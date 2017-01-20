Can science prove the existence of God? (Synopsis)

Posted by Ethan on January 20, 2017
A famous depiction of the creation of man. Image credit: Michelangelo, Sistine Chapel ceiling, via Wikimedia Commons.
“It’s so easy to become a grumbler, someone who condemns and carps at everything on principle and sees an ulterior motive behind it.” -Eric Metaxas

If we find out that we truly are alone in the Universe, whether there’s no other life, intelligent life, or spacefaring life, there’s no doubt that makes us special. But does that make us divinely chosen? Or, even more to the point, does that mean that the Universe was designed to give rise to human beings; with us in mind as the end goal? That isn’t necessarily a question we can know the answer to, but it’s something we can approach with science.

Kepler 186f is one of a great many candidates for a very Earth-like planet. Image credit: NASA/Ames/JPL-Caltech.

In particular, we can ask three separate questions:

  1. What are, scientifically, the conditions that we need for life to arise?
  2. How rare or common are these conditions elsewhere in the Universe?
  3. And finally, if we don’t find life in the places and under the conditions where we expect it, can that prove the existence of God?
Reaching, broadcasting and listening for the evidence of others has so far returned an empty, lonely result. Image credit: Victor Bobbett.

The questions themselves are interesting, but what science has to say about all of them might be the most interesting thing of all.

  1. #1 Wow
    January 20, 2017

    If god has any effect on this reality, it can be found by scientific inquiry, and therefore it can be used to prove god exists *if he does*. Nothing can prove it if god doesn’t exist.

    And only if it is impossible for life to arise (and you have to prove that claim) can you use the existence of life as proof for god, so “fine tuning” isn’t it. Only if life turns up where it physically cannot can “magic” be the reason for life being there.

  2. #2 eric
    January 20, 2017

    Let’s say I’ve got a hamster. I give him a nice cage. Quite expansive. Lots of toys. Good water and food system. Just looking at the cage, you might easily concclude, “hey, eric really likes that hamster!” Then I seal the whole thing up and drop it in a vat of nitric acid. Not just a little vat, mind you, but vat of acid that forms a cubic mile around that hamster cage. Then I take loads of radioactive waste and distribute it around the vat, so that if any hamster were to somehow exit the cage, and survive the acid, they’d get lethally irradiated.

    Now, does that sound like a system designed for the hamster’s benefit? Because it sure sounds like a prison to me. It sounds like I’m afraid the hamster might escape his cage and I want to stop that from happening at all costs. But of course, our solar system (and in fact every solar system) is equally inimical to our form of life. Sure, some of the planets might be nice. Good toys. Food and water. Its just the light-years of lethal-in-multiple-ways stuff in between that leaves me skeptical that the whole thing was designed for the hamster’s benefit.

  3. #3 Wow
    January 20, 2017

    However, such a generally deadly universe is what you would expect if it were not designed at all.

  4. #4 Denier
    United States
    January 20, 2017

    @Ethan wrote

    From the first, self-replicating organic molecule to something as specialized and differentiated as a human being, we know we need billions of years of (roughly) constant temperatures, the right evolutionary steps, and a whole lot of luck.

    There is also a school of thought that there cannot be a complete lack of mass extinction events if complex life is to come into being. If the climate is too constantly benign, all you get is a planet of slime. Catastrophe can end the stranglehold of a dominant life form, and it is the race to refill that newly devoid niche that is the true engine of evolution. The increased evolutionary advancements seen in the fossil records following each of the mass extinction events gives credence to the theory.

  5. #5 t marvell
    January 20, 2017

    The religious uniqueness argument requires proving a negative, which generally is not feasible.
    Ethan’s calculations do not take into account the many-worlds notion, which would radically increase the odds of intelligent life. For a start, the religious uniqueness argument would have to prove that the many-worlds notion is wrong. Good luck.

  6. #6 Omega Centauri
    January 20, 2017

    Looks like a good article, I don’t have time now to read it its quite long. I was interested in question 3, for me like Ethan, the answer is it doesn’t prove anything. A corollary is would we want to know there was a proof? Someone once said (I think it was a recent pope), that if there was proof, then you couldn’t have such a thing as faith, because faith means believing in something you can’t prove.

    I like to toy with eric hamster prison thought experiment. What if the creator had good reason to believe that in a universe of hamster ages that aren’t adequately isolated, one species of hamster would acquire the means to conquer the universe and either enslave or exterminate all the other hamsters. And the creator had the wisdom to make that outcome impossible. Space is like that, spaceflight is very difficult, especially interstellar spaceflight. Then there are extra barriers at higher granularity: can a galaxy infested by an evil conquering race, infest other galaxies? Could an infested galaxy cluster infest other clusters? As a last resort the accelerating expansion of the universe, means no possible infestation can reach more than a tiny fraction of the universe. So we can at least entertain the notion that our universe was designed to limit the damage that any particular species could cause.

  7. #7 eric
    January 20, 2017

    Ethan’s calculations do not take into account the many-worlds notion

    Yes and no. Remember, these calculations were done to answer the Fermi paradox. Sentient life existing in a parallel universe does not bear on the question of “why aren’t they here?”
    Its much like the question of whether there is life in the non-observable parts of the universe. Sure, considering all that extra space increases the likelihood the answer is yes. But it doesn’t bear on the question of “why aren’t they here.”

  8. #8 Sean T
    January 20, 2017

    I personally look at the evidence and find that there is no need to invoke the idea of design in the universe at all. The idea of designed is not needed to explain any facet of the universe. Why invoke an unnecessary idea?

    However, if I were to grant for the sake of argument that the universe is designed, then why should I believe that it was designed for humans? Certainly, as eric points out, the vast majority of the universe is completely and utterly lethal to human (and other) life. Isn’t it far more likely that, if designed at all, it was designed as a factory for the production of hydrogen and helium? That seems to be what the universe is best at. Perhaps humans are just the “pollution” produced by this hydrogen/helium factory.

  9. #9 Wow
    January 20, 2017

    according to one of Terry Pratchett’s characters, the point of the whole thing is to BE the whole thing. Even if you were to regard as valid the idea of some creator, why would it be created for life at all?

    But there’s nothing that needs a creator of any type, and all ones proposed so far have been interventionist and therefore have been, by one way or the other, wrong.

  10. #10 eric
    January 20, 2017

    Isn’t it far more likely that, if designed at all, it was designed as a factory for the production of hydrogen and helium?

    Yup. Or if life, then some form of life that likes hard vacuum, heavy radiation, temperatures at a balmy 3 K, and eats hydrogen.

    The same sort of criticism works the other way too, against arguments of rarity-implies-design instead of fit-implies-design. If someone defends the notion of design by pointing out just how limited and rare the conditions needed for humans are, point out that smallpox needs all the same conditions plus it needed humans to evolve. Conditions even more rare than what we need! So if rarity -> design (rather than fit -> design), humans still aren’t the leading candidate for the purpose of the universe. 🙂