How would the Universe change if we grew an extra dimension? (Synopsis)

Posted by Ethan on April 14, 2017
Searching for the Fourth Dimension, by Salvador Dali, explores humanity's quest for an additional dimension to our Universe. Image credit: S. Dali, 1979.
“There is a fifth dimension, beyond that which is known to man. It is a dimension as vast as space and as timeless as infinity. It is the middle ground between light and shadow, between science and superstition.” -Rod Serling

If we take a look at a two-dimensional surface, it’s pretty apparent that we’re pretty omnipotent in comparison. We can draw or erase anything in that dimension, add or remove objects, rearrange their internal structures without leaving them any defense, etc. All of that might lead you to wonder whether there’s the possibility of a fourth spatial dimension out there, and whether that could be part of our Universe?

The four-dimensional analogue of a 3D cube is an 8-cell (left); the 24-cell (right) has no 3D analogue. Extra dimensions bring with them extra possibilities. Image credit: Jason Hise with Maya and Macromedia Fireworks.

Geometrically, it’s certainly possible. From a historical perspective, there’s no reason a dimension needs to stay the same size over time, either. In 1980, Alan Chodos and Steve Detweiler showed that a Universe that began with four spatial dimensions could have easily evolved into a Universe very much like the one we see today. Building on that, it would be possible for a very small extra dimension to grow large over time. If it did, the consequences would be devastating, but fascinating.

A computer-generated rendering of a rubble-pile asteroid and a debris field of surrounding rubble. Based on a 3-D model of asteroid Itokawa by Doug Ellison, and with data from NASA-JPL. Image credit: Kevin Gill/flickr.

Come find out the full story of what it would mean if the Universe grew an extra dimension!

Comments

  1. #1 Denier
    United States
    April 14, 2017

    On the topic of extra dimensions: Was there time before the Big Bang?

    I’m speaking of the Big Bang as currently thought of, not the primordial atom, but rather the post expansion Big Bang. It has been repeated many times that expansion existed prior to the Big Bang and it went on for an undetermined amount of time. I was wondering if the reason we can’t determine the length of time expansion took place is because we weren’t in a 3+1 dimension universe prior to the Big Bang. Time wasn’t a stand-alone thing in our universe during expansion.

    Much like prior to the universe cooling to below ~246 GeV of equilibrium thermal energy during the quark epoch there were only 3 fundamental forces. There was no separate weak nuclear or electromagnetic force. It was all just electroweak force. I’m wondering if time is like that at the Big Bang. Did the Big Bang mark the point where we transitioned from a 3 to a 3+1 universe?

  2. #2 CFT
    April 14, 2017

    Ethan,
    There is no scientific evidence whatsoever that our universe has had more or fewer dimensions than it presently has, as everything we can OBSERVE and MEASURE (vs. made up things drawn on paper with a pencil, or paint and canvas, or modeled with a computer) show a universe with three dimensional objects and time. No universe we can observe (our own) has ever been observed ‘growing’ another dimension. Imagining it so does not make it so even when you are Mister Rogers, or have a Ph.D in astronomy. Computer models aren’t evidence of anything, just that you can paint pretty mathematical pictures that have nothing to do with reality whatsoever (you can do this in any medium actually, we call it FICTION), just like you can write blog articles that have no basis in actual science. The only thing Alan Chodos and Steve Detweiler “showed” was that they can imagine things and then model them using math on a computer as a medium. That also isn’t “showing” anything anymore than photo-shopping Big-Foot into your family portrait ‘shows’ he exists in the real world. They just made something up, that’s all. That isn’t evidence, it does not even remotely begin to meet the burden of proof in science.
    .
    You would also seem to be delusional about what constitutes a ‘two dimensional’ object. There aren’t any two dimensional objects in existence you can interact with outside of abstraction (your imagination). If you draw or erase something on a piece of paper, you are scraping pencil lead, (or ink) off on a thin piece of paper or whatever, all of which are three dimensional objects interacting. If you depict something on a computer screen, you are merely viewing the surface of a three dimensional object emitting or reflecting the light your eye (another three dimensional object) is detecting. There actually is no two-dimensional anything going on whatsoever, except as abstract depiction (visual illusion), you are eliding from visual representation (2D perspective or depiction) into reality (homostatization/reifying) which has nothing to do whatsoever with what actual spatial dimensions are or how they function.
    .
    For someone claiming to be a scientist, you are an incredibly sloppy thinker.

  3. #3 Anonymous Coward
    April 14, 2017

    The strong interaction is approximately two orders of magnitude stronger than the electromagnetic. The weak interaction is something like four orders of magnitude weaker than the electromagnetic. On the other hand, gravity is a whopping 37 orders of magnitude weaker than the weak interaction! I’ve heard it hypothesised that gravity is that weak because it is already propagating through these hypothetical extra dimensions, while the other forces can’t do so. If gravity couldn’t propagate through these extra dimensions, then perhaps the disparity in its strength relative to the other three interactions might not be so great.

    It seems Ethan discussed this some years back, before I came along:

    http://scienceblogs.com/startswithabang/2015/12/11/the-greatest-unsolved-problem-in-theoretical-physics-synopsis/

    Has there been any progress on that front?

  4. #4 Sinisa Lazarek
    April 14, 2017

    @ Denier

    ” I was wondering if the reason we can’t determine the length of time expansion took place is because we weren’t in a 3+1 dimension universe prior to the Big Bang. ”

    From standard viewpoint of inflation, no, nothing so dramatic. The reason we can’t determine that time is because inflation “erased” or thinned out to nothing, any and all information about anything before inflation. Sort of like trying to figure original temperature of the water spring, by examining the store bought water in the bottle. Too many things happened in between. Parts that were perhaps causally connected before inflation, are disconnected afterwards. So you can’t (even in principal) get to them and maybe figure out how much time it took.

  5. #5 Carl
    USA
    April 14, 2017

    CFT @#2, Ethan is addressing a common science-layman topic, and describing the realistic implications IF common flights-of-fancy were true.

    In short, he is explaining that there is NO macroscopic “fourth dimension”. Have fun with Dr. Who and sci-fi / fantasy stories, but we don’t have a 4th dimension of any appreciable size.

    I can see you are upset at two specific details in his article, but I don’t understand your anger or what drives your personal disparagement of Ethan.

  6. #6 CFT
    April 14, 2017

    Denier,
    ‘Before the Big Bang’ makes two universe sized assumptions science can not presently answer. Science depends upon causality and that requires time to allow process or change to be possible. If you wish to go beyond that intrinsic limitation, you are treading into metaphysics which has no basis outside of desire and faith.