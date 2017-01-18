Climate science isn’t political. Lying about it is. (Synopsis)

“There are now dozens of hockey sticks and the all come to the same basic conclusion. The recent warming does appear to be unprecedented as far bas as we can go. But even if we didn’t have that evidence, we would still know that humans are warming the planet, changing the climate and that represents a threat if we don’t do something about it.” -Michael Mann

The latest climate science results are out, and 2016 was the hottest year on record. Again. Breaking the previous record… from 2015. Which broke the previous record of 2014. In fact, of the 17 hottest years on record, 16 of them have occurred in the 21st century.

The question isn’t whether the Earth is warming (it is), whether it’s human-caused (it is), whether burning fossil fuels is the major contributor (it is), or whether we need to do something about it (we do). The question is whether we will. And that begins with accepting the scientific truth.

It’s easy to dupe you if you want to be duped, but the science doesn’t lie. Come learn it, and what the arguments you’re likely to encounter are. Arm yourselves. We’re in for a hell of a fight.