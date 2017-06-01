Break The Standard Model? An Ultra-Rare Decay Threatens To Do What The LHC Can’t (Synopsis)

Posted by Ethan on June 1, 2017
A quantum condensed matter system has been able to create quasiparticles that behave as Majorana particles are predicted to behave. But the chance for a discovery that the neutrino, a fundamental particle, is Majorana in nature would revolutionize everything. Image credit: Yazdani Lab, Princeton University.
“There are several categories of scientists in the world; those of second or third rank do their best but never get very far. Then there is the first rank, those who make important discoveries, fundamental to scientific progress. But then there are the geniuses, like Galilei and Newton. Majorana was one of these.” -Enrico Fermi

Want to uncover the secrets to the Universe? Find out what particles and interactions there are beyond the Standard Model? The conventional approach is to take particles up to extremely high energies and smash them together, hoping that something new and exciting comes out. That’s a solid approach, but it has its limits. In particular, we haven’t seen anything new at the LHC other than the Higgs Boson, and might not even if we run it forever.

The particle tracks emanating from a high energy collision at the LHC in 2014. Although these collisions are plentiful and incredibly energetic, they have not yet yielded any compelling evidence of physics beyond the Standard Model. Image credit: Wikimedia Commons user Pcharito.

But another, more subtle approach might yield heavy dividends: simply gathering a very large number of unstable atoms and looking for a special type of decay: neutrinoless double beta decay. If this decay actually occurs in nature, it would mean that neutrinos aren’t like the other particles we know of, but rather that neutrinos and antineutrinos are the same particles: Majorana particles!

If this decay, where you have double beta decay and no neutrinos emitted, is observed to occur, it implies that neutrinos are Majorana particles. Image credit: Oak Ridge National Laboratory / UT-Battelle / Department of Energy.

What would all of this mean, and what would it teach us about our Universe? Find out about our simplest hope for going beyond the Standard Model today!

