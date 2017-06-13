And now for something completely different: a man with a stoat through his head. Nonono, not that. Instead, a thing from the garden:

It is, or so I understand, a truffle. Or rather two. I found them while mowing the front lawn on Sunday. This was somewhat unexpected. And indeed, I might not even have found them had I set the lawnmower to “high” instead of “low”. Here’s the ground they came from:

That’s one; the other is equally uninteresting. The ground doesn’t obviously satisfy the truffle-bearing criteria. There are tree roots around, true, including hazel (no oak in the front) but there is more plum than anything else. The soil is fairly dry right now but was very wet a week or two back.

Anyway, it makes a pleasant change from the pols. I’ve given fragments to two friends who have French connections and therefore know what to do with such things.