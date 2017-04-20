New LHC Results Hint At New Physics… But Are We Crying Wolf? (Synopsis)

Posted by Ethan on April 20, 2017
The LHCb collaboration is far less famous than CMS or ATLAS, but the bottom-quark-containing particles they produce holds new physics hints that the other detectors cannot probe. Image credit: CERN / LHCb collaboration.
“In recent years several new particles have been discovered which are currently assumed to be “elementary,” that is, essentially structureless. The probability that all such particles should be really elementary becomes less and less as their number increases. It is by no means certain that nucleons, mesons, electrons, neutrinos are all elementary particles.” -Enrico Fermi

The Standard Model of particle physics — with its six quarks in three colors, its three generations of charged leptons and neutrinos, the antiparticle counterparts to each, and its thirteen bosons, including the Higgs — describes all the known particles and their interactions in the Universe. This extends to every experiment ever performed in every particle accelerator. In short, this is a problem: there’s no clear path to what new physics lies beyond the Standard Model.

The known particles and antiparticles of the Standard Model all have been discovered. All told, they make explicit predictions. Any violation of those predictions would be a sign of new physics, which we're desperately seeking. Image credit: E. Siegel.

So physicists are looking for any possible anomalies at all, at any theoretical ideas that lead to new predictions at the frontiers, and any experimental result that differs from the Standard Model predictions. Unfortunately, we’re looking at thousands of different composite particles, decays, branching ratios, and scattering amplitudes. Our standards for what’s a robust measurement and a compelling result need to be extremely high.

The standard model calculated predictions (the four colored points) and the LHCb results (black, with error bars) for the electron/positron to muon/antimuon ratios at two different energies. Image credit: LHCb Collaboration / Tommaso Dorigo.

The newest LHCb results offer a hint of something interesting, but it’s got a long way to go before we can say we’ve discovered anything new. Come find out what we’ve seen today!

Comments

  1. #1 Kasim Muflahi
    United Kingdom
    April 20, 2017

    Science is based on definitions and agreed upon postulates. My tuppence worth on defintions is that fundamental particles that should be included in the Standard Model are the stable ones.

    Because leptons are unstable and decay into electrons or positrons depending on their charge, only the electrons and positrons should be included in the Standard Model (SM). The muons and tauons should be treated as higher energy versions of the stable leptons.

    Because quarks cannot be isolated, they shouldn’t be SM at all. You’ll find that the only stable composite particle is the proton. Since mesons eventually decay into stable leptons, we can assume that they’re high energy leptons. Mesons are found in particle accelerators after proton-proton collisions which means they’re fragments of protons. This implies that the stable protons are composed of stable leptons probably structured like atoms: positive nucleus orbited by electrons.

    Lastly, there should only be one fundamental force in the SM table and the other 3 should be explained as manifestation of the EM force as this is the force that exist between the only 2 stable particles in the new SM. This means that matter is composed of positive and negative particles in equal measure.

    This means that the van der Waals/London force is an EM force and the same goes for the Kasimir effect. Even the frictional forces have to be described in terms of the EM force because they produce heat which is in the infrared part of the EM spectrum.

    I know it’s difficult to explain gravity in terms of the EM force but some scientists have postulated ‘dipole gravity’ where the poles are electric poles – it’s a start.