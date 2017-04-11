No, dark energy isn’t an illusion (Synopsis)

Posted by Ethan on April 11, 2017
Supernovae observed in nearby and distant galaxies provide some of the best evidence for dark energy. But alternative theories attempt to explain the same phenomenon without it. Image credit: NASA/SWIFT.
“Losing an illusion makes you wiser than finding a truth.” -Ludwig Borne

Every so often, an idea comes up in physics claiming that perhaps dark energy isn’t real. The ideas focus on one of two lines of thought: either they discount the observational evidence, or they attempt to show that all the calculations are fundamentally flawed.

Measuring back in time and distance (to the left of "today") can inform how the Universe will evolve and accelerate/decelerate far into the future. We can learn that acceleration turned on about 7.8 billion years ago. Image credit: Saul Perlmutter / UC Berkeley.

The latter case often points to our Universe, and claim that our best models are based on a perfectly uniform Universe, while the actual Universe is very inhomogeneous. Yet these claims often forget one very, very important point: we know exactly how inhomogeneous the Universe is today, and those effects have been quantified. BY ME.

The contributions of inhomogeneity energy to cosmic expansion (top line), up to today (1 on the x-axis), and the fractional contribution to the expansion rate. Note that even into the far future, the contribution never approaches 1. The straight lines are linear approximations; the curves are the full calculation. Image credit: E.R. Siegel and J.N. Fry, 2005.

Dark energy is no illusion, and here’s the science to prove it!

Comments

  1. #1 Frank
    Omaha,NE
    April 11, 2017

    Assuming expansion of universe really stopped someday, Big Crunch would be really like the reverse of Big Bang like it is generally thought? Galaxies and Dark Matter should coalesce because of gravity but how space-time could do the same? If space-time cannot contract back then the result should be an empty universe except a single black hole inside, isn’t it?