The Future Of Energy Isn’t Fossil Fuels Or Renewables, It’s Nuclear Fusion (Synopsis)

Posted by Ethan on April 12, 2017
(1)
The plasma in the center of this fusion reactor is so hot it doesn't emit light; it's only the cooler plasma located at the walls that can be seen. Hints of magnetic interplay between the hot and cold plasmas can be seen. Image credit: National Fusion Research Institute, Korea.
“I would like nuclear fusion to become a practical power source. It would provide an inexhaustible supply of energy, without pollution or global warming.” -Stephen Hawking

Climate science is a hotly debated area, with many disputing the robustness and ethical motivations of the scientists in the field. But even if you throw everything we know about carbon dioxide, global warming, and climate change away, there’s still an energy crisis coming in the long term. The fact is, fossil fuels will someday, hundreds of years from now, run out if we extract and burn them all.

Wind farms, like many other sources of renewable energy, are dependent on the environment in an inconsistent, uncontrollable way. Image credit: Winchell Joshua, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Meanwhile, solar, wind, hydroelectric and other renewables will forever be inconsistent, and the infrastructure needed for using both generates large amounts of pollutants. But there is one power option that could satisfy everybody, while eliminating both pollution and the risks of running out of fuel or power inconsistency: nuclear fusion. While nuclear fission does have substantial downsides, there’s no risk of a meltdown with fusion.

The proton-proton chain responsible for producing the vast majority of the Sun's power is an example of nuclear fusion. Image credit: Borb of Wikimedia Commons.

All we need to do is reach the breakeven point, and we have four different approaches currently in progress. Come get the science today!

  1. #1 Frank
    Omaha,NE
    April 12, 2017

    I think there is already a very efficient device that produces nuclear fusion, which is an H-bomb. Here is a crazy idea:
    Build a giant spherical structure in the middle of a desert (half of it underground, and inside is vacuum) that can collect the energy. To produce energy each time drop a smallest kind H-bomb from the top of it and ignite it when it reaches the center.