Why The Sky Is Blue, According To Science (Synopsis)

“That’s a misconception, Lennie. The sky is everywhere, it begins at your feet.” -Jandy Nelson

There are all sorts of explanations that people give for why the sky is blue. Some say that it’s because of the fact that oxygen is a light blue gas. Others contend that the sky reflects the blue ocean, giving it a comparably blue color. Still others place the blame on sunlight itself, alleging that it’s naturally slightly blue in color. All of these science-y sounding explanations, compelling though they might be, are way off the mark. If they were correct, after all, you wouldn’t have reds during sunrise and sunset!

Instead, it’s a combination of three factors that make the sky blue for us:

Sunlight is made of many different wavelengths of light. The small atmospheric molecules scatter that light, but scatter short-wavelength light more efficiently. And the human eye has three types of cone (and one type of rod) that allow our brains to interpret color.

Put them all together, and a blue sky is the net, inevitable result.

If you’ve ever wondered why the sky is blue, and why it appears different colors in so many different situations, this is the explanation you’ve been looking for!