10 Reasons Why You Should March For Science (Synopsis)

Posted by Ethan on April 17, 2017
(1)
More »
Humans can routinely view the Earth from outer space, orbiting our world once every 90 minutes. The imprint of the human impact on our world, particularly at night, is easily visible. Image credit: NASA / International Space Station.
Humans can routinely view the Earth from outer space, orbiting our world once every 90 minutes. The imprint of the human impact on our world, particularly at night, is easily visible. Image credit: NASA / International Space Station.

“We’ve arranged a global civilization in which most crucial elements profoundly depend on science and technology. We have also arranged things so that almost no one understands science and technology. This is a prescription for disaster. We might get away with it for a while, but sooner or later this combustible mixture of ignorance and power is going to blow up in our faces.” -Carl Sagan

On Saturday, April 22nd, scientists, science teachers, science enthusiasts and science fans will all come together for a variety of reasons, all over the world, to March for Science. While there are undeniably many with very strong political opinions, the march itself isn’t political, but is rather a celebration of science and all it does for the world.

Closed-loop therapies which continuously monitor, record and display neuronal activity alongside neural stimulation are remarkable tools for helping those with PTSD and related traumas. This image is a map from part of DARPA’s Systems-Based Neurotechnology for Emerging Therapies (SUBNETS) program. Image credit: Massachusetts General Hospital and Draper Labs.

Closed-loop therapies which continuously monitor, record and display neuronal activity alongside neural stimulation are remarkable tools for helping those with PTSD and related traumas. This image is a map from part of DARPA’s Systems-Based Neurotechnology for Emerging Therapies (SUBNETS) program. Image credit: Massachusetts General Hospital and Draper Labs.

The way to keep moving the world forward in the best way possible is strongly rooted in science and scientific investigation, and its greatest enemy is dogmatic, biased argumentation and reasoning. We live in a world that is extraordinarily dependent on science and technology, and that’s why valuing our investments in it and the results of our investigations are more important than ever.

The Atmospheric Infrared Sounder (AIRS) instrument aboard NASA’s Aqua satellite senses temperature using infrared wavelengths. This image shows temperature of the Earth’s surface or clouds covering it for the month of April 2003. The scale ranges from -81 degrees Celsius (-114° Fahrenheit) in black/blue to 47° C (116° F) in red. Higher latitudes are increasingly obscured by clouds, though some features like the Great Lakes are apparent. Northernmost Europe and Eurasia are completely obscured by clouds, while Antarctica stands out cold and clear at the bottom of the image. Image credit: NASA AIRS.

The Atmospheric Infrared Sounder (AIRS) instrument aboard NASA’s Aqua satellite senses temperature using infrared wavelengths. This image shows temperature of the Earth’s surface or clouds covering it for the month of April 2003. The scale ranges from -81 degrees Celsius (-114° Fahrenheit) in black/blue to 47° C (116° F) in red. Higher latitudes are increasingly obscured by clouds, though some features like the Great Lakes are apparent. Northernmost Europe and Eurasia are completely obscured by clouds, while Antarctica stands out cold and clear at the bottom of the image. Image credit: NASA AIRS.

Come learn 10 valuable reasons to March for Science, and I hope you come to one this Saturday!

(1)
More »

Comments

  1. #1 CFT
    April 17, 2017

    @Ethan,
    .
    “The way to keep moving the world forward in the best way possible is strongly rooted in science and scientific investigation, and its greatest enemy is dogmatic, biased argumentation and reasoning.”
    .
    Uh yeah, sure Ethan, whatever. Is there any particular reason why you failed to mention WHERE you were going to march around?
    .
    Oh, that’s right. Washington DC. details, details, details. You’re not so good with those pesky little details.
    .
    For the record Ethan, NO ONE marches in DC except for political reasons, that’s why people march there, to seek political influence, it’s the seat of federal power in America. Yes, the march is entirely political you two faced liar.
    .
    A science fair is apolitical, a march in the nation’s capital advocating who is and is not allowed to speak up or have influence on scientific matters is not. Using a march to ask for increased funding and power is as political as it gets. Maybe you should have checked out the website promoting the event before you posted:
    .
    https://www.marchforscience.com/faq/
    .
    “Q: How does the march define being political?
    A: The march is explicitly a political movement, aimed at holding leaders in politics and science accountable. When institutions of any affiliation skew, ignore, misuse or interfere with science, we have to speak out. Science should inform political decision making. At the same time, political decisions deeply influence the type of science we are able to do and the type of people who are allowed to conduct science and benefit from scientific advancements. ”
    .
    And in conjunction with your previous statement :
    “…and its greatest enemy is dogmatic, biased argumentation and reasoning.”
    .
    You make the assertion that anyone who does not agree with your INTERPRETATION of data is guilty of ‘dogmatic, biased argumentation and reasoning’, which is really just a very partisan political appeal to authority advocating for the silencing of those you disagree with.
    Just remember, if you are going to act like a political entity, you will be treated as one, and lose whatever objective credibility you ever had.