year old girl (“Cassandra C” was forced to undergo chemotherapy for Hodgkin’s disease, against her will and against her mother’s wishes?

    It amazes me that the state will intervene in that case, where the person in question was almost old enough to make her own medical decisions, and where refusing treatment affected *only* her, and did not endanger anyone else, when the state will not intervene to ensure that children are vaccinated (refusal of which not only endangers the health of the child in question, but also the health of those who are exposed to them).

    Obviously it’s not a perfect comparison, considering that, without chemotherapy, Hodgkin’s disease is fatal, but I still think it’s a comparison worth making.

    Sadly, I recall seeing last year that Cassandra C had suffered a relapse, and was not going to have chemotherapy to treat the relapse, so, unless she changes her mind and decides to undergo chemotherapy, it seems almost certain that she’ll die from her illness.

  29. #35 Lawrence
    June 2, 2017

    Ignoring that measles is perhaps the most contagious disease on the planet.

    It is a testament to the effectiveness of the vaccine that there has only been 73 cases….at least 68 of them completely unvaccinated.

  30. #36 Lawrence
    June 2, 2017

    And you’re still wrong Beth – Orac’s math is correct, your’s is not.

  31. #37 Dangerous Bacon
    June 2, 2017

    Beth: “If your kids are vaccination (sic), why do you consider it risky for them to associate with an unvaccinated child?”
    Beth: “I’m not saying it not possible for a vaccinated child to contract a VPD from an unvaccinated child, I’m saying it’s extremely unlikely”

    There’s more to this story than vaccines not being 100% effective. Beth may wish to educate herself about risks to children who can’t be protected by vaccination due to primary or acquired immunodeficiencies. Should the parents in the following case be criticized for “shaming” parents who avoid vaccination or for “shunning” their unvaccinated kids?

    http://www.motherjones.com/environment/2015/02/open-letter-parent-unvaccinated-child-measles-exposure

  32. #38 Lawrence
    June 2, 2017

    Personally, I have some fundamental issues with parents who intentionally not vaccinate their kids…..I don’t feel comfortable having my children exposed to that kind of thinking – it’s just ignorance.

  33. #39 Beth Clarkson
    June 2, 2017

    @Lawrence – I consider the risk of adverse reactions to be well worth the benefit of vaccination for most vaccines so I agree with you on that point.

  34. #40 Lawrence
    June 2, 2017

    And which ones do you not, and why?