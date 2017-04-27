Donald Trump’s First 100 Days: Analysis

Posted by Greg Laden on April 27, 2017
(1)
More »
daily-show-trump-first-100-days-4-25-17

LOL

Keywords: ,
(1)
More »

Comments

  1. #1 MikeN
    April 27, 2017

    At least with Siegfried and Roy, they could say is it really that surprising the tiger attacked?. The Simpsons predictions of Trump are eerie.