Will Trump Appear On The Cover Of Vogue?

Donald Trump is meeting, this morning, with the editor of Vogue and the owners of Vogue’s overarching publishing company.

This can only mean one thing. We will be seeing The Donald on the cover of the famous magazine sooner than later.

Anna Wintour came to my office at Trump Tower to ask me to meet with the editors of Conde Nast & Steven Newhouse, a friend. Will go this AM. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2017

This revelation comes after a long night of sweaty drunken tweets by the Oligarch, in which he compared himself favorably too Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The good news: Trump’s mind is on things other than how to run the United States government. That has to be a good thing.