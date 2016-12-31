MIT Climate Scientist Dr. Richard Lindzen urges Trump: “Cut the funding of climate science by 80% to 90% until the field cleans up’?

Posted by William M. Connolley on December 31, 2016
Via Twitter via ClimateDepot (hold your nose) we come to RealClear Investigations which quotes Lindzen as saying, inter alia, They should probably cut the funding by 80 to 90 percent until the field cleans up… Climate science has been set back two generations, and they have destroyed its intellectual foundations.” This is classic crusty old boy down the club stuff: it was all better when he were a lad, and so on. Just to remind you, I declared Lindzen emeritus in 2011, but he only became a shark-jumper in 2013. Although now I look he was pretty wacky even back in 2005 (older readers may remember 2005). There’s also a piece in which I side-swipe his work: his contribution and status is often over-stated.

The rest of the article appears to be a not very interesting collection of quotes from the usual suspects about what Trump might do. But my eye was caught by Nevertheless, new organizations like the CO2 Coalition, founded in 2015, suggest the debate is more evenly matched intellectually than is commonly portrayed. In addition to Happer, the CO2 Coalition’s initial members include scholars with ties to world-class institutions like MIT… The language here is characteristically evasive, as it so often is when talking about the “skeptic” bench, in order to hide the thinness of the lineup. “with ties to” is weak, and none of them are named. So I pop across to co2coalition.org and am greeted by a picture of happy smiling people eating lard and the words “CARBON DIOXIDE IS ESSENTIAL FOR LIFE Learn the facts about the vital role that CO2 plays in our environment” which doesn’t sound very new; I’m sure I’ve heard that message before, but it is too dull to be worth looking up1. Anyway, the question was, “who are these bozos?” and the answer is, of course, the standard set: one or two you’ve heard of before and a pile of non-entities.

The ones you’ve heard of are the afore-mentioned Lindzen, Roy “sad lonely and wrong” Spencer – probably now the most credible one such an organisation could hope for, and probably the only one left still doing science. Otherwise its Happer, Idso, Michaels… and then tails off into blanks. Just where is Trump going to get all the hordes that the denialists are hoping will flood in? Perhaps that’s why Lindzen is so keen to cut the numbers: somehow the absence of anyone with any credibility on the “skeptic” side has to be hidden.

Oh yes: and Happy New Year to you all. My resolution for the New Year is to be more positive, friendly, and welcoming. But then again, that was my resolution last year too.

Refs

* Gina Miller vs the Sec of State on the need to have the spineless Commons vote on article 50. Spoiler alert: may contain boredom and closely reasoned analysis.

Notes

1. desmogblog.com/co2-coalition has some useful history: “established in 2015 from the remains of the now-defunct George C. Marshall Institute” and appears to have rather the same views as CO2 science.

Comments

  1. #1 John Mashey
    2016/12/31

    Actually, Lindzen had already jumped by 1991, when he appeared in Idsos’ The Greening of Planet Earth, funded by the Western Fuels Association, ie Powder River coal.

    Watch 5 min starting at 10:00, Sherwood Idso, followed by Lindzen tag-teaming with German coal guy Weber, abd featuring the oldest abuse of IPCC(1990) Fig. 7.1(c) that i’ve been able to find.

  3. #3 Magma
    2016/12/31

    For such an anti-scientific lobby group, the CO2 Coalition sure loves to put PhD after the names of its roster of clowns.

    With respect to Lindzen’s scientific clout, here’s an apt exchange from Neil Gaiman’s wonderful American Gods:

    “Alviss, son of Vindalf. He’s the king of the dwarfs. The biggest, mightiest, greatest of all the dwarf folk.”

    “Bu he’s not a dwarf,” pointed out Shadow. “He’s what, five-eight? Five-nine?”

    “Which makes him a giant among dwarfs,” said Czernobog from behind him. “Tallest dwarf in America.”

    [Nice. I shall be sure to steal it some time -W]

  4. #4 Steve Bloom
    SF Bay Area
    2016/12/31

    IIRC (years ago, so memory may be fuzzy) Ray Pierrehumbert described how in the mid-’80s Lindzen briefly became something of a climate science hero when his cumulus drying idea (basically adaptive iris v. 1) seemed to resolve a key conundrum the exact nature of which I forget. That fell apart in fairly short order despite the switch to the iris, so it seems Lindzen flipped almost as soon as the adulation died down. But probably throughout he had a strong personal intuition in favor of low sensitivity, so maybe it’s not flipping so much as it becoming obvious that he never really cared where anyone else’s science might point.

    Nice reference, Magma.

  5. #5 Steve Bloom
    SF Bay Area
    2016/12/31

    As Lindzen retired several years ago and went to work for one of the unthinking tanks, would it not be more proper to say “former” MIT scientist?

    [Pfft, it’s from climatedepot, so accuracy of that level of detail isn’t even conceivable -W]

  6. #6 Hank Roberts
    at the reference desk, again
    2016/12/31

    https://s-media-cache-ak0.pinimg.com/originals/64/98/72/64987267b01636c4287df4234f5cc29a.jpg

    There’s a density gradient involved.

  7. #7 Hank Roberts
    at the reference desk, again
    2016/12/31

    More subversive science trying to deny that it’s the sun:
    http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/2016GL070965/full
    The global infrared energy budget of the thermosphere from 1947 to 2016 and implications for solar variability
    DOI: 10.1002/2016GL070965

  8. #8 Hank Roberts
    at the reference desk, again
    2016/12/31

    P.S., from that:
    “… The solar cycle number (18 through 24) is also indicated. The time series covers five complete solar cycles (19 through 23). SABER [satellite instrument] continues to take data as the Sun is approaching its next minimum. As of this writing, SABER is approved to operate through September 2017, and in early 2017 NASA will decide whether to extend its operations for another 2 years….”

    Or maybe California should fund it?