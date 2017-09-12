Another antivaccine film disguised as a documentary, this time lying about HPV vaccines

Posted by Orac on September 12, 2017
Joan Shenton: Apparently tired of spreading misinformation about HIV and AIDS, has now started spreading misinformation about the HPV vaccine.

Humans are visual creatures. That’s why one of the most effective methods to communicate a message is through visual means, and among the most powerful visual media are movies and television shows. Cranks, quacks, and antivaxers know this, and, unfortunately, they’ve increasingly been taking advantage of this by making their own propaganda movies disguised (thinly) as documentaries to promote their message. I’ve documented a number of such movies, ranging from The Beautiful Truth (a film promoting the cancer quackery known as the Gerson protocol), The Greater Good and VAXXED: From Coverup to Catastrophe (both antivaccine propaganda films), Simply Raw: Reversing Diabetes in 30 Days, and the two movies by Eric Merola about Stanislaw Burzynski’s special brand of cancer quackery. Most of the movies are pretty amateurish and crude, but even the crude and amateurish combining of words and images, along with emotional music, can induce a powerful emotional response, particularly in an audience predisposed to believe the narrative presented and to accept that whom the film portrays as villains and heros are, in fact, actually the villains and heros.

I just became aware of another such propaganda film disguised as a documentary. It’s actually a bit low budget even for the antivaccine crowd, as it’s an effort released in three parts, the first having been released to YouTube yesterday. The title of the video is quite telling. It’s called Sacrificial Virgins: Not for the Greater Good, and here’s the first part:

Before I discuss the actual content of this first part of the series, I can’t resist commenting on the title of the propaganda video: Sacrificial Virgins. Anyone who’s followed the antivaccine movement can guess immediately which vaccine this is about, namely the HPV vaccine, which is administered to preadolescent girls. That age is chosen because it is before the vast majority of girls become sexually active, and HPV is primarily a sexually transmitted disease. So the best time to achieve immunity is before girls (and, according to the latest recommendations, boys too) become sexually active. The term “virgin” is clearly designed to play on this timing. If a woman is immune to the proper serotypes of HPV before she becomes sexually active, then the cervical cancer caused by those serotypes can be prevented. That’s how HPV vaccines work, and they are very effective.

Basically, antivaxers arguably hate and fear the HPV vaccine more than any other vaccine, with the possible exception of the MMR vaccine, because of it prevents a disease that is sexually transmitted and they do not like that at all. For instance, the more religiously-inclined among them will claim that HPV vaccination encourages promiscuity, an incredibly implausible and ridiculous claim. Teens, when presented with the opportunity to have sex, do not generally think of a cancer that they might develop 20 or 30 years later as a result. Basically, the claim that HPV vaccination leads to promiscuity is pure nonsense.

Of course, the imagery in the title is not about a loss of innocence, but a sacrifice of innocence, an image that resonates deeply in human myth, history, religion, and literature. The next question becomes: Sacrifice to what? In general, the implication of human sacrifice, particularly virgin sacrifice, is of ancient, pagan religion, and that’s clearly the imagery the video makers went for here. The implication is that vaccination for HPV is based not on science, but rather on some form of irrational, religious belief system that demands a virgin sacrifice. No one ever accused antivaxers of being subtle.

So who made these videos? Surprise! Surprise! The anti-HPV vaccine group SaneVax is responsible, along with a British group, UK Association of HPV Vaccine Injured Daughters (AHVID):

UK Association of HPV Vaccine Injured Daughters (AHVID) and SaneVax Inc. (http://sanevax.org/) are pleased to announce the release of a new HPV vaccine documentary co-produced by Joan Shenton, Meditel Productions and Yellow Entertainment. Sacrificial Virgins is a series in three parts written and narrated by Joan Shenton and directed by Andi Reiss.

I’ve written about SaneVax before on several occasions. It’s a specialized antivaccine group in that, although it not infrequently parrots pseudsocience and misinformation used by many antivaxers, SaneVax is focused almost exclusively on peddling misinformation and fear about HPV vaccines, particularly Gardasil. In particular, SaneVax has engaged in fear mongering about infinitesimally tiny amounts of HPV DNA in the vaccine and claiming that this DNA can somehow pass the blood-brain barrier in a manner that can induce autoimmunity through “microcompetition.”

I had never heard of Joan Shenton before, however. A quick Google search showed that she started out reporting for the BBC World Service. She eventually started her own production company, Meditel, and made a number of respected documentaries. In the 1980s, however, she started being attracted to pseudoscience. Specifically, she started to believe Peter Duesberg and others who denied that HIV causes AIDS, making films questioning the link. Now, or so it would appear, she’s discovered antivaccine pseudoscience late in her life. She still runs an HIV/AIDS denialist website and last year had a film of hers canceled by the London Film Festival. I hadn’t heard of Andi Reiss, either, but he’s a director who has apparently made several films with Shenton.

So let’s see what Reiss and Shenton have done.

The film starts out with an image of a girl named Ruby, who has apparently developed a neurological condition that left her mostly paralyzed. She notes that only her left arm works. Not surprisingly, we find out immediately:

Nobody knows exactly what why Ruby has developed this serious neurological damage after a healthy and active life. But it all started after she had her first of three injections of the HPV human papillomavirus vaccine—injections that are given in the hope that they’ll prevent cervical cancer.

This girl appears to be Ruby Shallom. More on her later. First, I note that the very next segment shows a bunch of pictures of girls who have supposedly died as a result of HPV. Of course, as I’ve explained many times before, when you look at these girls’ stories, the narrative that antivaxers provide is rarely particularly convincing for a causative role of the HPV vaccine in the deaths of these girls or the diseases of girls like Ruby. Shelton drones on about how “hundreds” have died and “thousands” have suffered severe adverse reactions. Never mind that this isn’t true, that large epidemiological studies have failed to find an increased death rate attributable to HPV vaccination. In any case, the film is about as subtle as a brick, showing images of virgin sacrifice throughout history, and likening HPV to them, a sacrifice for the greater good.

Next up is someone named Christian Fiala, who, not surprisingly, is an HIV/AIDS denialist and a Board member of the HIV/AIDS denialst group Rethinking AIDS. Yes, this film is heavy with HIV/AIDS denialists turned HPV vaccine denialists. As far back as 2011 he was making statements like this in WorldNetDaily:

In an email, Fiala called the HPV vaccination plan “a money-making machine without any benefit for patients. But some inherent risks.”

Officials report that there have been 17,500 or more “adverse” incident reports that have been made over the last few years because of the use of the vaccination.

Fiala, who fought the idea of vaccination with Gardasil as part of a national health standard in Austria, says he was targeted by the vaccine developers for his findings.

“The doctors involved in vaccine development submitted an official complaint … accusing me of doing harm to the image of doctors,” Fiala said. “The investigation did not go far, because I could show that I fully respect evidence based on medicine. Therefore, the investigation was closed. But it could have cost me the right to [practice] medicine. It was meant as a threat.”

He basically says the same things in the video. It’s nonsense, of course, because we know the HPV vaccine is very effective at preventing the HPV serotypes it’s aimed at, the main serotypes causing cancer. His argument that it hasn’t yet been proven to decrease the rate of cervical cancer is a disingenuous one. Cervical cancer takes 20+ years to develop after HPV infection, and the HPV vaccine hasn’t been around long enough or a high enough proportion of girls vaccinated to produce a measurable decline in cervical cancer rates—yet. Six years later it’s also not true that there is no evidence that it prevents cancer. Indeed, evidence has been nicely summarized here. He’s joined by another HIV/AIDS denialist, the granddaddy of them all actually, Peter Duesberg. Amazingly, he claims, against everything we understand, that HPV does not play a causal role in cervical cancer, while Fiala blathers about how there is “no proof” that HPV causes cervical cancer. It’s an unbelievable, breathtaking display of denial of a finding that is very well supported by science.

In fact, we do know that HPV causes cervical cancer. In fact, we know that HPV causes nearly all cervical cancers. We know which serotypes do it, and which ones are most common. (Two serotypes https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/infectious-agents/hpv-fact-sheet.) We know a lot about how HPV causes cancer, mainly by causing precancerous changes, cervical intraepithelial neoplasia (CIN). Both Duesberg and Fiala seem to think because most CIN goes away spontaneously, thanks to the immune system, means that HPV isn’t the cause of cervical cancer. We know this not to be the case.

Fiala also claims to have identified a 19-year-old woman whose death was caused by HPV vaccination. Shenton interviews the pathologist who did the autopsy on the young woman, Prof. Dr. Johan Missliwetz. In the interview, he pointed out that his first autopsy left him unable to find a cause of death, leading him to suspect a genetic heart defect, which is, of course, one of the most common cause of unexplained deaths in young adults. Previous interviews by him don’t really show him saying vaccinations caused the woman’s death. However, in this interview, he claims that his other thought about the cause of death, besides the genetic heart defect, was HPV vaccination, even though it was three weeks after the woman’s second dose of HPV vaccine.

As for Ruby Sallom, I found an article about her rather quickly in—where else?—The Daily Mail:

A 16-year-old girl has been left paralysed in three limbs and is in hospital on a drip after having the controversial HPV jab, her parents claim.

Ruby Shallom was vaccinated at school to protect her against cervical cancer as part of the routine NHS programme.

But just weeks later, the keen horse-rider and runner started to suffer from stomach spasms, dizziness, pain, headaches and fatigue.

Her muscles became weaker and in May – two years after she was given the jab – she woke up with no feelings in her legs whatsoever.

She has since lost all sensation in both her legs and one of her arms and is virtually bed-bound – unable to eat, lift or dress herself, incontinent and often too weak to lift her head.

Doctors have been unable to diagnose her with anything and have dismissed it as being psychological, refusing to acknowledge any link to the jab.

As you can see, this is not a very compelling story. Her symptoms developed weeks (it’s not clear how many) after her HPV vaccination, and she didn’t start to develop muscle weakness until two years after having received the HPV vaccine. I also note that doctors do not suggest lightly that symptoms like this are psychosomatic. Such a conclusion is almost always a diagnosis of extreme exclusion, only after a complete investigation has been done. Also, who knows if that’s what doctors actually said? As I’ve learned from experience is that what parents say about what doctors say does not always reflect what the doctors actually said. Be that as it may, although I have great empathy for a family like this whose daughter is suffering so, whatever the cause is, I fear that the parents and Ruby are engaging in the all-too-human activity of confusing correlation with causation, based on the even more human need to find a cause for their daughter’s suffering.

Sadly, there are two more parts of this “documentary” to come. I somehow doubt that it will be as popular or influential (at least among antivaxers and the vaccine-averse) as VAXXED for the simple reason that it doesn’t have anyone as famous as Andrew Wakefield in it. However, it will likely perpetuate many of the myths SaneVax and other antivaccine groups have promulgated about HPV vaccination. They want to scare parents and girls away from the vaccine, even though it is safe and effective. Same as it ever was.

Comments

  1. #1 herr doktor bimler
    September 12, 2017

    SaneVax is focused almost exclusively on peddling misinformation and fear about HPV vaccines, particularly Gardasil.

    I disagree. They focus on profiting from misinformation and fear about HPV vaccines, by selling that charlatan Sin Hang Lee’s worthless DNA ‘tests’.
    http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20100920005586/en/S.A.N.E.-Vax-Sin-Hang-Lee-MD-Offers

    Grifters gotta grift.
    Speaking of grifting, I had forgotten all about Dr Polansky and his microcompetition concept… not to forget his Computer Intuition software that could plough through reams of scientific literature and boil it all down to a new diet-supplement scam.

  2. #2 Helianthus
    September 12, 2017

    Peter Duesberg […] claims […] that HPV does not play a causal role in cervical cancer, while Fiala blathers about how there is “no proof” that HPV causes cervical cancer.

    Because I’m a glutton for punishment and incoherence, I would love to know their position on the debate about SV40 being a cause for cancer in humans.
    Urgh. I guess their answer would be the standard “the is harmful only when injected with a vaccine”.

  3. #3 Moses Musyoki
    Kenya
    September 12, 2017

    Lets know their position

  4. #4 Chris
    Uk
    September 12, 2017

    Interesting that your headline picture is grabbed from RT. Anyone who has not had the pleasure of tuning in should do so once in a while. Quite frightening the level of conspiratorial claptrap spewed from a major government media outlet. How anyone can work for RT and call themselves journalists without embarrassment is a mystery; but then I suppose money talks and they do seem to have a high level of staff who appear to be straight out of college.

  5. #5 MikeMa
    September 12, 2017

    A vaccine that prevents cancer and they can’t even get behind that. The latest version Gardasil 9 covers 90% of HPV-caused cancers and I suspect future and competing versions will cover more.Remarkable science versus fear and lies.

  6. #6 Eric Lund
    September 12, 2017

    Teens, when presented with the opportunity to have sex, do not generally think of a cancer that they might develop 20 or 30 years later as a result.

    But the anti-Gardasil crowd do. In their view, sluts must be punished for having unapproved sex, even if it takes 20 or 30 years for the punishment to become apparent.

    Not that abstinence before marriage would ensure that these girls don’t get HPV. The double standard is alive and well among the sluts-must-be-punished crowd, so their husbands might get HPV from extracurricular partners and pass it on to them. Logic is not their strong suit.

  7. #7 Calli Arcale
    September 12, 2017

    Oh, they have an answer to that, Eric. You see, a really *good* girl, whose parents are doing a really *good* job of looking after her, would only marry a virgin. There’s a lot of misogyny in that as well, which they’re generally oblivious to — it’s couched in the assumption that a good girl lets her parents choose her husband for her, which would be necessary for the parents to be able to protect her from this route of HPV infection.

    That’s the underlying thread behind a lot of antivax arguments — that it is the parent’s job to protect the child from all threats, and if the parent is good at it, they’ll be successful. Healthy living, pure morals, obedience . . . the fact that getting sick means punishment fits right in with that mindset. It also carries the assumption that children do not have agency of their own, treating them as extensions of the parent or even as the parent’s property. As with the latent misogyny in assuming a parent will always be able to protect a daughter from a bad spouse, it denies the child’s own rights. That, to me, is the most disturbing thread in all of the antivax movement, and why it is such close bedfellows to groups engaged in other forms of medical neglect of children.

    The fundamental problem isn’t that they think vaccines will hurt their children. The fundamental problem is that they think their children are their property, and always will be. Everything else devolves from that.

  8. #8 jrkrideau
    At the bottom of the lake (the bottom end, that is)
    September 12, 2017

    Also, who knows if that’s what doctors actually said? As I’ve learned from experience is that what parents say about what doctors say does not always reflect what the doctors actually said.

    And with the Mail, it is not guaranteed that what it says reflects, even tangentially, what the parents said.

  9. #9 Rebecca Fisher
    September 12, 2017

    There’s a pretty good rule in the UK, that if it’s printed in the Daily Mail, it isn’t true. I check the date on the front cover against a calendar if I ever have to go near a copy.

  10. #10 Dorit Reiss
    September 12, 2017

    I think it might have more influence than we hope in countries where the roots of misinformation about hpv vaccines are already strong, like Ireland, Japan, and less sure about Denmark.

    By the way, the Denmark scientists complaint to the Ombudsman about HPV studies and the EMA was rejected as unfounded.

    http://nordic.cochrane.org/sites/nordic.cochrane.org/files/public/uploads/26_june_2017_letter_from_ombudsman_to_nordic_cochrane_centre.pdf

  11. #11 Rich Bly
    Ocean Shores
    September 12, 2017

    Any day now I will have a stepdaughter (birth is due this week). When she is old enough she will get the HPV shot, as will get all the rest of the recommended vaccine schedule.

    These people have a right to their opinion until it causes harm to others.

  12. #12 Chris Hickie
    September 12, 2017

    It’s easy enough for us to see what execrable pieces of crap these anti-vaccine fraudumentaries are. Problem is AVers keep plopping these turds their sphincters of misinformation and lies and these keep slowly chipping away at vaccination rates. Next up in a couple of weeks will be the “The Pathological Optimist” which supposedly gives a fair balance (whatever that is) regarding Andrew Wakfefraud. Alas, the promo text on IMDB notes:

    In the center of the recent Tribeca Film Festival scandal surrounding his film VAXXED: From Cover-up to Controversy stands Andrew Wakefield, discredited and stripped of his medical license for his infamous study suggesting a link between the MMR vaccine, bowel disease, and autism. THE PATHOLOGICAL OPTIMIST takes us into the inner sanctum of Wakefield and his family from 2011- 2016 as he fights for his day in court in a little known defamation case against the British Medical Journal. Wakefield attempts to clear his name as the media-appointed Father of the Anti-vaccine movement. Director Miranda Bailey weaves a delicate portrait of a man who is THE PATHOLOGICAL OPTIMIST utilizing a never-before-seen, full access look at the man at the center of one of the biggest medical and media controversies of our times.

    Note to anybody calling the mess Wakfefraud made a controversy: It’s not a controversy when it’s a fraud.

    AVers are some of the biggest liars, crooks and frauds out there, and here is a much better portrait of Wakefraud, which properly calls him “the most corrupt and crooked scientist ever known?” –https://www.quora.com/Who-is-the-most-corrupt-and-crooked-scientist-ever-known

  13. #13 Brian Deer
    September 12, 2017

    Joan Shenton has spent more than 30 years failing to persuade the world that Aids isn’t an infectious disease, much less caused by HIV. In short, she has wasted her life, blown any professional credibility, and, in my opinion, cheered gay men and black people to their deaths.

    Back in the 1990s, I met with Peter Duesberg when I was living in San Francisco. It is the greatest regret of my professional life that I never wrote up the interview. It was worth 800 words.

    Because of my failure, The Sunday Times’s then medical correspondent (a member of a reincarnationist sect, which believes that Aids is the consequence of wrongdoing in previous lives) was able to persuade the editor to run one of the most misleading and destructive campaigns in the newspaper’s history.

    She was part of all that, persuading Mbeki’s government in South Africa that Aids wasn’t infectious.

    In my opinion, Joan Shenton isn’t only the Queen of Denial, she is a harbinger of death.

  14. #14 Denice Walter
    September 12, 2017

    IiRC there have been a few hiv/ aids denialists who become anti-vax proselytisers – Ruggiero is one who’s shown up at anti-vax conventions. Unfortunately aids realist-turned denialist Luc Montagnier is another. Perhaps Orac or his minions can recall others.

    They move on to greener fields since aids denialism has become nearly totally unacceptable , even in woo-centric enclaves.

  15. #15 Julian Frost
    Gauteng East Rand
    September 12, 2017

    [Joan Shenton] was part of all that, persuading Mbeki’s government in South Africa that Aids wasn’t infectious.

    You give her too much credit. Mbeki did not need persuading. He was an AIDS denialist even before he became President. He hosted Shelton, Duesberg and the other denialists BECAUSE he himself didn’t believe HIV caused AIDS.
    Mbeki was (and still is) an exceptionally intelligent man. Unfortunately, like a lot of very intelligent people he was also an exceptionally arrogant man who believed he knew better than everybody else, even the experts. His AIDS denialism was not the only time he got it wrong, but it was certainly the most damaging.
    A few months ago, he wrote various letters to the Press “explaining” his “reasoning” on AIDS and on other bad decisions he made. The letter on AIDS rehashed the same arguments that were rejected by the Courts when the Treatment Action Campaign brought suit against the South African Government to force it to supply antiretrovirals to HIV-positive individuals. The TAC won.
    Mbeki always was and still is an AIDS denialist.

  16. #16 Michael J. Dochniak
    Minnesota
    September 12, 2017

    In Part I (9:28 mark) of the video the Professor said we have been dealing with the HPV for several hundreds of millions of years (Jurassic Period: 200-145 million years ago).

    In the Jurassic Park movie (1993), they show a lawyer being eaten by a T-Rex.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VMzfrod7hcE

    In contradiction, archeological evidence indicates that mankind was not present during the Jurassic Period.

    Q. Does the Professor maintain any sense of credibility when he says we’ve been dealing with HPV for several hundreds of millions of years.

  17. #17 Johnny
    127.0.0.1
    September 12, 2017

    Q. Does the Professor maintain any sense of credibility when he says we’ve been dealing with HPV for several hundreds of millions of years.

    The Professor has as much credibility as you do.

    Sorry, I just couldn’t let such an easy one go.

  18. #18 Michael J. Dochniak
    Minnesota
    September 12, 2017

    Johnny (#16) says,

    The Professor has as much credibility as you do.

    MJD says,

    No harm done, Johnny.

    BTW, I’m working on a new and refreshing book titled, Patents and Artificial Intelligence – Thinking Computers.

    That’ll cause some nasty insolence from NARAD in that he has boasted about studying such a thing in grade school or graduate school.

    Marketing Paragraph:

    Inventors continue to make substantial progress in advancing artificial intelligence. Since the year 1987, at least one hundred forty-eight artificial intelligence related patents have been granted by the United States Patent and Trademark Office. This original and important book thus provides an easy-to-read summary of such patents. Within many of the summaries, there are inventor profiles and news articles that are insightful and thought-provoking. Pioneering inventors hail from many locations including Denmark, France, Italy, Japan, Korea, New Zealand, and Taiwan. At the beginning of several chapters, perspectives on artificial intelligence are provided in the form of quotes. Chapter ten describes patent applications that may affect the essence of artificial intelligence. In the final chapter, the issue of artificial intelligence as an inventor is explored. Most importantly, Patents and Artificial Intelligence – Thinking Computers is about the evolution of mankind’s genius to invent.

    It may be fully illustrated based on Orac’s visual-effect teachings!

    Any suggestions?

  19. #19 NWO Reporter
    September 12, 2017

    Yes, of course–anti-vaccine “propaganda,” funded by masochists who enjoy wearing targets on their backs, while using their tricksy wiles to find ways to make a living. Meanwhile, a selfless medical industry backed by trillions of dollars and every media outlet and government bureaucrat on the planet despairs at lost opportunities to benefit humanity. LOL. This blog is best read with a sense of humor.

    “It’s not the vaccines. It couldn’t be the vaccines. Vaccines are a medical miracle.” If you repeat this 3 times while tapping the heels of your ruby slippers, you’ll be transported to the magical land of Psyence, where nothing is what it appears and everyone loves you.

    I was reading about the ‘Spanish Flu’ of 1918 that killed so many people. Seems the medical industry had been working overtime developing flu vaccines that year, spitting out study after study extolling their wonders, and tempting more people than ever to get them. For someone in the real world, that might seem odd–given that, in retrospect, we realize they had no idea why people got influenza. But in the land of Psyence, anything is possible when it comes to vaccines–and mistakes and corruption only exist in the past. See Eyler J. The State of Science, Microbiology, and Vaccines Circa 1918. Public Health Rep. 2010; 125(Suppl 3): 27-36.

  20. #20 Dorit Reiss
    September 12, 2017

    Have you looked at the many studies about HPV vaccines? When this article points out that the claims in the movie are unconvincing, it’s drawing on large scale studies done by scholars from different countries. You may want to consider that data.

    However sincere many of the suffering people portrayed here may be, the evidence suggests their claims about HPV vaccines are mistaken.

    We didn’t have a working influenza vaccine until the 1940s. But why do you think it was wrong or strange that people faced with an epidemic that was killing many tried to make one? Do you think they shouldn’t have tried to find a solution?

  21. #21 Julian Frost
    September 12, 2017

    @NWO Reporter:

    I was reading about the ‘Spanish Flu’ of 1918 that killed so many people. Seems the medical industry had been working overtime developing flu vaccines that year

    BWAHAHAHAHAHA!!! Were you reading whale.to? Vaccination against flu began in the 1930s, over a DECADE after 1918!
    You’ve just proved that to antivaxxers like yourself, it’s ALWAYS the vaccines, even when it can’t possibly be.

  22. #22 Chris Hickie
    September 12, 2017

    NWO regurgitator: gravity is a scam, too. You can jump off a cliff and fly. Since you deny everything else, consider a cliff test. Wear a go-pro and video it to show us your triumph over us.

  23. #23 Rich Bly
    Ocean Shores
    September 12, 2017

    I remember the ads that showed a frying egg and saying this is your brain on drugs.

    We need to bring back the visual: this is your child with chickenpox and this is your child that has been vaccinated. If a picture is worth a thousand words maybe the idiots may get the message.

    Of course we haven’t come up with a vaccine for stupid yet.

  24. #24 Rich Bly
    Ocean Shores
    September 12, 2017

    Chris Hickie, of course gravity is a scam until that last little bit before you hit something solid.

  25. #25 MI Dawn
    September 12, 2017

    @Julian Frost: well, according to the article NWOR quoted, many companies promoted a “flu” vaccine in 1918 and 1919. However, the fact that there was no regulation of the product, and they thought flu was caused by a bacteria, the vaccines weren’t very effective. So yes, in those pre-FDA years, she’s actually probably right.

  26. #26 MI Dawn
    September 12, 2017

    Added Note – the author, John Eyler, is a historian, professor emeritus at U of Minnesota. He seems to do a lot of writing on the history of vaccines.

  27. #27 Ren
    September 12, 2017

    What’s up with Duesberg? Why is he still relevant. I know he tried a comeback after his HIV-AIDS denialism (htt_p://discovermagazine.com/2008/jun/15-aids-dissident-seeks-redemption-and-a-cure-for-cancer) but has been getting caught up in denialism over and over again. Why can’t he call it a day and go away?

  28. #28 herr doktor bimler
    September 12, 2017

    Mbeki did not need persuading. He was an AIDS denialist even before he became President. He hosted Shelton, Duesberg and the other denialists BECAUSE he himself didn’t believe HIV caused AIDS.

    One man’s lethal epidemic is another man’s business opportunity, and Rath made a fortune selling worthless “anti-AIDS” vitamin pills.
    I saw in the Whackyweedia that Rath is turning his attention to Russia as the new business opportunity, where the next big AIDS epidemic is getting off the ground. All the antivaxxers and AIDS-denialists and vitamin-pill scammers are making appearances there.

  29. #29 herr doktor bimler
    September 12, 2017

    Interesting that your headline picture is grabbed from RT. Quite frightening the level of conspiratorial claptrap spewed from a major government media outlet.

    Bonus RT: David Noakes — the failed UKIP politician who turned cancer-cure charlatan — has been making appearances on RT,s website. As “political commentator”, i.e. quoted for his neo-Nazi politics.
    https://www.rt.com/op-edge/311647-migrants-eu-policy-uk/
    https://www.rt.com/op-edge/345222-britain-debates-donald-trump/

    The nexus between antivaxxers, the Alt-Med charlatans and Alt-Right neo-nationalist political movements is noteworthy.

  30. #30 herr doktor bimler
    September 12, 2017

    hiv/ aids denialists who become anti-vax proselytisers – Ruggiero is one who’s shown up at anti-vax conventions.

    Ruggiero is a regular at AutismOne scamferences, but mainly to peddle his latest cure for autism (coincidentally, it is always the same as his latest cure for cancer, ME/CFS, and chronic Lyme disease).
    He generally tries to work both sides of the street, and present himself not as a vulgar “HIV-denialist”, but Just Asking Questions… “Oh, I am merely pointing out weaknesses in AIDS campaigns so that they can be improved”. At the same time as claiming that HIV is really a human symbiote which evolved to cure cancer, I am not making this up.

    Now he’s trying the same sort of above-the-fray tergiversation with vaccines… “Oh, I’m nothing as vulgar as an antivaxxer, I am merely pointing out weaknesses in the rhetoric of vaccination campaigns.”
    http://madridge.org/journal-of-vaccines/MJV-2017-104.php

    Sadly, Ruggiero’s intellectual pretensions no longer work as well and he is reduced to editing fourth-tier predatory journals from bottom-feeders like “Madridge” in order to publish his Deep Thoughts.

  31. #31 NWO Reporter
    September 12, 2017

    @Dorit Reiss — The “flu vaccines” weren’t developed in response to the epidemic of 1918-1919–they were already around before then. They were heavily promoted during that time, though. I wonder which came first: the heavy promotion, or the widespread death? We know now the vaccines were useless–but they could very well have been much worse than useless.

  32. #32 Chris
    September 12, 2017

    Who was promoting them? Homeopathy, water treatments, colonics, mystery elixirs and other treatments were also promoted. It does not mean they actually were by folks who were competent or even honest.

  33. #33 herr doktor bimler
    September 12, 2017

    On cue, David Crowe of the HIV-denial fraternity is promoting Shelton’s opuscule:
    https://www.facebook.com/groups/RethinkingAIDS/permalink/10155623979513187/

    Of course Crowe rejects germ-theory in general, so no surprises there.

  34. #34 JP
    September 12, 2017

    I saw in the Whackyweedia that Rath is turning his attention to Russia as the new business opportunity, where the next big AIDS epidemic is getting off the ground.

    I’m afraid the AIDS epidemic has more than gotten off the ground – it was already a concern some ten years ago at least, so I went to check and it looks like about 1% of the population (about 1.4-1.5 million people) is HIV positive at this point.

    Of course, given who’s in charge of the Russian government, even less is likely to be done about it than was done about the American AIDS epidemic under Ronald Reagan. ‘Cause, y’know, “gay men, drug addicts, prostitutes,” etc.

  35. #35 Johnny
    127.0.0.1
    September 12, 2017

    No harm done…

    Oh, that was an apology to our host and the minions.

    BTW, I’m working on a new and refreshing book…

    Did the others sell that well? I mean, enough for you to break even?

  36. #36 NWO Reporter
    September 12, 2017

    At the very least, the long-term risks of the HPV vaccine are unknown. There have been a disproportionate number of serious adverse events reported to VAERS following HPV vaccination. The benefits are theoretical and speculative–it’s unknown whether the vaccine will actually prevent cancer at all. It carries risk without any proven benefit, even if one trusts the supporting evidence offered by the manufacturers. It makes sense that weighing these factors could prompt even the most ardent vaccine believer to forego the HPV vaccine. No one wants to play Russian Roulette with their child.

    “HPV vaccines have not been demonstrated to be more effective or safer than Pap screening in the prevention of cervical cancer and Pap screening will still be required even in vaccinated women. … In 2002 scientists concluded that HPV 16 and 18 were the central and independent cause of most cervical cancer. This conclusion was based on molecular technology. If HPV 16 and 18 infections are the central and independent cause of most cervical cancer then the incidence of HPV 16 and 18 should vary with the incidence and mortality of cervical cancer worldwide. This correlation does not exist. It is also observed that the majority of HPV 16/18 infections do not lead to cervical cancer. This indicates that other etiological or ‘risk’ factors are necessary for persistent HPV infection to progress to cancer. … Clinical trials have only provided speculative benefits for the efficacy of HPV vaccines against cancer and the long-term risks of the vaccine have not been established…” Wilyman J. HPV vaccination programs have not been shown to be cost-effective in countries with cost effective Pap screening and surgery. Infect. Agent Cancer; 2013 June 12;8(1):21

  37. #37 Panacea
    September 12, 2017

    Of course in 1918, they still thought influenze was caused by H. influenzae . . . a bacterium. Sure, we knew about viruses then, but immunology was in its infancy, and so were things like peer review and clinical trials.

    What Ginny tries to insinuate is that we always did things they way we do them now. We didn’t. There was a lot of trial and error. What science acknowledges, and conspiracy theorists refuse to, is that new information and and should change your approach.

  38. #38 Chris
    September 12, 2017

    NWO Troll: “There have been a disproportionate number of serious adverse events reported to VAERS following HPV vaccination.”

    And has the same weight as the historical use of “flu vaccines” in the first couple of decades of the 20th Century: absolutely zero.

    VAERS is a self-reported survey, and is useful after an official investigation.