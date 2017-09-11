Now is absolutely the time to politicize Hurricane Irma and other natural disasters (Synopsis)

Posted by Ethan on September 11, 2017
Hurricane Irma was so large and powerful that it swept large parts of the ocean up and out of the gulf of Mexico, allowing residents of Tampa, Florida, to stand on solid ground. Hours later, the returning waters would create storm surges up to 15 feet high, as Hurricane Irma made landfall in Florida as a Category 4 storm, lashing the state with 130 mph winds as it moved up the coast. Image credit: Brian Blanco/Getty Images.

“Hurricane Katrina overwhelmed levees and exploded the conventional wisdom about a shared American prosperity, exposing a group of people so poor they didn’t have $50 for a bus ticket out of town. If we want to learn something from this disaster, the lesson ought to be: America’s poor deserve better than this.” -Michael Eric Dyson

Hurricane Irma has, as of this morning, knocked out power to more than 6 million, caused the evacuation of millions more, and has caused flooding and extreme wind damage across hundreds of miles across Florida, Georgia, Alabama and Mississippi. When Irma first made landfall in the Florida Keys, it set a new ‘first’ for 2017: two Category 4 (or stronger) hurricanes made landfall in the USA in the same year for the first time.

Trees are seen blown over in a parking lot as hurricane Irma moves through the area of Pembroke Pines, Florida on September 10, 2017. Making landfall as a Category 4 storm, the 2017 season, featuring both Harvey and Irma, is the first in recorded history where two Category 4 (or higher) storms have made landfall in the same year. Image credit: Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images.

This is not simply a bad year or an unlucky coincidence, but is an effect of a planet that has been artificially warmed by human activity. This continues a pattern we’ve seen globally of more intense but fewer hurricanes in numbers, and 2017 is shaping up to be the most expensive hurricane season in US history. At the same time, wildfires are ravaging the western United States, and no, that’s not coincidence, either.

A firefighter is showng drinking water in front of a burning house near Oroville, California in July of 2017. The first major wildfires after the end of California’s five-year drought raged across the state as it was gripped by a record-breaking heatwave. Image credit: Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images.

We don’t have to do this to ourselves; we could craft a science-based policy on climate change to minimize the damage of these disasters in the future. The time to act is now.

Comments

  1. #1 William Later
    September 11, 2017

    Such a clear cut increasing trend.

    https://object.cato.org/sites/cato.org/files/wp-content/uploads/cyclone_chart.jpg

    not.

  2. #2 Frank
    Omaha,NE
    September 11, 2017

    IMHO all big problems of our world/countries have effective solutions. But only if we are willing to make an honest, clear, concise argument/reasoning about each of them, and also if we are willing to act on the results later, even if we don’t like them personally.

  3. #3 dean
    September 11, 2017

    Yes William, posting information from the non-think Cato Institute, by a guy who is a climate change denier and regular at Watts’ site, regardless of his degrees, and not having any context or source for the data, is very convincing. (Not really.)

  4. #4 Denier
    September 11, 2017

    @Ethan

    I absolutely do not think it is time for that discussion. If you haven’t lived through a natural disaster, it is hard to explain. In the modern era after you get evacuated, you just hit refresh after refresh after refresh on Twitter to get any information. You stream the emergency radio chatter for any mention of your street. You pour over every chart published by the authorities to see if your property is still standing and tune in intently on every situation update by anyone. You commiserate with your friends and neighbors over any rumor and what landmarks you’ve always known are now gone. You hope beyond hope the cat you couldn’t find before you had to rush out of your home will be ok. Mostly you feel paralyzed and useless.

    Maybe we can beat this into the ground next week but for now my thoughts are for those affected.

  5. #5 John
    Baltimore
    September 11, 2017

    The Tragedy of the Commons

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tragedy_of_the_commons

  6. #6 CFT
    September 11, 2017

    This is not the time to politicize anything, unless you wish to look silly and opportunistic. Throwing more money at government scientists will not alter the weather, no matter how much they might like you to think so.
    .
    https://wattsupwiththat.com/2017/09/10/a-useful-retort-for-those-claiming-irma-harvey-hurricanes-are-a-sure-sign-of-climate-change/
    .
    Learn some hurricane history. Ever heard of Galveston 1900?, or more recently try 1933, Irma was not as bad, and not as close to Harvey as has already been historically recorded between hurricanes.
    .
    That said,
    If you build up high density human habitation in low lying wetlands surrounded by the sea, you are taking your chances. Living right off the ocean a few feet above sea level is an epic fail, and should not be insurable. Ask any geologist what happens when people foolishly build where they shouldn’t, This also applies to 50 year flood planes and unstable cliffs.
    .
    Bad things happen. They have always happened. It’s why we have the words ‘Hurricane’, ‘Typhoon’, ‘Tsunami’, ‘Earth Quake’, and ‘Forest Fire’. Just because someone was apparently born yesterday, does not mean everything is ‘worse than ever’.

  7. #7 CFT
    September 11, 2017

    Some more perspective on hurricanes, Galveston is still on top. This is not to belittle anyone’s misfortune in the recent storms, it’s just to ask people to not use natural disasters for political opportunism.
    .
    https://www.wunderground.com/hurricane/usdeadly.asp
    .

  8. #8 eric
    September 11, 2017

    CFT

    This is not the time to politicize anything, unless you wish to look silly and opportunistic.

    I agree. So I hope you, CFT, and you, Denier, will join me in agreeing that the person who said this was being silly and opportunistic:

    “To create prosperity at home, [my cabinet and I will] be discussing our plan for dramatic tax cuts and tax reform. And I think now with what’s happened with the hurricane, I’m gonna ask for a speed-up. I wanted a speed-up any way, but now we need it even more so…”

    Can we agree on that?