The Failed Experiment That Changed The World (Synopsis)

Posted by Ethan on April 21, 2017
The original setup of the Michelson-Morley experiment, from 1887. Image credit: Case Western Reserve Archives.
“It appears, from all that precedes, reasonably certain that if there be any relative motion between the earth and the luminiferous ether, it must be small; quite small enough entirely to refute Fresnel’s explanation of aberration.” -Albert A. Michelson

In the 1880s, it was clear that something was wrong with Newton’s formulation of the Universe. Gravitation didn’t explain everything, objects behaved bizarrely close to the speed of light, and light was exhibiting wave-like properties. But surely, even if it were a wave, it required a medium to travel through, just like all other waves? That was the standard thinking, and the genius of Albert A. Michelson was put to work to test it.

The Earth, moving in its orbit around the Sun and spinning on its axis, should provide an extra motion if there's any medium that light travels through. Image credit: Larry McNish, RASC Calgary.

Because, he reasoned, the Earth was moving around the Sun, the speed of light should get a boost in that forward direction, and then have to fight that boost on the return trip. The perpendicular direction, on the other hand, would be unaffected. This motion of light should be detectable in the form of interferometry, where light was split into two perpendicular components, sent on a journey, reflected, and then recombined.

If you split light into two perpendicular components and bring them back together, they'll interfere. If you move in one direction versus another, that interference pattern will shift. Image credit: Wikimedia commons user Stigmatella aurantiaca.

The null results of this experiment changed the Universe, and the technology is still used today in experiments like LIGO. Come learn about the greatest failed experiment of all-time!

Comments

  1. #1 Kasim Muflahi
    United Kingdom
    April 21, 2017

    Your second diagram is flawed. Here we see the vertical photon is moving with the source when Einstein said that the speed of light is independent of the emitting body – a clear violation of the Einstein’s 2nd postulate.

    Secondly, in the both diagrams, the photon maybe flowing with the aether in one direction; but is fighting against it on the return journey. These effects will cancel out and you’ll get a null result.

    But, in the second diagram, the source is moving, I hear you say. But the whole apparatus is moving: the reflecting mirror is moving away from the source thus it will take the photon a little longer to reach it. On the return journey, the detector is moving towards the photon, so it’ll take a little a little shorter time to get there. These effects will also cancel each other out leaving a null result.

    All that the MMX proved was that the speed of light is independent of the motion of the emitter which Einstein adopted into his theory. Perhaps you’re showing what Michelson and his compatriots (Lorentz and Fitzgerald) expected.

    Lorentz and Fitzgerald incorrectly assumed a non-null result for the moving apparatus and thus postulated a shortening of the length in the forward direction to explain the null result. But this correction was to their false assumption. This led to time dilation as well. Because Einstein adopted the Lorentz factor into his theory of Special Relativity, it has been tainted by this fallacy.

    Then Einstein applied the Lorentz factor to mass and concluded that it must increase with velocity. When he found that this wasn’t the case, he told everyone not to use relativistic mass. If it doesn’t work for mass, it wouldn’t work for length nor time either. Ironically, these entities are the M, L, T dimensions. If L is the spatial dimension and T is the time dimension; what dimension does M represent?

    As I’ve always said, science is about definitions but this time, it’s about interpretation of results as well. The Lorentz factor is based on a false assumption; hence, it’s also false and so is anything based on it. This false assumption is due to the assumption that the photon moves with the emitter which is a Galilean principle.

  2. #2 CFT
    April 21, 2017

    @Ethan,
    You subscribe to DM and DE, but only where we can’t measure it outside the influence of our local gravitation field, so why do you think the Michelson Morley experiment proves anything by that same criteria? Wasn’t the ether supposedly dragged along in locality in a similar way which would have required the test to be conducted outside of nearby locality (away from the planet) to detect it?
    .
    Strange that you should bring LIGO up. Considering that in order for LIGO to work, light would apparently not be affected by space while matter would be. LIGO is entirely the proposition that matter (the earth) could be warped/compressed/whatever due to space ripples, while light would not be similarly affected and could be used to reliably measure such claimed distortion (the required measurement precision was utter bullshit, even with interferometry, but for the sake of your argument I’ll let it pass). Considering how you personally subscribe to the idea that gravity lensing of light around stars is true, I’m not really sure what leg you think you are standing on. You can’t have it both ways.

  3. #3 eric
    April 21, 2017

    Your second diagram is flawed. Here we see the vertical photon is moving with the source when Einstein said that the speed of light is independent of the emitting body – a clear violation of the Einstein’s 2nd postulate.

    I think you’re mistaking the crux of SR for a violation of it. We, outside the table, observe that photon traveling at c. We do not observe it going faster than that merely because we observe it traveling a longer (and ‘sideways’) path. A person sitting on top of the beam splitter on that moving table would also see that photon traveling at c. So Einstein’s second postulate is not violated; everyone sees the photon traveling at c, independent of the source.

    The fact that observers in both frames of reference see the photon traveling at c – the fact that observations confirm Einstein’s second postulate – even though they measure its path and path length differently, is what leads to the requirements of time dilation, foreshortening in the direction of motion, loss of simultaneity, and so on.

  4. #4 eric
    April 21, 2017

    You subscribe to DM and DE, but only where we can’t measure it outside the influence of our local gravitation field

    According to mainstream physics AIUI, DM and DE do not stop at our local gravitational field. That’s a position or implication you have invented yourself and then strawmanned onto the mainstream. Your claim is analogous to someone claiming biologists subscribe to germ theory but think germs only exist on microscope plates. They obviously don’t. That would confuse where we point our instruments with where we think they exist. Likewise, you appear to be confusing where we point our DM detection instruments with were we think DM exists.