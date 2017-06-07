We’re Way Below Average! Astronomers Say Milky Way Resides In A Great Cosmic Void (Synopsis)

“No matter what technique you use, you should get the same value for the expansion rate of the universe today.” -Ben Hoscheit

When you think of the Universe on the largest scales, you likely think of galaxies grouped and clustered together in huge, massive collections, separated by enormous cosmic voids. But there’s another kind of cluster-and-void out there: a very large volume of space that has its own galaxies, clusters and voids, but is simply higher or lower in density than average.