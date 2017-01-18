Climate science isn’t political. Lying about it is. (Synopsis)

Posted by Ethan on January 18, 2017
The Earth, our fragile blue planet, as composited by the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS) instrument aboard the Terra satellite. Image credit: NASA's Earth Observatory.
“There are now dozens of hockey sticks and the all come to the same basic conclusion. The recent warming does appear to be unprecedented as far bas as we can go. But even if we didn’t have that evidence, we would still know that humans are warming the planet, changing the climate and that represents a threat if we don’t do something about it.” -Michael Mann

The latest climate science results are out, and 2016 was the hottest year on record. Again. Breaking the previous record… from 2015. Which broke the previous record of 2014. In fact, of the 17 hottest years on record, 16 of them have occurred in the 21st century.

At an average warming rate of 0.07º C per decade, the Earth's temperature has not only increased, but continues to increase without any relief in sight. Image credit: NOAA National Centers for Environmental information, Climate at a Glance: Global Time Series, published January 2017, retrieved on January 18, 2017 from http://www.ncdc.noaa.gov/cag/.

The question isn’t whether the Earth is warming (it is), whether it’s human-caused (it is), whether burning fossil fuels is the major contributor (it is), or whether we need to do something about it (we do). The question is whether we will. And that begins with accepting the scientific truth.

Global land and global ocean surface temperature anomalies. Light lines are 12-month running means and heavy lines are 132-month (11-year) running means. Image credit: "Global Temperature in 2016", J. Hansen et al. (2017), via http://www.columbia.edu/~jeh1/mailings/2017/20170118_Temperature2016.pdf.

It’s easy to dupe you if you want to be duped, but the science doesn’t lie. Come learn it, and what the arguments you’re likely to encounter are. Arm yourselves. We’re in for a hell of a fight.

Comments

  1. #1 t marvell
    virginia
    January 18, 2017

    Let’s face the facts: deadly climate change is going to happen no matter what. World-wide CO2 is growing at an explosive pace, with no sign of a change. The effects of CO2 on climate have a long lag, decades, so temperature increases are bake in. The Paris agreement is too weak to make a noticeable difference. That is, the non-deniers are doing virtually nothing to mitigate the problem.
    In this situation it makes little difference if Trump and his friends lie and deny the effect of civilization on climate change. It has become a purely symbolic issue, us eggheads versus the silly rubes.