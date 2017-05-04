No, mysterious signals from space are not dark matter (Synopsis)

Posted by Ethan on May 4, 2017
(1)
More »
NASA's Fermi Satellite has constructed the highest resolution, high-energy map of the Universe ever created. The gamma ray sky is seen for the first time in this level of detail, yet unexplained signals from the galactic center have been difficult to account for. Image credit: NASA/DOE/Fermi LAT Collaboration.
NASA's Fermi Satellite has constructed the highest resolution, high-energy map of the Universe ever created. The gamma ray sky is seen for the first time in this level of detail, yet unexplained signals from the galactic center have been difficult to account for. Image credit: NASA/DOE/Fermi LAT Collaboration.

“Two recent studies by teams in the U.S. and the Netherlands have shown that the gamma-ray excess at the galactic center is speckled, not smooth as we would expect for a dark matter signal. Those results suggest the speckles may be due to point sources that we can’t see as individual sources…” -Eric Charles

When NASA’s Fermi satellite began operations, it didn’t take long before we had constructed the most accurate, comprehensive gamma ray map of the galaxy. While many outstanding astrophysics findings ensued, including the discovery of many new pulsars, there was one particular mystery that came about as well: an unexplained excess of gamma rays from the galactic center. Many possible explanations emerged, but one gathered a disproportionately large and exciting amount of attention: that of dark matter annihilations.

According to models and simulations, all galaxies should be embedded in dark matter halos, whose densities peak at the galactic centers. However, unless the dark matter obeys very particular models and exhibits specific properties, it will be difficult to account for a gamma ray excess with dark matter. Image credit: NASA, ESA, and T. Brown and J. Tumlinson (STScI).

According to models and simulations, all galaxies should be embedded in dark matter halos, whose densities peak at the galactic centers. However, unless the dark matter obeys very particular models and exhibits specific properties, it will be difficult to account for a gamma ray excess with dark matter. Image credit: NASA, ESA, and T. Brown and J. Tumlinson (STScI).

In some models of dark matter, it’s a particle that’s its own antiparticle. If dark matter/dark matter annihilation occurs, it could produce excessive gamma rays, as well as cascades of new particle/antiparticle pairs that would result in a photon signal peaked at 511 keV, as positrons annihilated with electrons. After a huge effort to uncover the nature of this gamma ray excess, Fermi finally has an answer.

An excess of gamma-rays coming from the center of the Milky Way is likely due to a population of pulsars – rapidly spinning, very dense and highly magnetized neutron stars that emit 'beams' of gamma rays like cosmic lighthouses. Image credit: NASA/CXC/University of Massachusetts/D. Wang et al.; Greg Stewart/SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory.

An excess of gamma-rays coming from the center of the Milky Way is likely due to a population of pulsars – rapidly spinning, very dense and highly magnetized neutron stars that emit ‘beams’ of gamma rays like cosmic lighthouses. Image credit: NASA/CXC/University of Massachusetts/D. Wang et al.; Greg Stewart/SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory.

Did you bet on dark matter? You shouldn’t have! Come find out how pulsars are likely responsible, and why dark matter is disfavored for the gamma ray excess seen in the Milky Way.

(1)
More »

Comments

  1. #1 Denier
    United States
    May 4, 2017

    @Ethan wrote:

    The interior of a pulsar in 90% made up of neutrons, with charged particles like protons and electrons existing in the outer layers. They spin incredibly rapidly — the fastest known pulsar rotates 766 times per second — creating intense magnetic fields that are billions of times as strong as anything ever made on Earth.

    Tangentially related question, but what is the difference between a Pulsar and a Magnetar?