Darwin’s Armada, Other Books, Cheap

Darwin’s Armada: Four Voyages and the Battle for the Theory of Evolution explores the explorations of Wallace, Huxley, Darwin and Hooker. You don’t see this in one book, and it is all very important and, for the moment, cheap at twice the price.

I’ve never read The Lion in the Living Room: How House Cats Tamed Us and Took Over the World but I hear it is popular among cat lovers.

Bonus book: Hubris: The Inside Story of Spin, Scandal, and the Selling of the Iraq War is about what was going on in the Bush White House that ultimately lead, as the title indicates, to the Great Land War in Asia that Trump is now about to escalate. Not science but I figured you might be interested.