Why is the US Government turning back to petroleum when clean energy means JOBS JOBS JOBS?

Posted by Greg Laden on January 24, 2017
(3)
More »
screen-shot-2017-01-24-at-1.09.15-pm-100705558-large

The solar energy field now produces the larest share of jobs in US Power generation. There are 374,000 jobs i Solar right now, compared to fewer than 190,00 in coal, gas, and oil.

This corresponds to shifts in the amount of electricity produced by these various sources, as indicated in the Department of Energy graph shown above.

The biggest states for this job growth are California followed distantly by Massachusetts, Nevada, New York, New Jersey, Texas, Arizona, Florida, and North Carolina.

Given current trends inside the beltway, I expect the Department of Energy to make this report disappear so 2017 US Energy and Jobs Report_0.

Keywords: , , , ,
(3)
More »

Comments

  1. #1 Wow
    January 24, 2017

    A majority of US citizens want more alternative fuels and less fossil:

    https://hardware.slashdot.org/story/17/01/23/232240/two-thirds-of-americans-give-priority-to-developing-alternative-energy-over-fossil-fuels

  2. #2 Greg Laden
    January 24, 2017

    Well, two thirds of Americans are out of luck, because that is not going to happen. At least not for a few years.

  3. #3 Brainstorms
    January 24, 2017

    America, n
    A country where a majority of sheep are ruled by a minority of wolves.