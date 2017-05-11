What if cosmic inflation is wrong? (Synopsis)

Posted by Ethan on May 11, 2017
The earliest stages of the Universe, before the Big Bang, are what set up the initial conditions that everything we see today has evolved from. Image credit: E. Siegel, with images derived from ESA/Planck and the DoE/NASA/ NSF interagency task force on CMB research.
“…an understanding of the infinite tree of universes seems to be needed in order to make statistical predictions about the properties of our own universe, which is assumed to be a typical “branch” on the tree.” -Alan Guth

The Big Bang is commonly regarded as the start of it all, but that’s only the birth of what we call our observable Universe. There must have been something compelling to set it up, complete with the initial conditions that our Universe began with. An idea called Cosmic Inflation fits the bill perfectly, providing those conditions and making six explicitly new predictions.

The expanding Universe, full of galaxies and complex structure we see today, arose from a smaller, hotter, denser, more uniform state. Image credit: C. Faucher-Giguère, A. Lidz, and L. Hernquist, Science 319, 5859 (47).

Despite the fact that five of them have been observationally verified, there are still detractors of inflation, who go as far as to proclaim that inflation isn’t even a scientific theory. It’s not a crazy claim, but it’s not entirely fair, either.

The fluctuations in the CMB are based on primordial fluctuations produced by inflation. In particular, the 'flat part' on large scales (at left) have no explanation without inflation. Image credit: NASA / WMAP science team.

Come find out what the controversy is all about, and learn what it means if cosmic inflation is wrong!

Comments

  1. #1 John
    Baltimore
    May 11, 2017

    Assuming inflation to be true also suggests to me that it is an impenetrable boundary for the physics describing this universe – GR & QM.

  2. #2 Sinisa Lazarek
    May 11, 2017

    That is sadly very true. Albeit, if inflation is correct, and some day we get some more solid notions of the conditions that ought to have existed in order for inflation to occur (assuming inflation in itself is not “the default” state), then we might be able to shed some more light on what the things that preceeded it might have been.

    But just by reversing the clock so to speak.. we get to inflation and all prior history is erased

  3. #3 Sinisa Lazarek
    May 11, 2017

    p.s. a correction.. not all history is erased.. CMB fluctuations are a proof of that… so in a sense.. what ever was before inflation was still at least partially rooted in the physics that we know, and that’s a powerful tell-tale.