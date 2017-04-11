No, dark energy isn’t an illusion (Synopsis)

“Losing an illusion makes you wiser than finding a truth.” -Ludwig Borne

Every so often, an idea comes up in physics claiming that perhaps dark energy isn’t real. The ideas focus on one of two lines of thought: either they discount the observational evidence, or they attempt to show that all the calculations are fundamentally flawed.

The latter case often points to our Universe, and claim that our best models are based on a perfectly uniform Universe, while the actual Universe is very inhomogeneous. Yet these claims often forget one very, very important point: we know exactly how inhomogeneous the Universe is today, and those effects have been quantified. BY ME.

Dark energy is no illusion, and here’s the science to prove it!