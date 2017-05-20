Ask Ethan: What happens when a black hole’s singularity evaporates? (Synopsis)

Posted by Ethan on May 20, 2017
The event horizon of a black hole is a spherical or spheroidal region from which nothing, not even light, can escape. But outside the event horizon, the black hole is predicted to emit radiation. Image credit: NASA; Jörn Wilms (Tübingen) et al.; ESA.
“My discovery that black holes emit radiation raised serious problems of consistency with the rest of physics. I have now resolved these problems, but the answer turned out to be not what I expected.” -Stephen Hawking

One of the most puzzling things about Black Holes is that if you wait around long enough, they’ll evaporate completely. The curved spacetime outside of the event horizon still undergoes quantum effects, and when you combine General Relativity and quantum field theory in exactly that fashion, you get a blackbody spectrum of thermal radiation out.

Hawking radiation is what inevitably results from the predictions of quantum physics in the curved spacetime surrounding a black hole’s event horizon. Image credit: E. Siegel.

Given enough time, a black hole will decay away completely. But what will that entail? Will an event horizon cease to exist, exposing a former black hole’s core? Will it persist right until the final moment, indicative of a true singularity? And how hot and energetic will that final evaporative state be?

Against a seemingly eternal backdrop of everlasting darkness, a single flash of light will emerge: the evaporation of the final black hole in the Universe. Image credit: ortega-pictures / Pixabay.

Incredibly, even without a quantum theory of gravity, we can predict the answers! Find out on this week’s Ask Ethan.

  1. #1 Kasim Muflahi
    United Kingdom
    May 20, 2017

    I thought that the event horizon is determined by the mass of the blackhole. To me, this means that the event horizon radius will get smaller and smaller as the mass decreases. The escape velocity will also decrease until it reaches sublight speeds; at which point a neutron star becomes visible.
    You’re implying that as soon as an event horizon develops, the volume of the blackhole becomes zero i.e. a singularity irrespective of what the mass is.
    I disagree. I think that at the centre of every blackhole is a neutron star and it’s only the humongous gravity that prevents us from seeing it. Besides, as the blackhole loses mass, it also loses gravity. So, the remaining mass expands in volume since it’s being compressed by a weaker and weaker gravitational force.
    People quote that GR predicts a singularity. Every equation has a domain of validity and these people are using GR beyond its domain of validity (which has yet to be determined). For example, the stoichiometric laws of chemistry state that inert gases cannot form compounds; and yet Xenon does. This is explained by the fact that the electrons of the outer shell are very loosely held due to the distance from the nucleus and the shielding effect of the inner shells. This enables high electronegativity elements, such as oxygen and fluorine, to pull those outer electrons and form legitimate bonds. This illustrates that the law of stoichiometry has its limitations i.e. it’s domain of validity.
    So, as far as I’m concerned, a blackhole has a massive neutron star at the centre that causes an event horizon to form at a particular distance from the centre of the neutron star i.e. there’s no singularity as it’s a physical impossibilty because you can’t have any amount of mass in a point of zero volume.

    The fact that GR predicts singularities implies that it’s being used outside of its domain of validity which has yet to be determined.