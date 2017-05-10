The Real Fake Reason Trump Fired Comey: Lock her up

Posted by Greg Laden on May 10, 2017
Will Trump appoint one of his "Lock Her Up" surrogates as FBI director?
Will Trump appoint one of his "Lock Her Up" surrogates as FBI director?

As you know, President Trump sacked FBI Director James Comey yesterday. The firing involved a letter written by Rod Rosenstein, deputy attorney general, complaining about Comey, to Jeff Sessons. (The three relevant letters by Rosenstein, Sessons, and Trump are here.)

Jeff Sessons had recused himself of matters related to the Russia-Trump Scandal, so it was necessary for the DOJ and White House to make up a reason Comey was being fired, apparently, and that letter from Rosenstein included the excuse.

In the letter, Rosenstein said, “The Director was wrong to usurp the Attorney General’s authority on July 5, 2016, and announce his conclusion that the case should be closed without prosecution…”

This is the announcement that ended the Clinton email investigation.

Let me rephrase this. Sessons agreed with Rosenstein’s recommendation, and Trump with Sessons, to fire Comey because Comey had stopped the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s email issues without prosecution.

The reason I mention this now is that to this moment, I’ve not seen a single news reporter, facebook commenter, or any one else get this right. At best the Clinton email connection is left vague, but at worse, people are noting how remarkable it is, and how unbelievable it is, that the Trump administration would use the OTHER THING Comey did about Clinton, the more recent momentary re-opening of the investigation thought by many to be a violation of the Hatch Act, as the excuse Trump is using. That is not the case.

Rather, it looks like this: Trump promised during his campaign to jail his opponent. Now, Trump has fired the FBI director for not taking steps to do so.

I am astonished that this has not been noticed, apparently, not yet, by the media.

I acknowledge that this is likely all a lame excuse, and that most people believe that Trump has fired Comey because the FBI was “getting close” to the White House, or to something, in its investigation of the Russia-Trump scandal. Fine. But the alt-Excuse, assuming it is fake excuse, is still important because top level federal officials including the President have now created policy. That policy is, the next FBI director will only be serving the administration’s needs if they pursue or attempt to pursue a criminal investigation of Hillary Clinton. And, again, I note, that “Lock her up!” was a campaign promise of Trump’s.

So, this is not unimportant.

  1. #1 Language and social intelligence | Rturpin's Blog
    May 10, 2017

    […] Laden is one of the few people who accurately parses the reason Trump gave for firing Comey. I suspect that gets blurred because no one believes the […]

  2. #2 David Whitlock
    May 10, 2017

    Trump and his minions did this because they (falsely) believe this will buy them tremendous good will with Democrats and Clinton supporters.

    They are wrong.

    That Trump and Sessions believe this shows how delusional and out of touch they are. They actually believe the fake news they are pushing.

    This is what is frightening about this.

    Trump’s only hope to stay in power now is a wag-the-dog-war.

  3. #3 Fake President
    In the Ubu Office
    May 10, 2017

    You amuse me bigly so I will lay some of it out for you and your readers. If you tell anyone I’ll deny it and say this isn’t me.

    Short story. First of all, PBS and NPR have touched on the prosecution angle, but they haven’t been able to make sense of the whole situation which is actually quite simple.

    It is this: the art of sowing confusion and then turning it into chaos step by careful step on all fronts. The product is a protective cocoon.

    This is why my Golden Name is omnipresent in all its hugeness.

    You’re welcome.

  4. #4 Helianthus
    May 10, 2017

    The Director was wrong to usurp the Attorney General’s authority on July 5, 2016, and announce his conclusion that the case should be closed without prosecution…

    Personal caveat – ESL here

    I first parsed this sentence as meaning “Comey spoke out of turn and should have let the Attorney General announce himself the conclusion of the investigation”.
    But, ah, yes.

    I was implicitly – and wrongly – assuming the Attorney, at that point in time, would have said the same thing as Comey – investigation over, no prosecution.

    This sentence actually just means that the Attorney was the one who should decide if the investigation is over, one way or another.
    It doesn’t really say that a prosecution should have been done; but it is certainly not Trump et al. acknowledging that Hillary Clinton was badly treated by Comey, as some of us may have read it.

    So this sentence may well be have the meaning that the investigation was closed too soon.

  5. #5 Greg Laden
    May 10, 2017

    David, re-read the letter! They are going to get very little good will by including a “lock her up” proviso!

  6. #6 Eric Lund
    May 10, 2017

    @Helianthus: The then Attorney General, Loretta Lynch, had recused herself over the case. So some deputy AG would have had the final say on it. But I know of no reason why the FBI director would be out of line to recommend against prosecution.

    The surprise to me is that the firing was over this, rather than Comey’s misleading (to put it charitably) testimony to Congress re: Huma Abedin, which reasonable people actually would consider a legitimate reason to fire Comey.

    But it’s a transparent excuse either way. I am informed that a grand jury in the Eastern District of Virginia has issued subpoenas to associates of Michael Flynn. So firing Comey now reeks of the Saturday Night Massacre.

  7. #7 Buck Field
    May 10, 2017

    I would suggest changing: “…fire Comey because Comey had stopped the investigation…without prosecution.” to “…fire Comey because Comey had stopped the investigation…without recommending prosecution.”

    Hello Greg! Might you credit the Trump WH with too much stability with their priorities, such as going after Clinton?

    AFAICT, any scapegoat that currently has traction with the Great Leader at 4AM on the toilet is an acceptable target, especially to the degree that failures can be blamed on them. Long-term strategy does seem to be a long suit of this administration.

    To me, simply the perceived disloyalty of Comey by offering any quarter to exculpatory facts. Those opposing X priority of the President seem to be dealt with harshly, and my impression is our POTUS is very unstable.

  8. #8 Wow
    May 10, 2017

    “But it’s a transparent excuse either way”

    It’s patently obvious. Trumpaline Tinyhands even admitted it with the lie of “three times you’ve said I’m clean”. If it had nothing to do with the investigation, he’d not have to lie.

  9. #9 tadaaa
    Cambridge
    May 10, 2017

    all this confusion reminds me of Adam Curtis thesis about “Oh Dearism”

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wcy8uLjRHPM (5min video)

    Adam Curtis is a documentary film maker for the BBC, and maker of the stunning documentary Bitter Lake – about Afghanistan’s recent post WW2 history

  10. #10 Helianthus
    May 10, 2017

    @ Eric Lund

    Oh, better and better. So I was really going the wrong way with my first parsing.
    And I forgot about Loretta Lynch recusing herself.

    I’m tempted to pity Comey: we liberals wanted him fired for doing too much on HRC (among other things), and he likely ended fired for not doing enough.

  11. #11 dean
    May 10, 2017

    Of course, fox news ran a notice that said Comey had “resigned” – so all of this “firing” stuff will be pushed to the side.

  12. #12 Greg Laden
    May 10, 2017

    Buck:

    “Hello Greg! Might you credit the Trump WH with too much stability with their priorities, such as going after Clinton?”

    That is, indeed, always a risk. But, again, the president speaks, policy is made. It does not matter if there was an actual thought process leading to the words. The words are there.