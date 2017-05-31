Trump Tweet Eight Year Old Script Browser Plugin from the Daily Show

Posted by Greg Laden on May 31, 2017
Just a pointer to this fantastic, big league idea to convert Trump’s tweets into eight year old script.

Comments

  1. #1 L.Long
    May 31, 2017

    I don’t know about this. My 8yrs old is a lot smarter then trumpkin could ever be! And does not waste his time tweeting!