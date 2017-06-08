Newest LIGO Signal Raises A Huge Question: Do Merging Black Holes Emit Light? (Synopsis)

Posted by Ethan on June 8, 2017
There are many cases in the Universe, such as imploding stars or neutron star collisions, that are strongly suspected of creating high-energy bursts of electromagnetic energy. Black hole mergers aren't supposed to be one of them, but the observational data may yet surprise us. Image credit: NASA / Skyworks Digital.
“The black holes collide in complete darkness. None of the energy exploding from the collision comes out as light. No telescope will ever see the event.” -Janna Levin

Whenever there’s a catastrophic, cataclysmic event in space, there’s almost always a tremendous release of energy that accompanies it. A supernova emits light; a neutron star merger emits gamma rays; a quasar emits radio waves; merging black holes emit gravitational waves. But if there’s any sort of matter present outside the event horizons of these black holes, they have the potential to emit electromagnetic radiation, or light signals, too.

Artist’s impression of two merging black holes, with accretion disks. The density and energy of the matter here should be insufficient to create gamma ray or X-ray bursts, but you never know what nature holds. Image credit: NASA / Dana Berry (Skyworks Digital).

Our best models and simulations don’t predict much, but sometimes the Universe surprises us! With the third LIGO merger, there were two independent teams that claimed an electromagnetic counterpart within 24 hours of the gravitational wave signal. One was an afterglow in gamma rays and the optical, occurring about 19 hours after-the-fact, while the other was an X-ray burst occurring just half a second before the merger.

Three critical figures, showing the raw data of the alleged ‘signal’ along with the background of X-ray emissions observed by the AGILE satellite, from the recently submitted publication, AGILE Observations of the Gravitational Wave Source GW170104. Image credit: F. Verrecchia et al., 2017, submitted to ApJL.

Could either of these be connected to these merging black holes? Or are we just grasping at straws here? We need more, better data to know for sure, but here’s what we’ve got so far!

Comments

  1. #1 Sinisa Lazarek
    June 8, 2017

    “… an afterglow in gamma rays and the optical, occurring about 19 hours after-the-fact”

    I know that 19 hours is like a blink in cosmic terms, but just wondering… if both EM waves and grav. waves propagate at the same speed, why a delay of 19 hours? Given the violent nature of the event.. one would guess that gamma rays where being produced during the merger, at the exact moment of it… but 19 hours after it… maybe not from the event as such but from BH feeding on the material that is nearby?