Trump’s NASA Budget Eliminates Education Office, Plunging America Into The Dark (Synopsis)

Posted by Ethan on May 25, 2017
(4)
More »
Acting NASA Administrator Robert Lightfoot discusses the proposed 2018 budget put forth by the White House during an address on the State of NASA. Image credit: Bill Ingalls/NASA.
Acting NASA Administrator Robert Lightfoot discusses the proposed 2018 budget put forth by the White House during an address on the State of NASA. Image credit: Bill Ingalls/NASA.

“First Rate People hire first rate people. Second rate people hire third rate people.” -Hermann Weyl

So, here we are, encountering one another on the internet. There’s a really good chance that this is because you have some interest in space, science, astronomy, astrophysics, or some related area. Although I am an astrophysicist with a Ph,D. in theoretical physics, my focus over the past decade or so has been on education and public outreach: science communication.

As we’re exploring more and more of the Universe, education and outreach becomes more vital than ever if our society wants to be informed about what and where the ‘cutting edge’ of science is. Image credit: NASA, HST and JWST science teams.

There’s an incredible Universe out there that we’re exploring, and the more we learn about it, the more effort we need to put into education and outreach if we want a society that’s with us on the cutting edge. That understands where we are and what we’re doing; that creates valuable opportunities for the next generation of scientists to participate and contribute to the enterprise of science.

The results of the latest OECD study spanning 72 countries placed the United States as ‘average’ in science, ranking 25th. Image credit: the latest triannual OECD PISA assessment, 2015.

So why, then, would we be okay with just eliminating NASA’s Office of Education? If we care about America, we won’t be. Read on.

(4)
More »

Comments

  1. #1 Art Glick
    West Virginia
    May 25, 2017

    Science facts are the enemy of this administration and their ilk. NASA could have all the “education” money it wanted if it would just teach that the Earth is 5000 years old, and that evolution and climate change are myths.

  2. #2 In Hell's Kitchen (NYC)
    May 25, 2017

    forbes.com has been down and out for some time now…

  3. #3 Denier
    United States
    May 25, 2017

    @Ethan wrote

    …according to the latest results from the OECD, the United States ranks 25th worldwide in science education, well behind Vietnam, China, Japan, Korea, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand, among many others.

    Also according to the OECD, the United States spends more per student than any county in the world.

    http://www.cbsnews.com/news/us-education-spending-tops-global-list-study-shows/

    We spend more. We get less.

    @Ethan wrote

    …the children, students, teachers, and adults all over the world who benefit from the opportunities and knowledge that the office provides simply aren’t worth it.

    Statements like this are a big part of the problem. It is as if you just returned from the slave market where you went to buy some new servants and were dismayed at how much some of them cost now. Stop trying to hang price tags on human beings.

    We’re talking about purchasing a service and discussing the historical cost effectiveness of what we’ve purchased. From the metrics gathered by the OECD we are being ripped off. How do we get our cost-to-performance ratio more in line with the rest of the world? Either how do we get our students to be #1 without increasing costs? –OR- How do we reduce our costs by 25 places so that our #25 ranking is justified?

  4. #4 Axil
    May 25, 2017

    https://docs.google.com/document/d/1qbG-p8qKbuFnPOdkm0XgwJpUvzHSvWM84-geOCF38pw/edit#

    Progress in amateur science

    Starting today and continuing for the next few weeks, the Martin Fleischmann Memorial Project (MFMP), an international effort, begins testing of a number of LENR reactors that have been developed by amateur scientists from India, Eastern Europe, and Russia. This effort is crowd funded and staffed by volunteers from around the world. These tests in their entirety are totally open and can be viewed in total and in real time or viewed as archived on the internet.