The two questions that determine your scientific literacy (Synopsis)

The two questions that determine your scientific literacy

Posted by Ethan on January 11, 2017
Solar orbiters are great ways for studying the Sun, and are part of how we've learned so much about our Solar System's greatest natural energy source. Image credit: ESA, via http://www.esa.int/Our_Activities/Space_Science/Solar_Orbiter.
“Through basic science literacy, people can understand the policy choices we need to be making. Scientists are not necessarily the greatest communicators, but science and communication is one of the fundamentals we need to address. People are interested.” -James Murdoch

Are you scientifically literate? Do you even know what that means? You’ll periodically see quizzes designed to assess some measure of science literacy, and they’ll usually focus on a slew of general knowledge questions, inevitably decrying what a large fraction of people don’t know. But is that a fair assessment of scientific literacy, or what it means to be scientifically literate? Highly doubtful.

The Apollo 1 prime crewmembers for the first manned Apollo Mission (204) prepare to enter their spacecraft inside the altitude chamber at the Kennedy Space Center (KSC). The Apollo program brought huge advances in technology to the entire world, independent of anything else we learned about space. Image credit: NASA.

At its core, scientific literacy isn’t about being able to answer questions about science correctly or to explain various phenomena, but about two things that most people generally don’t think about: having an awareness for what the enterprise of science is and having an appreciation for what scientific knowledge and discoveries do for humanity.

A composite image of the western hemisphere of Earth. Image credit: NASA / GSFC / NOAA / USGS.

If you think both of those things describe you, or you’d like them to, come find out what that really means and entails, and learn what it truly means to be scientifically literate.

Comments

  1. #1 eric
    January 11, 2017

    I think you’ve attempted to shove a whole lot of extra, unwarranted meaning into the statement “being aware of the enterprise of science.” I’m not sure awareness requires or means respect for it, or recognizing our own knowledge limitations, or a need for legitimate expertise, or not choosing preferred solutions using selective data – a process that is typically unintentional anyway. Those things are much more than just awareness. And personally as someone with a background in science, I’m not even sure what you mean by “the enterprise of science.” Seems pretty fuzzy.

    In terms of trying to come up with simple questions to test science literacy, I’d take a clue from Binet. Identify the stuff you think people ought to know, then test a bunch of simple questions related to it until you find some good proxies. The questions themselves don’t necessarily have to be fully representative of the entire subject matter and don’t have to attempt some broad comprehension (like “the scientific enterprise”). As long as you can show that performance in answering the simple questions is strongly correlated with the understanding you’re trying to measure, you’re good – you’ve got a useful test of science literacy. Is that approach merely empirical? Yep. Intellectually somewhat unsatisfying? You betcha. Will it work? Yes, probably.