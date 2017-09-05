The Sun’s Energy Doesn’t Come From Fusing Hydrogen Into Helium (Mostly) [Synopsis]

The Sun is the sources of the overwhelming majority of light, heat, and energy on Earth's surface, and is powered by nuclear fusion. But less than half of that, surprisingly, is the fusion of hydrogen into helium. Public domain image.
Ask anyone where the Sun (or any star) gets its energy from, and most people will correctly answer “nuclear fusion.” But if you ask what’s getting fused, most people — including most scientists — will tell you that the Sun fuses hydrogen into helium, and that’s what powers it. It’s true that the Sun uses hydrogen as its initial fuel, and that helium-4 is indeed the end product, but the individual reactions that take place to turn hydrogen into helium are surprisingly diverse and intricate.

The most straightforward and lowest-energy version of the proton-proton chain, which produces helium-4 from initial hydrogen fuel. Note that only the fusion of deuterium and a proton produces helium from hydrogen; all other reactions either produce hydrogen or make helium from other isotopes of helium. Image credit: Sarang / Wikimedia Commons.

There are actually four major reactions that take place in the Sun: fusing two protons into deuterium, fusing deuterium and a proton into helium-3, fusing two helium-3 nuclei into helium-4, and fusing helium-3 and helium-4 in a chain reaction to produce two helium-4 nuclei. Note that only one of those reactions actually turns hydrogen into helium, and that’s not what makes up either the majority of reactions or the majority of the Sun’s energy!

This cutaway showcases the various regions of the surface and interior of the Sun, including the core, which is where nuclear fusion occurs. Although hydrogen is converted into helium, the majority of reactions, and the majority of the energy that powers the Sun, comes from other sources. Image credit: Wikimedia Commons user Kelvinsong.

The Sun fuses hydrogen into helium, but that’s not the only thing that powers it. Come find out how the Sun really works today!

  1. #1 Frank
    Omaha,NE
    September 5, 2017

    All cutaway views of sun I had seen show its center as the brightest region. But I think if we could really see inside of sun almost all of it would look black. Because I think visible light is produced close to the surface. Am I right on this?

  2. #2 Candice H. Brown Elliott
    Silicon Valley
    September 5, 2017

    Frank,

    This is one of those Berkelian questions… since we can’t actually do a cut-away. However, no, the region inside of the core would still be amazingly hot and does radiate in the visible region… but that most of the energy in the core is radiating at high energies up into the gamma. So, it would still be bright in the visible. You might want to look up ‘black body radiation’. As the temperature goes up, the energy peak goes up (shorter wavelength/higher energy per photon)… but so does the amount of energy in non-peak wavelengths.

    As the energy passes from the convention zone to the surface, the volume of the mass that is available goes up so the temp goes down and at the very surface, the temp cools such that the peak is now in the visible range (of course it is! That’s because we evolved to use the peak range to see!)

  3. #3 Axil
    September 5, 2017

    I can’t understand or accept that the proton proton fusion reaction rate can produce the energy output at the core of the Sun when its reaction cross section is 14 billion years.

    From

    http://www.tim-thompson.com/fusion.html

    For consistency, all time scales reported here are taken from Clayton (1968). The only reaction that is of uncertain time scale is the initial proton-proton fusion, which is too slow to measure in a laboratory. So the time scale is computed from basic theory. Hansen & Kawaler (1994) give the time scale 6,000,000,000 years, whereas Clayton gives 7,900,000,000. Bohme-Vitense (1992) gives 14,000,000,000 years, but for the lower temperature of 14,000,000 Kelvins. The one thing that is certain is that the reaction is slow.

    PPI
    Table 1
    86% of 3He goes out this way

    p + p –> d + e+ + nu 7.9 x 10^9 years
    p + p + e- –> d + nu 10^12 years
    d + p –> 3He + g 1.4 sec
    3He + 3He –> 4He + 2p 2.4 x 10^5 years

  4. #4 eric
    September 5, 2017

    Axil,
    Did you bother to read the article you quote from? Because, he gives the answer in the same paragraph as your quote: “The time scales represent how long an average particle will survive, in our sun, before experiencing the reaction. But of course many react much more quickly, many will last far longer, and many will never react at all.”

    There’s roughly 10E53 protons in the sun. So ‘many react much more quickly’ does the job just fine.

  5. #5 Klavs Hansen
    September 5, 2017

    Axil,
    cross sections are not measured in time units but in length units squared. These details are actually relevant. May I suggest you spend a little more time thinking about these matters?
    If you have questions, please feel free to ask.