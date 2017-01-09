Earliest, Brightest Galaxies Shine A Ghostly Green In Surprising New Find (Synopsis)

Posted by Ethan on January 9, 2017
Some rare galaxies exhibit a green glow thanks to the presence of doubly ionized oxygen. This requires UV light from stellar temperatures of 50,000 K and above. Image credit: NASA, ESA, and W. Keel (University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa), of NGC 5972.
“The discovery that young galaxies are so unexpectedly bright–if you look for this distinctive green light–will dramatically change and improve the way that we study Galaxy formation throughout the history of the Universe.” -Matthew Malkan

Galaxies come in many different colors today: white, blue or red, mostly, depending on the populations of stars inside. But in a very rare set of circumstances, there can be green emissions as well, due mostly to the emission lines of doubly-ionized oxygen. The problem is we only see these in extraordinarily hot regions of the Universe, where ultra-hot stars or extremely unusual ultraviolet processes are found.

The strong green emission line (highest point) as shown in a sample of over 1,000 galaxies, spectrally stacked from the Subaru Deep Field. The other point "above" the curves is from hydrogen; the strong green oxygen line indicates incredibly intense radiation. Image credit: Malkan and Cohen (2017).

Yet by looking at the farthest star-forming galaxies available, two scientists broke the light up into components and found something shocking: this green emission feature was found to be incredibly strong in every one of thousands of galaxies that fit the criteria. It leads to a huge mystery: how do these ultra-hot stars form in the first place? Is it metallicity? Higher stellar masses? Or a top-heavy initial mass function?

The reionization and star-formation history of our Universe. The study hints that green, oxygen-rich galaxies may have been responsible for reionization. Image credit: NASA / S.G. Djorgovski & Digital Media Center / Caltech.

The jury’s still out, but it’s looking more-and-more like these are the galaxies that reionized the Universe in the first place! Come get the whole story on this week’s Mostly Mute Monday!

Comments

  1. #1 Sinisa Lazarek
    January 9, 2017

    Question. How can the earliest galaxies be oxygen rich? If BB created mostly H and He and tiny amount of rest, wouldn’t you need at least several generation of stars going nova and releasing oxygen before oxygen rich galaxies could form?

  2. #2 Wow
    January 9, 2017

    Haven’t read the forbes article, but here’s my interpretation of what you’re taking about.

    in the early universe there were several large stars. Large stars go boom REALLY quickly. Like millions of years. A change in the 4th sig fig in the age of the universe. And when the star goes boom, most of it is thrown away.

    If there are several nearby stars or the gas cloud is still quite dense, the elements thrown out will be mixed in very quickly in the closest stars who may not be as big but burn a lot longer, or be mixed in to the gas forming the next stars to be born nearby. Which is still in the early millions of years of star formation. Like REALLY early still.

    And Oxygen is quite a common component of stellar atmospheres (compared to the metallicity of normal stars running their main sequence) when they go boom. And a lot of that is thrown out, heavier elements being deeper down in the stellar shell formation.

    So you’ll have many stars artificially enriched because they were near enough to a really BIG star. And most of the stars won’t be near enough these (less frequent) really big stars and hence won’t be enriched.

    The effect therefore is very clumpy Oxygen densities, where on average it’s VERY poor, but because there hasn’t been enough time to mix things around much, what little there is is still in small volumes of space.

  3. #3 eric
    January 9, 2017

    @1: You can find 1.5-page summary of the research at: phys.org/pdf403163684.pdf

    It sounds from that like they’re talking about stars that formed in the first 2 billion years. Since IIRC stars started forming when the universe was 200 million years old, there’s a good billion and a half years’ worth of second-generation stars included in that range of data.

  4. #4 Paul Dekous
    January 9, 2017

    @Sinisa Lazarek #1,

    I thought that this cool overview of the periodic table and its origin was slightly relevant:
    https://pbs.twimg.com/media/C1mhrzvXAAEwh3N.jpg:large

    Not sure if Ethan has ever used it already is some post.