Leak reveals Rex Tillerson was director of Bahamas-based US-Russian oil firm?

The latest in a long line of Exxon related drivel, this one from the Graun. It isn’t drivel because it is wrong – that Rex Tillerson is a director of Exxon Neftegas is entirely true – it is drivel because it has long been public knowledge, and so the “leak” is irrelevant. The very first version of the wiki “Rex Tillerson” article from 2006 says In 1998, he became a vice president of Exxon Ventures (CIS) and president of Exxon Neftegas Limited with responsibility for Exxon’s holdings in Russia and the Caspian Sea. That information has been there continuously since then to the present day. So the Graun needs to do less pratting around breathlessly with leaks; stop writing lies like Though there is nothing untoward about this directorship, it has not been reported before; and instead hire some competent journalists who, whilst not actually sourcing their stories to wikipedia, are at least capable of doing basic research, unlike idiots like “Luke Harding and Hannes Munzinger”.

[This post only written when the second of my friends decided to post this crap to fb without even bothering to check.]