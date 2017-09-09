Ask Ethan: How Can A Nation Have Nuclear Power Without The Danger Of Nuclear Weapons? (Synopsis)

Posted by Ethan on September 9, 2017
In 2015, Secretary of Energy Ernest Moniz, a nuclear physicist, accompanied then-Secretary of State John Kerry and others to meet with the Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif (2nd R) and his delegation, which included Iran's top nuclear physicist, to seal a historic nuclear deal after almost two years of intense diplomatic effort. Image credit: Carlos Barria/AFP/Getty Images.
In 2015, Secretary of Energy Ernest Moniz, a nuclear physicist, accompanied then-Secretary of State John Kerry and others to meet with the Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif (2nd R) and his delegation, which included Iran's top nuclear physicist, to seal a historic nuclear deal after almost two years of intense diplomatic effort. Image credit: Carlos Barria/AFP/Getty Images.

“We have to understand the ubiquity of energy in everything we do. Energy is core to our economy and it brings with it environmental challenges, and it’s core to our security challenges.” -Ernest Moniz

In 1953, then-President Eisenhower, in the aftermath of World War II and with rising tensions between the USA and the Soviet Union resulting in a nuclear arms race, began the “Atoms For Peace” plan. The idea was that all nations should be able to reap the benefits of nuclear power, while simultaneously keeping the world safe from nuclear war. While the same ingredients can be used for both reactors and weapons, uranium and plutonium, there’s are big differences reactor-grade and weapons-grade materials.

Reactor nuclear experimental RA-6 (Republica Argentina 6), en marcha. As long as there’s the right nuclear fuel present, along with control rods and the proper type of water inside, energy can be generated with only 1/100,000th the fuel of conventional, fossil-fuel reactors. Image credit: Centro Atomico Bariloche, via Pieck Darío.

The largest difference is the concentration of fissile material. When the United States helped broker a deal with Iran to give them nuclear power capabilities while keeping their possibility of creating nuclear weapons at a minimum, it was nuclear physics that sealed the deal. In particular, it was likely unprecedented negotiation on two issues that made it possible: the U-235 and Pu-239 concentrations that would arise from Iran’s nuclear program.

Uranium ore contains less than 1% U-235, and must be processed into reactor-grade uranium. A photo of yellow cake uranium, a solid form of uranium oxide produced from uranium ore. Yellow cake must be processed further to become reactor-grade. which is 3-5% U-235. Weapons-grade requires approximately 90% U-235. Image credit: Nuclear Regulatory Commission / US Government.

Come find out how physicists are instrumental to keeping the world safe from nuclear war. At a time where North Korea has nuclear bombs, learning how to do it right is never more important!

Comments

  1. #1 John
    Baltimore
    September 9, 2017

    A related concern that terrorists can use to spread the FUD they exploit is to add radiation sources (non-weapons grade) to a conventional explosive bomb to make areas unsuitable for people to live.

  2. #2 Elle H.C.
    September 9, 2017

    “While many think this is too dangerous of a plan for planet Earth, that ship sailed …”

    I’m not so sure about this. There are plenty of countries planning a phase-out:

    “As of 2016, countries including Australia, Austria, Denmark, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Malta, New Zealand, Norway, Philippines, and Portugal have no nuclear power stations and remain opposed to nuclear power. Belgium, Germany, Spain and Switzerland are phasing-out nuclear power. Globally, more nuclear power reactors have closed than opened in recent years but overall capacity has increased.”https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nuclear_power_phase-out