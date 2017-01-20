Reading Around Trump Induced Depression

Posted by Greg Laden on January 20, 2017
This is not a time to be distracted, to turn away from politics, to eschew activism. In fact, if you are an American Citizen, you have to look back at your life and recognize that you screwed up, in two ways. First, whatever time you spent agitating and activating and acting out, turns out, was not enough. You needed to spend something like 10% more time on that. Second, whatever decisions you made as to exactly what sort of activism you would do on a given day were likely flawed. Instead of yammering about Bernie after the primary you should have been going after Trump. At the beginning of the primary process, you should have gone with the insurgent, Bernie, instead of the tried and true, Hillary. Whatever. I’m not here to tell you what you did wrong exactly, because I’ll be damned if I know. But I know, and you know, that you did something wrong.

How do I know that? Because of this:

Donald Trump Inauguration

Schedule of Inaugural Events (Eastern Time)

January 20th, 2017

8:30 a.m. ET: Trumps attend service at St. John’s Church
9:40 a.m. ET: President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama welcome Trumps to White House
9:45 a.m. ET: Obamas host a coffee and tea reception for the Trumps.
10:30 a.m. ET: Trumps, Obamas leave White House for U.S. Capitol
11:30 a.m. ET: Swearing-in ceremony
12:30 p.m. ET: The Obamas depart by helicopter
12:54 p.m. ET: President’s Room signing ceremony
1:08 p.m. ET: Luncheon
2:35 p.m. ET: Review of the troops
3 p.m. ET: Inaugural Parade
7 p.m. ET and thereafter for four years: Inaugural Bawl

See? If this election had been a landslide, then our collective yammering, protesting, messaging, teaching, communication, etc. would be part of an insurgency, a hopeful revolution, a determined evolution, or something. But what actually happened is this: We were making progress, we were turning many things around, changing things for the better, then suddenly along came this big log tied to a rope suspended from on high and it plowed right through us. An enormous, ugly, political pendulum that we thought was going in one direction had turned, and plowed through us like a bowling ball through nine pins.

But only just barely.

A while back I had been conversing for weeks with a bunch of activists, serious activists, people with their hands on the activism levers of power, serious serious people. They had been so thrown off by the outcome of the Democratic Primary that they spent huge amounts of effort making sure that a totally insignificant document, the DNC Platform, included their pet projects, and thereafter following through on that, that they simply put nearly zero effort into working against Trump. Had these remarkable and important individuals not walked away from the process at he crucial moment, they would have been the deciding factor in this election and Trump would not have been elected president. That’s my story, and it is one of dozens around the country, many of you will identify them in your own lives if you look. People were distracted, misled, or simply wrong, about this or that aspect of the election. Collectively, all of this added up to a slim victory. But it matters not how slim that victory was, because the Republican Party is 100% in charge in the White House, in both houses of Congress, and in many state chambers and state houses around the country.

Climate scientists model future climate change using a number of different model configurations, but the initial input to those models are based on various scenarios of how quickly we change our energy policies and related behaviors. With a Trump presidency and a GOP Congress, that process just got easier, because the two or three more optimistic staring assumptions can be ignored for several years. Think of the computing time that will save!

That was a very long way of saying that you can not distract yourself from the task of saving civilization over the next few years.

How to survive a Trump presidency starting now

But, during that time, you can spend a bit of time doing something that will make you feel better, maybe energized, maybe even self educated in an area that gives perspective or some other help to your psyche.

I’ve been asking around, to see what people are doing, and here, I’ll put some of the book suggestions and other ideas people have made. I expect more suggestions to come in soon, and I’ll add them to the lists.

Watch the West Wing


One idea, often mentioned, is to watch The West Wing, as an example of a better time and place. If you do that (and I suspect for many this would be a re-watch) I suggest you consider listening to The West Wing Weekly Podcast, co-hosed by Joshua Malina ahd Hrishikesh Hirway. Josh is Will Bailey from the West Wing (he currently stars in Scandal, another excellently distracting White House related show!). The podcast tracks the West Wing episode by episode, with occasional variations in that pattern. One of the best things about it are the interviews with various individuals involved with the show. Also, over time, Malina and Hirway develop a working methodology of the West Wing, including terminology, morphological and categorial functions, etc. This gives the weekly review and discussion an interesting and evolving texture. Since they are currently well into Season Two, you can start now and listen to the podcasts on your own schedule. If you catch up to them, you’ll have to start waiting for Wednesdays, when the podcast is released.

Read interesting history

One thing I’ve decided to do is to read some interesting history. It turns out that a lot of other people are doing something similar. Here is a list of what people have suggested so far:

  • History of American Presidential Elections, 1789-2008, Fourth Edition, 3-Volume Set (Facts on File Library of American History). This link is to a fairly expensive product, but note that it is several books. I’ll bet you can get the various volumes cheap and used, if you get them one at a time, or just go to the library.
  • The Last Lion: Winston Spencer Churchill: Defender of the Realm, 1940-1965
  • Team of Rivals: The Political Genius of Abraham Lincoln
  • What Hath God Wrought: The Transformation of America, 1815-1848 (Oxford History of the United States)
  • Lincoln at Cooper Union: The Speech That Made Abraham Lincoln President
  • How to Think Like Leonardo da Vinci: Seven Steps to Genius Every Day
  • America in the King Years (3 Book Series)

    • Read interesting fiction

  • The Complete Wreck (A Series of Unfortunate Events, Books 1-13)
  • People of the Book: A Novel

    • Watch or listen to something interesting

  • Hamilton
  • Black Mirror – Series 1-2 and Special [DVD]
  • Roots
  • Hardcore History Podcast

    • Read current non fiction about how messed up everything is

  • Dark Money: The Hidden History of the Billionaires Behind the Rise of the Radical Right
  • Insane Clown President: Dispatches from the 2016 Circus
  • The War on Science: Who’s Waging It, Why It Matters, What We Can Do About It
  • Sherlock: Series Four
  • The Plot to Hack America: How Putin’s Cyberspies and WikiLeaks Tried to Steal the 2016 Election
  • Drift: The Unmooring of American Military Power
  • Invisible Armies: An Epic History of Guerrilla Warfare from Ancient Times to the Present

    • Drinking suggestions

  • Talisker Storm
    Comments

    1. #1 RickA
      United States
      January 20, 2017

      I also recommend reading science fiction and fantasy.

      That is a good way to take your mind off your troubles.

    2. #2 BBD
      January 20, 2017

      But your worst problem here is being outed as a dishonest little shit. And the solution is to admit your mistakes. So – come on.

      You will feel much better once it’s done.

    3. #3 Greg Laden
      January 20, 2017

      Science fiction and fantasy is a good route to take at this point.

    4. #4 BBD
      January 20, 2017

      The blindness was strangely similar in the UK before the ‘surprise’ Brexit ‘win’.

      Everybody had their heads up their backsides about just how dangerous right wing populism arm in arm with the gutter press can really be.

      Not learning from history etc.

      Talisker Storm

      Wonderful stuff but I’m a Laphroaig man myself.

    5. #5 George
      Ohio
      January 20, 2017

      Or if you want to read/listen to something completely backwards, you can pick up a paper or audiofile copy of “A Patriots History of the United States of America: From Columbus’s Great Discovery to the Age of Entitlement” These dopes have to work in a dig against Obama whenever comparing a former president to him. The authors tore apart JFK, but reasoned that Nixon just made one mistake. there’s more so I won’t spoil it for you.

    6. #6 dean
      United States
      January 20, 2017

      TMC will be airing “A Face in the Crowd” later today – that’s a good diversion.

    7. #7 Brainstorms
      January 20, 2017

      RickA: I also recommend reading science fiction and fantasy.

      We do, RickA, we do: We read science fiction and fantasy every time we see one of your screeds aimed at undermining the science & evidence of AGW.

    8. #8 Bernard J.
      January 20, 2017

      Given the subject of activism, a question…

      If Trumps screws the US (and the rest of the globe) as mightily as all indications would appear to suggest, might not the US body politic at some point consider addressing issues like unrepresentative results arising from optional voting, and from the broken electoral college system? To that one could probably add election funding, and media interference – amongst further things…

      It could well be suggested that many of the States’ sacred cows are nothing more than bloated carcasses putrifying in the fields of the nation’s democracy, and if a Trump train wreck can’t shift the country to update its antiquated electoral system, nothing will. And in that case Trump may well represent a precedent for the future, rather than the nadir against which a brighter future might be measured.

    9. #9 Bernard J.
      January 20, 2017

      Brainstorms, that was going to be my next post…

    10. #10 Brainstorms
      January 20, 2017

      Bernard, I’m quite surprised I was first with it. There must be a long line…

    11. #11 Brainstorms
      January 20, 2017

      If Trumps screws the US (and the rest of the globe) as mightily as all indications would appear to suggest, might not the US body politic at some point consider addressing issues

      The problem is, if he & his conservative Congress, backed by a conservative SCOTUS, cement their power, they have zero motivation to correct any of the corruption-proliferating defects in our current system. Those were factors that helped them gain power. They’ll preserve them (and make them worse) in order to hold onto power.

      The only question is: Has America passed (or are about to pass) the tipping point — beyond which “the good people” can no longer regain political power?

    12. #12 Wow
      January 20, 2017

      “Science fiction and fantasy is a good route to take at this point”

      Trump is certainly deep in fantasyland. Not to mention his dudebros like dick here.