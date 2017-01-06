Will Trump Appear On The Cover Of Vogue?

Posted by Greg Laden on January 6, 2017
Trump will meet with Vogue editors, presumably to work out the details of his appearance on the cover of an upcoming issue. Verily, the end of civilization is near.
Trump will meet with Vogue editors, presumably to work out the details of his appearance on the cover of an upcoming issue. Verily, the end of civilization is near.
Vogue nude cover.

Donald Trump is meeting, this morning, with the editor of Vogue and the owners of Vogue’s overarching publishing company.

This can only mean one thing. We will be seeing The Donald on the cover of the famous magazine sooner than later.

This revelation comes after a long night of sweaty drunken tweets by the Oligarch, in which he compared himself favorably too Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The good news: Trump’s mind is on things other than how to run the United States government. That has to be a good thing.

Comments

  1. #1 Desertphile
    January 6, 2017

    Hey! Stop dissing our new dictator! He’s white! Have you no shame? No respect? No fascist tendencies?

  2. #2 Bruce Jensen
    SF Bay Area, CA
    January 6, 2017

    Does anybody know the MSL elevations of Trump Tower or Mar-a-Lago?

  3. #3 Bruce Jensen
    January 6, 2017

    With his inability to be specific about anything, he’d be more appropriate on a magazine called “Vague.”

  4. #4 Lars Karlsson
    Sverige
    January 6, 2017

    Ha! Admit that you are jealous of Drumpf’s gigantic ego. Nobody else has an ego like the mangled apricot hellbeast. His ego is like a supernova!

  5. #5 Wow
    January 6, 2017

    “His ego is like a supernova!”

    It’s YUGE! Especially in those tiny baby-mitts he has for hands.