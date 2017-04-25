The Republican Trump Health Insurance Plan Is Not Well Supported

In a current poll, 61% of Americans want to retain Obamacare, and improve this already implemented and existing program. A mere 37% want to “repeal and replace” it.

About 69% of American want the Republicans, including the Republican President, to to do some combination of working with Congressional Democrats or a combination of Democrats and Republicans to improve the plan. The preference for having the Democrats do this as opposed to a combination is about 2:1. People have apparently observed that the Republicans are not capable of coming up with a usable plan.

The Republicans, including the Republican President, seemed to threaten Obamacare a while back, saying that through executive order and cabinet level actions, they should damage the existing Obamacare plan to make it look bad so people want it less. A tad under 80% of Americans oppose this idea. A mere 13% support it.

One of the major changes in the newly proposed plan, which the Republican Congress and President intend to pass into law by Friday, is that states would have more power to ignore parts of the plan or change it. The new survey clearly indicates that Americans are very opposed to this idea, which is the main new feature of this plan. About 62% of Americans want things like preventative services, maternity and pediatric care, prescription drugs, etc to be covered in all states. About 70% want pre-existing conditions covered in all states.

This very negative view of Paul Ryan and Donald Trump’s version of a health insurance reform plan comes at the same time as parallel polling indicates that the Republican President is at this moment the least popular president known to polling science. There were a couple of real doozies in the past, but there is no polling data to show just how much the country disliked those individuals. For all the measured presidents, the current Republican president has the lowest ranking, and not by a small amount.