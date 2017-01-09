Antivaccine pseudoscience at The Cleveland Clinic: That’s what happens when you allow magical thinking to take hold

Posted by Orac on January 9, 2017
The Cleveland Clinic

Over the weekend, a most unusual social media firestorm erupted in response to a blog post by Daniel Neides, MD, MBA, Acting Medical Director of the Tanya I. Edwards Center for Integrative Medicine, Vice Chair and Chief Operating Officer of Cleveland Clinic Wellness, as well as the Associate Director of Clinical Education for The Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine (CCLCM), where he oversees all clinical activities during years three through five of the medical school. The reason for the social media uproar was that Dr Neides’ post, entitled Make 2017 the year to avoid toxins (good luck) and master your domain (Google cache version here, as long as it lasts.), was basically an antivaccine rant, full of pseudoscience about “toxins” and fear mongering about vaccines and autism.

The full story is related at a blog that you are probably familiar with in a post by someone you might know, complete with a deconstruction of the antivaccine nonsense in Dr. Neides’ post. Others, including Skeptical Raptor and Tara Haelle, have also begun the deconstruction, while ZDoggMD posted an epic rant to Facebook:

For purposes of this post, I’m less interested in the specific antivaccine misinformation, pseudoscience, and lies contained Dr. Neides’ post than I am in a bit of a broader question. Before I get to that, I do feel obligated to relay a bit more about what happened over the weekend after the rant was posted. On Sunday, Dr. Neides issued a very unconvincing apology, saying that that he “fully supports vaccination” and was only trying to open a conversation about their safety, not question their use. Later, through a Cleveland Clinic spokeswoman, he issued this statement:

I apologize and regret publishing a blog that has caused so much concern and confusion for the public and medical community,” the statement said. “I fully support vaccinations and my concern was meant to be positive around the safety of them.

Given that Dr. Neides’ post was full of loaded language about how angry he was about “toxins” and featured his likening vaccination to people being “lined up like cattle and injected with an unsafe product,” I had a hard time believing that the good doctor was entirely sincere, if you know what I mean. After all, his imagery of cattle going to the slaughter is a common one used by antivaccine ideologues. The only positive thing I could say about Dr. Neides’ original post was that at least he refrained from using the word “sheeple” to describe those being vaccinated. Given the spittle-flecked screed he produced, I can only imagine this took extreme self-restraint on his part.

Also on Sunday, The Cleveland Clinic released a statement:

Cleveland Clinic is fully committed to evidence-based medicine. Harmful myths and untruths about vaccinations have been scientifically debunked in rigorous ways. We completely support vaccinations to protect people, especially children who are particularly vulnerable. Our physician published his statement without authorization from Cleveland Clinic. His views do not reflect the position of Cleveland Clinic and appropriate disciplinary action will be taken.

This is, of course, the bare minimum The Cleveland Clinic could have done, but I rather suspect its leadership is waiting until today to figure out what to do.

In most of the Tweets and blog posts, the main concern was with deconstructing everything that was wrong in Dr. Neides’ post (and there was plenty that was wrong), castigating The Cleveland Clinic for having someone like that on its faculty and staff, and demanding that The Cleveland Clinic do something, in particular fire Dr. Neides and clean up the quackery. That’s all well and good, but I also noted that there were Cleveland Clinic physicians who, seemingly shocked that this sort of thing could have emanated from faculty at their institution.

Indeed, I do feel for the science-based physicians and scientists who work for the Cleveland Clinic, and there are a lot of them. I really do. They’re there, working at an institution they view to be evidence-based taking care of patients as well as they can using evidence-based guidelines and doing clinical research to advance the field, blissfully unaware of what really goes on at the Edwards Center for Integrative Medicine and the Wellness Institute affiliated with their institution. Like most physicians who don’t take a interest in combatting quackery or in just how much quackademic medicine has infiltrated medical schools and academic medical centers, they have no clue just how bad it is. Then something like this happens, and they can’t believe it. Their first instinct is to go on defense. Indeed, Amrit Gill, the patient safety officer at The Cleveland Clinic, took to Twitter to defend her institution:

A cutting response followed:

Another Cleveland Clinic doctor, quite understandably, protested:

He’s referring to Delos Cosgrove, MD, the president and chief executive officer of Cleveland Clinic. As such, Dr. Cosgrove must have at least signed off on the creation of the Wellness Institute and the Edwards Center for Integrative Medicine, if not been actively involved in their creation. He must have signed off on the creation of the Clinic’s traditional Chinese medicine herbal clinic. Surely he must have approved the expansion of integrative medicine in the pediatrics department. Surely he must have been involved in the recruitment of Dr. Mark Hyman and the creation of his Center for Functional Medicine at the Clinic. Surely he must be pleased that this clinic has been so successful that it’s expanding rapidly, planning to double to accommodate a waitlist of over 1,000 patients.

I also can’t help but wonder if Dr. Cosgrove knew at the time The Cleveland Clinic recruited Dr. Hyman that Hyman was well known for attributing autism to toxicity from vaccines. OK, that was several years ago. So let’s see about something more recent. I wonder if Dr. Cosgrove knew that, at the time of his recruitment, Dr. Hyman had just co-authored a book with antivaccine crank, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., Thimerosal: Let the Science Speak: Mercury Toxicity in Vaccines and the Political, Regulatory, and Media Failures That Continue to Threaten Public Health. He should have, as the book was published before the Center for Functional Medicine was announced, and Hyman had appeared on The Dr. Oz Show with his co-author less than two weeks before the center was announced.

If Dr. Cosgrove is very much pro-vaccine, it apparently wasn’t enough to keep him from hiring a doctor who had just co-authored a book fear mongering about thimerosal in vaccines, probably contemporaneously with his recruitment, to run a major new center at The Cleveland Clinic. I thus call bullshit that Dr. Cosgrove is truly pro-vaccine. At least, he’s not pro-vaccine enough to actually do anything about it when it interferes with potential profits, such as putting the kibosh on recruiting Dr. Mark Hyman. It needs to be emphasized to Dr. Cosgrove that if you, as an institution, cultivate an institute where the culture is steeped in magical thinking, you should not be surprised if that magical thinking won’t necessarily stay limited to areas where it’s not harmful. It will spread and metastasize. The Cleveland Clinic has for the last 10 or 15 years actively cultivated quackery in its Center for Integrative Medicine. Given how much of the quackery being “integrated” shares DNA with antivaccine quackery, it’s really no surprise that there are at least two antivaccine physicians, Mark Hyman and Daniel Neides, high up in the food chain at The Cleveland Clinic.

There’s no way around it. In the end, it must be pointed out that the Cleveland Clinic brought this PR debacle on itself. It was basically inevitable that antivaccine pseudoscience would eventually rear its ugly head in some form or another the moment the Clinic embraced quackery wholeheartedly for its Wellness Institute. Indeed, I welcome this PR meltdown, because I hope that it will finally shine a light on the utter quackery that has been promoted by the Cleveland Clinic over the last decade at least and how that quackery is inseparable from the antivaccine quackery promoted by Dr. Neides in his post. I also hope that this debacle shines attention on Dr. Hyman as well, who has largely gotten a pass.

This is what happens when medical academia coddles quacks. The magical thinking will not be constrained.

Comments

  1. #1 Dorit Reiss
    January 9, 2017

    I wonder where the other doctors in the Wellness Clinic stand. I’m not optimistic.

    Also, since the doctor doubled down in the comments and given the content of his original article, I’ll believe that not apology after he publishes an article acknowledging his errors and correcting them. Right now it reads incredibly insincere,

  2. #2 herr doktor bimler
    January 9, 2017

    I’m shocked, shocked to find that alt-med scamming and grifting is going on here!
    Oh, thank you very much.

  3. #3 Christine Rose
    Ann Arbor
    January 9, 2017

    Please note: This column was inexplicably removed from cleveland.com for a few hours, but has now been restored in it’s entirety.

    Bummer

    Comments seem to be closed, so I’ll leave one here.

    For those born in the 1950’s and 60’s, do you recall a single student in your grade with an Individualized Education Program (IEP) for ADHD or someone with a diagnosis of autism? I do not.

    I remember lots and lots! They were in separate classrooms then! Obviously this idiot didn’t have a family member with special needs and managed to ignore the population he claims to care about.

  4. #4 MI Dawn
    January 9, 2017

    @Christine Rose: nope, never heard of a student with an IEP when I was a child in elementary school in the 1960’s and early 70’s. However, I *do* remember the one kid who threw huge tantrums, tossed desks around and hid in corners when schedules changed or his activity was disrupted when we were in kindergarden. By the time he was in 6th grade, he had calmed down, but still had no friends because everyone was afraid of him.

    I remember the ” ****** room” where several students were housed like cattle. I didn’t ever know how many kids were in there. The door was always kept locked unless a child was being escorted to the bathroom, and we never interacted with any of the children or the staff in there. In a school where you knew every teacher’s name by the time you were in 4th grade, we never knew any of the adults in that classroom.

    One of my friends, who lived across the street, would have been diagnosed as either ASD or Asperger’s in today’s world. Back then, we just thought he was “weird” but otherwise didn’t give him a thought. If he wanted to play, fine. If he wanted to read his father’s college math books instead, that was OK too.

    But nope. No kids had autism back then. Nope. Of course not.

  5. #5 Chris Hickie
    January 9, 2017

    I got an incredibly whimpy reply on the Cleveland Clinic Children’s Hospital Facebook page stating they support vaccines, blah blah when I posted a complaint there.

    That’s nice. I’m sure a majority of them do–in a very passively worthless manner.

  6. #6 Chemist
    January 9, 2017

    There is more than anti-vaccine idiocy bouncing about Dr. Neides’ mind. He’s not too enthralled with GMO and doesn’t hesitate to roll out nonsense when condemning their existence. Oh and the whol TRIM-LIFE Program!

    Here’s his GMO post: ‪ http://www.cleveland.com/lyndhurst-south-euclid/index.ssf/2016/06/to_combat_chemicals_in_our_foo.html‬

  7. #7 Graham
    January 9, 2017

    All too predictable, here in Australia we had the University of Woolongong give a degree to an Anti-Vaxxer based on a thesis that was riddled with conspiracy theories, innuendo and outright falsehoods.

    When people complained the response was ‘Academic Freedom’ , and nothing has been done either to censure those who gave the degree or to identify the referees who signed off on the thesis.

    All I can say is keep up the pressure, it’s the only way to win.

  8. #8 Dangerous Bacon
    January 9, 2017

    The Neides-GMO link appears to be dead, but a Google search turns up another cleveland.com article with rank pseudoscientific nonsense from Dr. Neides, starting with this:

    ” I need to make a correction from last month’s article. I incorrectly stated that wheat may come from GMO (genetically modified organism) sources. That is incorrect. At this time, the USDA has not approved GMO seed for wheat. Our wheat has been genetically engineered to its current form but we cannot call it GMO. Sounds like semantics but I want to be accurate.”

    Huh? Yes, Doc, our wheat has been “genetically engineered” to produce current commercial varieties – the “old-fashioned” way by traditional plant breeding. This apparently alarms the good doctor, who has not gotten the anti-GMOists’ message that this sort of breeding (which results in unexpected and random genetic combinations) is Good and specific gene insertions are Bad. Hilarious.

    “Whether or not GMO seed is harmful to humans is still up to debate. Long-term scientific data will ultimately provide us with those answers.”

    There have been thousands of studies validating GM crop/produce safety and a comprehensive review by a panel of the National Academy of Sciences making the same conclusion, but don’t hold your breath waiting for Neides to acknowledge this. Oh, and Neides seems to have jumped on the Stephanie Seneff bandwagon, blaming glyphosate for a laundry list of ailments.

    “The diseases to which glyphosate may contribute include inflammatory bowel disease, obesity, depression, ADHD, autism, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, ALS, multiple sclerosis, cancer, infertility and developmental malformations.”

    There’s no good evidence for any of this, but that doesn’t stop Dr. Neides.

    He’s an embarassment to Cleveland Clinic, but It’s highly likely he has plenty of similarly-minded colleagues over in the integrative medicine division.

  9. #9 Eric Lund
    January 9, 2017

    HDB’s Casablanca reference is quite apt. The role of the croupier is being played here by either Tanya I. Edwards herself, or somebody making the donation in her memory.

    As president of a quasi-academic institution, Dr. Cosgrove is expected to spend a great deal of his time fundraising. It’s difficult for somebody in such a position to turn down a large donation, even for something like a Center for Integrative Medicine. It’s even harder to do so when woo is already infesting your institution. Put another way: We have already established what Dr. Cosgrove is, we’re merely haggling over the price.

  10. #10 jrkrideau
    At the bottom of the lake, (the bottom end that is)
    January 9, 2017

    @3 Christine Rose
    “do you recall …?
    No but we did not have such things to begin with. Any child with really serious problems would have been carted off to a regional residential institution. We’ never see them, and unless they were in our own families, never even hear of them.

    I do remember my mother (teacher with 20+ years of experience) doing some supply teaching in about 1963 and discovering a child with severe dysgraphia. She had no idea of what to do with the problem and it was not clear that the permanent staff had any better idea.

    And given a rural, farming community, it is quite likely that anyone with such a problem would simply drop out of school with no fuss. Legally one had to say in school until passing grade 8 or age 14 whichever came first but no one was likely to object.

    In those days, education was highly valued but not considered essential.

  11. #11 Julian Frost
    Gauteng North
    January 9, 2017

    Graham, if you’re interested Orac blogged about Judy Wilyman last year. She’s the one who earned that PhD.

  12. #12 jrkrideau
    At the bottom of the lake, (the bottom end that is)
    January 9, 2017

    OT but speaking of creeping WOO (very nasty but calomine helps) has any one seen anything about this? http://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/windsor/cancer-survivors-yoga-study-1.3916193

    It looks like woo but it may just be an adjunct treatment that the researchers are trying out.