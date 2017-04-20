Worth reading: Undercutting EPA and getting ahead in the South

A few of the recent pieces I recommend reading:

Michael Westerhaus, Amy Finnegan, Jennifer Goldsmith, Evan Lyon, Casey Fox, and Michelle Morse at STAT: Social justice should be a key part of educating health professionals

Scott Tong for Marketplace: Critics say HONEST Act undercuts EPA’s use of science

Caitlin Cruz in Rolling Stone: Dr. Willie Parker Wants to Take Back the Moral High Ground on Abortion

Alana Semeuels in The Atlantic: Why It’s So Hard to Get Ahead in the South

Maryn McKenna in the New York Times Magazine: Why the Menace of Mosquitoes Will Only Get Worse

George W. Bush in the Washington Post: PEPFAR saves millions of lives in Africa. Keep it fully funded.