Ask Ethan: Can The Universe Still End In A Big Crunch? (Synopsis)

Posted by Ethan on May 13, 2017
A 'Big Bounce' requires a recollapsing phase (i.e., a Big Crunch) followed by an expanding phase (which looks like a new Big Bang). Image credit: E. Siegel, derivative from Ævar Arnfjörð Bjarmason.
“It’s everywhere, really. It’s between the galaxies. It is in this room. We believe that everywhere that you have space, empty space, that you cannot avoid having some of this dark energy.” -Adam Riess

Have you heard about the accelerating Universe? What about dark energy, vacuum energy, or a cosmological constant? These are terms we throw around to talk about one of the strangest observations ever made in the Universe: that the more distant a galaxy is from us, the faster it appears to be receding from us. Not only that, but the rate of recession appears to actually increase over time, which is the biggest puzzle of all.

Possible fates of the expanding Universe. Notice the differences of different models in the past. Image credit: The Cosmic Perspective / Jeffrey O. Bennett, Megan O. Donahue, Nicholas Schneider and Mark Voit..

But what does this mean for the expansion rate of the Universe? While you might think, as many do, that this means the expansion rate itself is accelerating, that’s not how it works at all. The expansion rate is dropping today, and will continue to drop, eventually asymptoting to a constant value. So how does this cause acceleration, and what does that mean for the fate of the Universe?

When astronomers first realized the universe was accelerating, the conventional wisdom was that it would expand forever. However, until we better understand the nature of dark energy other scenarios for the fate of the universe are possible. This diagram outlines these possible fates. Image credit: NASA/ESA and A. Riess (STScI).

Find out on this week’s Ask Ethan, and learn how a Big Crunch and a Big Rip are not only still possibilities, but how we’re going to attempt to find out whether either one might be real!

Comments

  1. #1 John
    Baltimore
    May 13, 2017

    “There are two things we can measure when it comes to the Universe’s expansion: the expansion rate and the speed at which an individual galaxy appears to recede from our perspective. These are related, but they are not the same.”

    Good stuff! Thank you for the clearly expressed review of the differences.

  2. #2 Jonathan
    May 13, 2017

    Hang on! You say at one point that the expansion rate goes down, but near the end you say that current evidence overwhelmingly supports that expansion continues at the same rate forever. (I understand the difference between the expansion rate, also known as the Hubble parameter–formerly Hubble constant–and the apparent recession velocity of a given galaxy, but here you are talking both times about the expansion rate. My understanding was that the Hubble parameter is thought to be decreasing over time–though it is constant across space–and so it’s your statement at the end of the article, about the Big Freeze, that is misleading.)

    About the “dimension” of the Hubble parameter: it is distance-over-time, divided by distance, which gives 1/time, which is a frequency. Is there any sense to the interpretation of the expansion rate as a frequency?