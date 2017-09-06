The Link between Russia and White Supremacy in the White House

Posted by Greg Laden on September 6, 2017
It is very rare that I find myself yelling at the TV when Rachel Maddow is on. She is very good at historically contextualized nuanced well informed analyses. But when I watched a segment of last night’s show (on the Internet, I have no cable) I was shocked to see that she missed something really important. If, that is, it is real.

In the segment below, she makes the point that there are two “clear through lines” in the whole Trump thing. One is the love of Russia and Putin by Trump, his unwavering stance that Russia and Putin can do no wrong. The other is the consistent “vehement antipathy towards immigrants”, clearly part of a white supremacists strategy, with respect to who has been appointed to various positions, the things Trump has said, and the policies attempted. The difference, Rachel notes, between these two separate through lines is the apparent novelty and strangeness of the Russia theme, while the racist trope has deep roots with Trump.

Here, I think, is what she missed: They are not two separate through lines. They are two faces of the same coin. The Russian oligarchs are white supremacists too.

This is underscored by the news that just came out that Russian entities had purchased ads on Facebook during the last election, described this way: “Most of the ads focused on pumping politically divisive issues such as gun rights and immigration fears, as well as gay rights and racial discrimination.”

There are all sorts of reasons Russia wants to control the US presidency and state department. There seem to be some great economic benefits to Trump for selling the government to Putin, something we will be forced to assume happened if even a small number of the accusations emerging are true. But, there is also the potential of the two main actors and their associates having a common philosophy about race. This would not be the first time dictators or would be dictators bonded over such things.

I could be wrong. Am I wrong? I suppose time will tell.

Comments

  1. #1 Esa Riihonen
    Finland
    September 6, 2017

    EXACTLY!

  2. #2 Bruce Jensen
    United States
    September 6, 2017

    A very good observation, but my sense is that the white supremacy characteristic, while common to both threads (one explicit, the other implicit) could be coincidental. I am not sure that it matters to Trump whether Putin is overtly or subtly racist – it matters more to BOTH men whether they can get goodies for themselves by associating with the other. Common racism doe snot hurt, I guess – but I don;t think it’s a driving factor.

    I was more upset by the fact that she did not include a THIRD throughline of environmental / science insouciance and denial, but that did not really fit the narrative she had worked up. I’ll forgive her – this time.

  3. #3 Ripsawff
    September 6, 2017

    No need to wait to see if you are wrong. You are wrong. It is tiring that “never Trumpers” continue with this idiotic witch hunt and playing in the race card as well. One day, you will look back on your lame diatribe and see how wrong you really are. While Russian socialists may be supremacists, Trump is no more a racist than you because your ancestors may have owned slaves. Like I said- more idiotic diatribe . You have fallen into the globalist trap and it is unbecoming of you. Nice try, globalist!

  4. #4 Greg Laden
    September 6, 2017

    Interesting to see the pushback here and in private emails to this particular post.

    Hit a nerve, did it?

  5. #5 dean
    September 6, 2017

    “Trump is no more a racist”

    The question of whether President Trump is a racist or merely acknowledges that the current Republican party needs the support of racists (and white supremacists, and Nazi sympathizers of different degree) is complicated.

    I think he’s a racist, based on his past actions and his way too chummy with them actions. I also realize that his actions and statements could be a cold hearted political decision: he knew he couldn’t be elected without their support (hence his development of the birther bullshit). Am I 100% certain he’s a racist? No. Am I over 99% certain he is? Yes.

    Do I think he is a Nazi? No. In my opinion the only people who should be shackled with that horrible label are people who claim it for themselves.

    Do I think these opinions are a “globalist” conspiracy? Hell no. Globalism used that way is a catch-all phrase for people too lazy to put in the effort to think about complex issues.

    Whether President Trump is or is not a racist is, in the end, not important. What is important is that he (as well as his advisors) recognized the importance of the tools Reagan used: the political weaponization of racist dog whistles and repeated lies (repeat them so often that your target audience believes them). It is the facts that an alarming number of people believe President Obama was an extreme leftist, that the people covered by the “Dreamer” act should be deported because they are “not worthy of being here”, that we are “the highest taxed country in the world”, and so on, that is truly alarming. Where did all these stupid people come from?

  6. #6 dean
    September 6, 2017

    Globalism used that way is a catch-all phrase for people too lazy to put in the effort to think about complex issues.

    shoudl be

    Globalism used that way is a catch-all phrase used bypeople too lazy to put in the effort to think about complex issues.

    I’ve been relaxing with two single malt whiskeys. One too many for careful typing.

  7. #7 dean
    September 6, 2017

    in private emails…

    Where is your email address?

  8. #8 MikeN
    September 6, 2017

    The e-mail hack of the DNC had e-mails for weeks after CrowdStrike supposedly secured the server and blamed the Russians for the hack; majority were after CrowdStrike was on the scene. The major uptick in e-mails is the same time that hillaryclinton.com appears.

  9. #9 dean
    September 6, 2017

    Not sure what my comment @7 (prior to MikeN’s first comment about DNC) is for. Apparently I hit “submit” on my phone without realizing it. Major apologies.

  10. #10 Obstreperous Applesauce
    September 6, 2017

    Hmm. I tend to see it as clusters of similar bad ideas taking root in certain authoritarian types. Nothing about the Trump-oligarch-organized crime cohort (and fellow travelers) excludes racism. Rather it’s a good fit for them–entitled superiority and sociopathic crowd manipulation. Better to keep ’em divided and simple minded. Plus too much meritocracy can be risky to entrenched power you know…

    Ex. see ripssawff above: evidence free gas lighting from a rabid rip-off artist.

  11. #11 SteveP
    September 6, 2017

    If we dissect the writings “(If you can call them writings) or spewings of a typical con troll, you will find common phrases in use such as :

    “never Trumpers”
    idiotic witch hunt
    Trump is no more a racist than you
    Globalist trap

    Such phrases are typically parroted mindlessly and are rarely used to any good effect except to show the ignorance of the writer. “Never Trumpers” was a phrase used to refer to Republicans who refused to endorse Trump. Totally misplaced here. “Witch Hunt” is also a painfully inappropriate and insensitive phrase used by the chief dummy himself, and would have been better used to describe the his own baseless attacks on Obama. Searching out Russian attacks meant to corrupt and denigrate our system of government is not a “Witch Hunt”. The Russians who brought you North Korea , Syria, Afghanistan and a thousand and one other atrocities are not fine people. Claiming that “Trump is no more racist than you” is also a lot of hot air. Trump never had a problem discriminating against minority groups while he was a landlord, and his blatantly racist attempt to vilify Mexicans and Muslims speaks for itself…. unless you have had political sealing wax poured into your hearing holes by the likes of Limbaugh and all the other blowhard pea brains of right wing media, that is.

    And finally, “Globalist trap”. The paranoia of the cry baby right that they will not be able to compete in world markets is a stark reminder of their pathetic insecurity and isolation from reality.

  12. #12 youniquelikeme
    September 6, 2017

    Having been old enough to have read the ads tRUMP put in the paper to have the young black lads, dubbed the Central Park 5, killed because tRUMP was sure the were guilty is a clue. The FACT that he doubled down on that after they were exonerated by DNA evidence i another clue.

    His refusing to give lodging to people of colour… there is another clue. That he double down and did it over and over in spite of fines, is the kicker… so what the hell are you even arguing about when saying tRUMP MAY be racist?

    Hid birther stance alone should be enough and all of this was known BEFORE the election!

    tRUMP has been a bigot and a racist his entire life, starting at the feet of his father. WTF Americans, I see your problem. Most of you are racist… but think you are not!~!

    Here are 22 pages of URLs that show tRUMP’s racist/bigoted past: https://plus.google.com/+Kittyspurrimperfectlypurfect/posts/hgPYR22LgAV

  13. #13 Jeff Harvey
    September 7, 2017

    As soon as Rips called the Russian government ‘socialist’ he could be dismissed. Putin and his gang are embedded in the global corporate capitalist order. What I find appalling is how many progressives adore Putin and write as if he is on the left. He isn’t.

  14. #14 Brad Keyes
    Klimanürnberg, Germany
    September 7, 2017

    The feigned indignation (what some theorists have called deigned infignation) over Trump’s being called out as a White Nationalist is a sure sign of innumeracy and lingering resentment about failed high-school Algebra classes.

    Even POTUS makes little secret of his patriotism—a.k.a. nationalism—and, although I’m no American, I’m pretty sure I heard on NPR that Trump himself is Caucasian.

    It is trivial (albeit not trivial enough to leave as an exercise to the reader) to show that

    Anglo-Saxon + patriot
    = white + nationalist
    = White + Nationalist
    = White Nationalist
    (where Q = E = D).

    Is it any wonder, then, that such a racist would find himself at home not in the party of Abraham Lincoln but the party of Robert Byrd?

    If I can understand this—and, again, I understand literally nothing about US society—then why can’t US society?

  15. #15 Brad Keyes
    Klimanürnberg, Germany
    September 7, 2017

    SteveP,

    thank you for FINALLY saying what nobody seems to have the bravery to acknowledge, especially if they’re well-read or educated:

    That the “attempt to vilify… Muslims” is “blatantly racist.”

    As you argue, Muslims are blatantly a race. The whole idea that Islam is a religion practiced mainly by Indonesians is a blatantly racist attempt by blatant racists to make vilification of the Muslim race less blatant.

    Listen, folks: Muslims are an Islamic-speaking Semitic people who live in the Mid East, crammed like ghettoized sardines into the tiny sliver of the region that isn’t Israel. We like to think of them as different-sounding, whereas actually Islamic is much closer to other guttural languages (like Jewish) than we like to admit.

    Islamophobia—a word invented by diagnosticians and used by psychologists to treat patients, as the great Christopher Hitches humanely quipped—is simply fear of swarthy people by another name, therefore.

    I don’t use the word evil much, but racism is evil.

    Finally, SteveP, thank you for reminding us of the little-mentioned fact that “Russians are not fine people.”

    And I couldn’t agree more when you point out that a range of countries, from Syria to North Kores to Afghanistan, are “atrocities.”

    I look forward to a world without Syria, North Korea, Afghanistan, Russians and other atrocities, but I’m at an age now when I’m increasingly aware that that beautiful dream is not mine, but my children’s, to achieve.

    Bit first they have to make it through the next 3 racist years.

  16. #16 SteveP
    September 7, 2017

    “What I find appalling is how many progressives adore Putin and write as if he is on the left. “
    Jeff Harvey- I nominate that for the award for the most mis-informative and stupid line of the morning.

    “The feigned indignation (what some theorists have called deigned infignation) over Trump’s being called out as a White Nationalist is a sure sign of innumeracy and lingering resentment about failed high-school Algebra classes. “- Brad Keyes

    Uh-Oh. Jeff, you have some serious competition.

    Brad, I would strongly suggest that you don’t try to wield semantic precision like a cudgel if you can’t handle it yourself, and I want to point out to you that you are sending some conflicting messages . You are writing in a tone which tries to send the message that you are the class smarty, while at the same time you are transmitting poorly constructed arguments that do not lend much credence to that first argument. For instance, you are showing some serious tone deafness by trying to construct algebraic equations with multiple ambiguous terms that neglect to factor in current usage. It may sound impressive but it is really bullshit. You have accomplished non demonstrandum . As to Islam, I know quite well that Islam is a religion and not a “race”, and have known that for half a century. I also know that the concept of race is a widely abused characterization of individuals based on shared traits, the most obvious being skin color, and that it is widely and successfully used to create primitive tribalist hatred of other individuals. Also, it should be clear that Islam, in being a religion that has been accepting of people of all colors, is quite probably going to have a lot of adherents that don’t look quite like the members of Christian churches which have been, in many cases, highly exclusionary and segregated by class and ethnicity. So a Muslim ban does, in fact, end up being racist, since the color and ethnicity of the people excluded from primarily Muslim countries will tend to be different from that of, say, the white neo-nazis who support Trump’s Muslim ban.

    Also, if you can’t understand or refuse to used shared short hand expressions to represent larger concepts, you end up muttering to yourself in your grandiose corner. And that is precisely what you are doing.

    Have a nice day.

  17. #17 dean
    September 7, 2017

    Is it any wonder, then, that such a racist would find himself at home not in the party of Abraham Lincoln but the party of Robert Byrd?

    Aaah, the favorite rant of the ignorant and the liars — pretending the positions of the parties since the passage of the rights legislation in the 60s is the same as it was 100 years or more in the past.

    Why would racists move the Republican party? Because they were welcomed there with open arms in the 60s, that’s why. Anyone with a basic knowledge of history knows that.

    Liars like you — don’t care.

  18. #18 Ripsawff
    September 7, 2017

    Dean, so full of yourself, aren’t you. These blogs are set ups for people like you to use to give yourself a self-inflated ego. Always tearing down, nothing really positive, attacking others who have even a slight difference of opinion. You are intellectually dishonest.

    Come on! Trump is a racist because he was a landlord? Show the real evidence! But you cannot show real evidence. Just accuse those who call you on repeating these baseless claims.
    There is no evidence of racism. By your own insubstantial evidence, every landlord, every mortgage company and bank in America is racist. Just baseless spin and discredited accusations which you attempt to pass off as fact.

    Yes, all of you are still wrong and will never be right. You are globalists and as bad as Antifas. Wake up and get real!

  19. #19 Greg Laden
    September 7, 2017

    The evidence that Trump was materially and directly involved in maintaining segregated housing in Queens is well established and, simply, not in dispute.

  21. #21 dean
    September 7, 2017

    Ripsawff, you seem to be as stupid as your title. Look above and you’ll see me saying this:

    I think he’s a racist, based on his past actions and his way too chummy with them actions. I also realize that his actions and statements could be a cold hearted political decision: he knew he couldn’t be elected without their support (hence his development of the birther bullshit). Am I 100% certain he’s a racist? No. Am I over 99% certain he is? Yes.

    Why do i believe it? His discriminatory actions related to his businesses. His close association with the KKK and white supremacists. His courting of them during the campaign. His reason for starting the birther nonsense was to court racists. Your dismissal of those actions is either intentionally dishonest or naturally stupid.

    You are globalists and as bad as Antifas. Wake up and get real!

    Aaah, the “globalist” crap — from someone who is so indirect that there is no real meaning behind it.

    And the “Antifa” crap — why is it you folks on the right have to attach bad intentions and imply terrorist motives to a group opposed to racism, the KKK, neo-Nazis, white supremacists, and the rest of the people who have two roles: they are the worst the United States has to offer, and they are the strongest core of the modern right.

    Oh, wait — it’s because of the importance of KKK members, white supremacists, and neo Nazis, in the Republican party that you are forced to vilify the people who oppose them. You’ve not only shown your lack of intelligence, you’ve shown your lack of integrity.

  22. #22 BBD
    September 7, 2017

    … and then there’s Donald and the Central Park Five…

  23. #23 Jeff Harvey
    September 7, 2017

    SteveP, may I advise you to take your head out from between the cheeks of your butt and check up the blogs or Facebook pages of people like Caitlin Johnstone or even someone I normally admire, Pepe Escobar. There is little doubt that these people are nominally on the left but they are writing as if Putin is a man of peace and even praising Trump, Bannon and others on the alt right. Indeed, Johnstone has made a plea for progressives to work with people on the alt right like Mike Cernovich who they think are equally opposed to the neoliberal order as they are. They are employing the adage, “The enemy of my enemy is my friend”… in this case. Indeed, Jeffery St. Clair and others on Counterpunch have written extensively about this bizarre marriage and have rightfully condemned it.

    That said, I do agree that this obsession with blaming Russia for the election of Trump is misplaced. The Democrats lost the election, Trump did not win it. Clinton was abominable and ran an utterly appalling campaign, and many were turned off by the clear link between the establishment Democrats and the banking/corporate lobby. Moreover, given how much the US has interfered in foreign elections – including Yeltsin’s win – its a bit rich for anyone in the US to be crying foul over any alleged Russian interference.

  24. #24 Brad Keyes
    Klimanürnberg, Germany
    September 7, 2017

    SteveP,

    you forgot to mention all the Jews in Islam, which would have made your point about the racial inclusiveness of that great faith tradition even stronger. Otherwise, a magisterial argument—chapeau bas.

    And it’s one that simply can’t be stressed enough: exclusion of and discrimination against Muslims is profoundly racist because of the sheer colorblindness involved.

    The contrast you touch on between Islam—an identity which, as you remind us, has no particular racial connotation—and neo-Nazism was another masterstroke, and not-at-all-suicidal to your position.

    After all, none of us would dream of vilifying neo-Nazism or neo-Nazis, since, as you point out, white people are overrepresented in that group. To ban (say) neo-Nazis from one’s group of friends or political donors would de facto skew the dermatological spectrum of one’s circle from a rainbow to something more akin to a website’s judiciously-specific design palette.

    Which would be wrong.

    And that’s what matters in racism, isn’t it: the effect, not the intention.

    There’s a good reason why anyone who casually dropped an anti-neo-Nazist (or neoNazophobic) remark at a dinner party would be as welcome as a pig in a madrassah: such a faux pas cuts straight to your basic decency almost as fatally as if you were to make a homophobic wisecrack or light up a Marlboro.

    Racism against neo-Nazis might not be quite as unacceptable in polite company as, say, racism against climate deniers—who are exclusively white males aged 60+ (or have been ever since our gracious host neutralized the aberrant Willie Soon)—not yet, anyway. But people are gradually getting the message that such pernicious hatethink is indefensible, and it won’t be long until neo-Nazis join bankers, climate skeptics, taxi drivers, Muslims and other racially-encoded categories of human beings among the deservingly protected species.

    Ergo (if you know how basic sequiturs work) Islamophobic acts must be the mother of all ethnic cleansings: precisely because they marginalize a racially-nondescript, ethnically-eclectic set of human beings purely on the basis of their voluntary adherence to an anti-Semitic, anti-Christian, anti-Hindu, anti-dog, anti-music, anti-woman ideology. Which they can’t help any more than a non-Russian can help being born non-Russian.

    (In fact I can think of no better definition of the word racism, can I? No. That’s how much of a genius I am.)

    Let us not praise Trump by false damnation, however—for it would be remiss of us to forget the single most unconscionably racist aspect of his whole diseased personality: his willing tolerance of Russians, who are not a fine people [h/t SteveP].

    Basic, basic logic, people.

  25. #25 Brad Keyes
    Klimanürnberg, Germany
    September 7, 2017

    dean,

    So true, so true:

    Aaah, the favorite rant of the ignorant and the liars — pretending the positions of the parties since the passage of the rights legislation in the 60s is the same as it was 100 years or more in the past.

    Amen.

    That would be as insane as pretending someone’s racial principles in 2017 are the same as they were when he was running his dad’s real-estate empire in 1973. Patently fallacious.

    Why would racists move the Republican party? Because they were welcomed there with open arms in the 60s, that’s why. Anyone with a basic knowledge of history knows that.

    Exactly.

    I’m sure Colin Powell and Condoleezza Rice would never have joined the Republican Party had they understood anything about the past (or, as it was known at the time, the present). But then, you can’t really expect People Like That to be as well-read as someone like you, can you, “dean”?

    Oh, wait — it’s because of the importance of KKK members, white supremacists, and neo Nazis, in the Republican party that you are forced to vilify the people who oppose them.

    Exactly.

    They don’t call the GOP “The Anti-Lincoln Party of KKK Member Robert D Byrd” for nothing, do they?

    No.

    No they don’t.

  26. #26 MikeN
    September 7, 2017

    > “Never Trumpers” was a phrase used to refer to Republicans who refused to endorse Trump.

    No, it is a phrase they used for themselves. The point was to send a message to primary voters that nominating Trump would lead to disaster, because they would not support him in the general election; there would be no unifying around the nominee Trump.

  27. #27 Brad Keyes
    Klimanürnberg, Germany
    September 7, 2017

    Let us not praise Trump by false damnation, however

    Or faint damnation, even.

  28. #28 dean
    September 7, 2017

    Brad, your devotion to ignoring facts is astounding.

  29. #29 dean
    September 7, 2017

    “That would be as insane as pretending someone’s racial principles in 2017 are the same as they were when he was running his dad’s real-estate empire in 1973. Patently fallacious”

    Purposefully misleading by you. We have a continuing path of behavior from Trump from 1973 to now. He has not changed his behavior at all. You are lying.

    “I’m sure Colin Powell and Condoleezza Rice would never have joined the Republican Party had they understood anything about the past (or, as it was known at the time, the present). ”

    Purposefully misleading. The point is that the modern Republican party welcomes racists as a general rule — you need only look at the words and actions of its leaders. The point is not that there is nobody in the party who opposes scum like the US racists and others of that ilk. Again, dishonesty on your part. Just as stupid as your demonstrated lack of knowledge of “algebra” in your previous comment.

    Do you truly not know that the racists generally left the Democratic party in the 60s for the Republicans, and have stewed there ever since?

    Given your repeated dishonest little rants, I’m betting you do. You are just too bigoted to care.

  30. #30 Bruce Jensen
    September 7, 2017

    While I stand by my original,post on the original topic, I cannot believe there are people who do NOT see the obvious and blatant racism and bigotry and fascism that is exhibited by Trump and clearly recognized the most racist, fascist groups in this country. “One is known by the company one keeps’ has never before been so applicable as it is here.

  31. #31 Brad Keyes
    Klimanürnberg, Germany
    September 7, 2017

    Bruce,

    you are unjust to the author:

    I was more upset by the fact that she did not include a THIRD throughline of environmental / science insouciance and denial, but that did not really fit the narrative she had worked up.

    Such a “throughline” may be apposite on a different kind of website, but this is politicsblogs dot com, not environmentalblogs or scienceblogs. Please respect local values, Bruce, when you’re in the company of readers and commenters who came here in search of cutting-edge anti-Trump commentary, not techno-sciento-geekery.

    “One is known by the company one keeps’ has never before been so applicable as it is here.

    Hmmm.

    Let me get this straight: Guilt By Association, far from being a fallacy, is actually a dependable heuristic, which “has never before been so applicable” as it is in this forum / thread / ScienceBall PoliticsBall arena?

    I guess you must be accusing “dean” of the sins of which scum like me are Guilty, By Association (devotion to ignoring facts, purposefully misleading, lying, repeated dishonest little rants, being too bigoted to care)?!

    But that would be like calling Christ a tax collector, leper and whore.

  32. #32 Brad Keyes
    Klimanürnberg, Germany
    September 7, 2017

    dean,

    He has not changed his behavior at all. You are lying.

    If Trump has not changed his behavior at all (a possibility I can’t rule out since, as I’ve repeatedly stipulated, I don’t follow the US news), then I’m sure it ought to be the easiest thing in the world for our gracious host to marshall a more up-to-date datum than donald-trump-plagued-by-decades-old-housing-discrimination-case—to quote the URL he linked me to.

    Meanwhile, I’m entitled to judge the structure of an argument on its merits alone, without taking into account additional premises I’m not personally aware of (since, as I’ve repeatedly stipulated, I don’t follow the US news).

    In any case, Greg has every right to use the well-known scientific fact that people don’t really change to draw a link between Trump’s behaviour in the early 70s and his fitness or otherwise to occupy the Oval Office in the late 2010s.

    He’d have a point. People don’t change. Not often, at any rate.

    And I’d have every right to point out that Republicans were the party of Lincoln, and Democrats were the party of Byrd.

    “Lying”??

    Methinks the lady doth froth too much at the mouth.