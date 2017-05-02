There’s no science behind denying climate change (Synopsis)

Posted by Ethan on May 2, 2017
The increased emission of greenhouse gases, notably CO2, can have a massive impact on Earth's climate in just a few hundred years. We're witnessing that happen today. Image credit: US National Parks Service.
“Whether humans are responsible for the bulk of climate change is going to be left to the scientists, but it’s all of our responsibility to leave this planet in better shape for the future generations than we found it.” -Mike Huckabee

It only makes sense that scientists should debate and argue over the findings in their field. Given all the suites of data available that are relevant to a particular physical phenomenon, how do we put it together in a way that is scientifically robust, allow us to understand and predict what’s happening, and justifiably attribute the causes of observed phenomena? It’s a daunting task, and one that you need science for.

Concentration of CO2 in the atmosphere over the past few hundred thousand years. Image credit: NASA / NOAA.

So when it comes to global warming, why aren’t the arguments about the temperature and atmospheric concentrations of gases over time? Why are they instead about scientific personalities, profitability, conspiracies and hacked emails? Why, instead, aren’t those opposing the science of human-caused climate change pointing to data and scientific arguments?

The interplay between the atmosphere, clouds, moisture, land processes and the ocean all governs the evolution of Earth's equilibrium temperature. Image credit: Smithsonian Air and Space Museum.

The interplay between the atmosphere, clouds, moisture, land processes and the ocean all governs the evolution of Earth’s equilibrium temperature. Image credit: NASA / Smithsonian Air and Space Museum.

After all, the only thing it would take to overturn anthropogenic climate change was one compelling scientific argument. Learn why, if you value scientific thinking, it’s incompatible with climate change denial.

Comments

  1. #1 dean
    May 2, 2017

    All good points in the Forbes article, and every one of them shows reasons the scientific community is behind the eight ball, compared to the deniers, when it comes to presenting its case. All of the things in your story require hard work — and then the data collected has to be analyzed, and the results explained.

    As the primary deniers on your blog repeatedly demonstrate, they don’t need to do that: simply saying climate change isn’t happening, that scientists are working in cahoots for the money, or posting fake stories about former White House staffers “blowing the lid” on climate change is good enough for the people who don’t believe in it and don’t want to (or aren’t capable of) putting serious thought into the issue.

    Yes, the upending the established science requires the work of science. That isn’t what deniers do: spreading disinformation is what they do, and as they demonstrate, it’s very easy.

  2. #2 lloyd
    May 2, 2017

    Boy, I’m looking forward to the comments on this one.

    I teach (in an unrelated discipline) at a university. One of the things I think is probably most valuable that I can teach students is how to evaluate for yourself who is arguing honestly and who isn’t. Who is actually responding to objections and pointing out why they’re misleading, and acknowledging where their own case is weak and needs to be strengthened–versus who is simply stating and restating the same points over and again, packaged to provide maximum misdirection. You can’t win an argument with these people. But what you can do is attempt to innoculate young people against dishonest argument tactics so they are well-equipped to ignore those who don’t deserve to be taken seriously.