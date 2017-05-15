Worth reading: Maternal mortality and the engine of economic inequality

A few of the recent pieces I recommend reading:

Nina Martin and Renee Montagne for ProPublica and NPR: The Last Person You’d Expect to Die in Childbirth

Elizabeth Dawes Gay at Rewire: Could Increasing the Number of Black Health-Care Providers Fix Our Maternal Health Problem?

Vann R. Newkirk II in The Atlantic: The American Health Care Act’s Prosperity Gospel

Matthew Desmond in The New York Times Magazine: How Homeownership Became the Engine of American Indquality

Jay Reeves for the Associated Press (at STAT): Generations later, the effects of the Tuskegee syphilis study linger