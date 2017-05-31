Nothing Escapes From A Black Hole, And Now Astronomers Have Proof (Synopsis)

Posted by Ethan on May 31, 2017
If event horizons are real, then a star falling into a central black hole would simply be devoured, leaving no trace of the encounter behind. Image credit: Mark A. Garlick/CfA.
“Where we’re going, we won’t need eyes to see.” -Sam Neill, Event Horizon

Are event horizons real? With data taken from around a dozen observatories earlier this year, simultaneously, the Event Horizon Telescope is poised to put together the first-ever direct image of the black hole at the center of our galaxy Sagittarius A*. If event horizons are real, this data should be able to create the first-ever image of it, proving that nothing escapes from inside a black hole once you’ve been swallowed.

Five different simulations in general relativity, using a magnetohydrodynamic model of the black hole’s accretion disk, and how the radio signal will look as a result. Note the clear signature of the event horizon in all the expected results. Image credit: GRMHD simulations of visibility amplitude variability for Event Horizon Telescope images of Sgr A*, L. Medeiros et al., arXiv:1601.06799.

But why wait? Through a very clever technique, a team of astronomers used data from the Pan-STARRS telescope to test the alternative: that there’d be a hard surface exterior to where the event horizon is supposed to be. If that were the case, stars that collided with these hard surfaces would create a transient signal in the visible and infrared, which is exactly what Pan-STARRS is sensitive to.

If a hard surface, rather than an event horizon, exists around a supermassive object, a collision should result in a luminous burst that telescopes like Pan-STARRS should easily perceive. Image credit: Mark A. Garlick.

The lack of such signals, even though a significant number would be expected, shows that the alternative to event horizons cannot stand. Event horizons are real, and now we have indirect proof!

Comments

  1. #1 John
    Baltimore
    May 31, 2017

    “Nothing Escapes From A Black Hole, And Now Astronomers Have Proof”

    Not even information?

  2. #2 Brian
    May 31, 2017

    February 10, 2016 Will the World’s Largest Supercollider Spawn a Black Hole?

    Don Lincoln is a senior scientist at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Fermilab, the United States’ biggest Large Hadron Collider research institution. He also writes about science for the public, including his recent “The Large Hadron Collider: The Extraordinary Story of the Higgs Boson and Other Things That Will Blow Your Mind” (Johns Hopkins University Press, 2014).

    http://www.livescience.com/53669-can-particle-accelerators-spawn-black-holes-and-global-extinction.html

  3. #3 Paul Dekous
    May 31, 2017

    “Yet no signature at all was seen.”

    Might also be proof that Black Holes don’t exist.