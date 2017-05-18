NASA’s idea for a space station in lunar orbit takes humanity nowhere (Synopsis)

Posted by Ethan on May 18, 2017
The Orion crew capsule is a piece of developed technology that would be put to use on the proposed lunar orbiting station. But at what cost to our ultimate dreams of space exploration? Image credit: NASA.
“We had this whole big beautiful place for discovery, and all we could think to do with it was wipe out everything that made it worth discovering.” -Buzz Aldrin

It’s been more than 40 years since humans last set foot on the Moon. The final space shuttle flight occurred six years ago already, and the International Space Station is set to reach the end of its life a few years from now. At the 33rd Space Symposium last month, NASA announced their new, bold plan for crewed spaceflight: a crewed space station that orbits the Moon.

The Orion capsule would be one of many components on a proposed space station that orbited the Moon, but the scientific and technological payoff would be extraordinarily low. Image credit: NASA / flickr.

While this has the cost advantages of utilizing systems that have already been designed and, in some cases, built, it represents a failure of imagination, vision, and scientific goals. As a result, we’ll be no closer to returning to the Moon, exploring Mars, capturing an asteroid, or any other actual goal we may have.

Concept art of the Space Launch System (SLS) vehicle, originally conceived as a design capable of taking humans to Mars. Rather than repurposing these designs for other, smaller goals, why not go to Mars? Image credit: NASA.

If we want to accomplish something great, it’s up to us to at least attempt it. We need NASA to share that same vision!

  1. #1 Andrew Dodds
    United Kingdom
    May 18, 2017

    Indeed..

    The aim should surely be for a functioning moon colony that has some productive capacity – namely the ability to make iron, aluminium, and titanium from lunar basalt, and hopefully extract volatiles from shadowed craters to make fuel. It’s pretty easy to get this stuff into space from the moon, making it a source of materials for Earth orbit, and a way of making other missions (such as Mars) possible.