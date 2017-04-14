A “teachable moment”: Guggie Daly goes full Orwellian to promote antivaccine beliefs

Posted by Orac on April 14, 2017
Antivaxer Guggie Daly thinks that manipulating and twisting speech will help spread her antivaccine message. She could be right, but fortunately she's just bad at it.
As hard as it is to believe, I’ve been writing about the antivaccine movement for over 12 years now, and dealing with it online for close to 17 years. If there’s one thing that all that exposure to the pseudoscience, logical fallacies, misinformation, and outright hatred spewed forth by antivaccine activists on a daily basis, it’s that language matters. Antivaxers know this and are constantly trying to twist language to their ends. For instance, other than hard core antivaxers who are refreshingly honest, most antivaxers really, really hate being called “antivaccine.” I like to think it’s because they still harbor some shame for such harmful beliefs, but in reality it is far more strategic than due to any guilt or shame. They know that being perceived as antivaccine is a bad thing; so they do everything they can to counter the term. Unfortunately, their rhetoric belies their denials, as I document in a semi-regular feature I like to call The annals of “I’m not antivaccine.” For instance, Robert F. Kennedy frequently denies that he’s antivaccine and, indeed, goes even farther by calling himself “fiercely pro-vaccine.” Unfortunately for him, his rhetoric comparing vaccines (and the autism that he believes to be caused by them) to the Holocaust, not just once, but several times.

So it was with great interest that I discovered an article in a magazine called Natural Mother Magazine. I know, I know, any publication called something like Natural Mother is very likely to be filled with the most annoying woo, and this magazine is no exception. However, in the February 2017 issue, there was a revealing article by someone named Guggie Daly entitled Vacctivism Terminology: How to Empower Instead of Cower. My first thought reading the title is that the title was just too cutesy for words. My second thought was that if Daly is going to tell antivaxers how to use language to empower, maybe she shouldn’t use such a headline. My third thought was: Wow, this is the most blatant example of what I’ve been talking about all these years. I hadn’t heard of Guggie Daly before; apparently it’s the pseudonym of a Missouri “mommy bloggervery much into home birth and also very, very antivaccine if her article is any indication. Apparently she’s popular among antivaxers; so it’s amazing to me that I had never heard of her. So what is the message she’s promoting?

She starts out by warning her fellow antivaxers about how their words shape perceptions about them, which is true, and blaming the public health establishment and (to her) its lapdog media for this:

As with many profitable topics in our culture, the vaccine topic is filled with emotionally charged, artificially crafted phrases and words. This is intentional, to deliberately shape consumer perceptions and trigger negative connotations upon reading a certain word. Phrases can also make subtle assumptions, even when used by those who oppose vaccines.

Nothing about this is accidental. Utilizing the media and public health sectors to shape consumer opinion is a basic practice, and vaccines are not immune to it. When a parent continues using certain phrases without realizing the carefully shaped perception behind it, she can unknowingly adopt a defensive stance.

Her solution? Change to being “assertive”:

When you consciously change your words from being defensive to assertive, it might shift your soical interactions enough to have more fruitful conversations, too.

In reality, what she is doing is not so much being “assertive,” but going deep into Orwellian territory with pretty much every vaccine-related term you can think of starting with one as basic as “unvaccinated”:

Original terms: Unvaccinated, unvaxxed.
“My daughter is unvaccinated.”
“We don’t vaccinate.”

Preferred terms: Vaccine-free, intact immune system.
“My son has an intact immune system.”
“We are vaccine-free.”

One can’t help but note here that being vaccinated or unvaccinated does not correlate with having an “intact immune system,” except in the case of children with immune deficiencies who can’t be vaccinated with attenuated live virus vaccines. Their vaccination status does correlate with an intact immune system, just not in the way Guggie Daly thinks it does. She mistakenly thinks that vaccines somehow harm the immune system, hence her use of such deceptive terminology. She even admits it, using one of the most mind-numbingly inapt analogies I’ve ever heard:

Why the originals are problematic: “Un” implies lacking. This is the same concept in the circumcision topic. To have a whole body is not a deprivation, but a bare minimum expectation. Your child is not uncircumcised, but rather in the natural default. The normal state of the human body is to have an intact immune system and intact genitals. You don’t walk around saying you’re unlobotomized, as if you missed out.

That’s right. Vaccines are like circumcision or being lobotomized, like cutting a part of the body off or damaging the brain? Nice. What was this about her saying she’s not “antivaccine” again?

Which brings us to:

Original terms: Anti-vaxxers, anti-vax, vaccine skeptics.

“I’m an anti-vaxxer.” “We’re vaccine skeptics.”

Preferred term: Vaccine safety advocate, vaccine safety proponent.

This is, of course, the oldest twisting of language in the antivaccine playbook. I first heard this trope around 9 years ago, when Jenny McCarthy was first diving headfirst into the antivaccine movement. It was a favorite of hers. It wasn’t convincing then, and it’s not convincing now, particularly given Guggie Daly’s previous attempt to conflate being vaccinated with not having an intact immune system, clearly believing that vaccines somehow damage the immune system when they do not. Let’s hear her reasons:

Why the originals are problematic: Vaxx and its various forms are intentional keywords. They were not pulled out of thin air. I highly discourage advocates from ever using it. I appreciate that some larger vaccine safety advocates have adopted its usage for their purposes, but at the grass-roots level these terms can only hinder. Similarly, other phrases involving skepticism have already been artificially manipulated in the media to create a connotation of scientific ignorance or paranoia. Slick media manipulation means when consumers hear these terms, their brains are triggered to conjure up negative connotations, and even connotations associated with terrorism, fanaticism, scientific denial, etc. It will override any ability to have a science-based, calm decision.

I actually laughed out loud at this. In reality, as someone who self-identifies as a skeptic, I find it as annoying as Guggie Daly when the media refers to “vaccine skeptics,” but for an entirely different reason. Antivaxers are not vaccine “skeptics.” They are vaccine denialists. Use of the word “skeptic” to describe them doesn’t trigger a negative reaction. Rather, if the use of “skeptic” does trigger a negative reaction, it’s not a negative enough reaction; using the term basically whitewashes what antivaxers are about, as though being antivaccine was being skeptical instead of a denier. At the same time, using the word “skeptic” to describe science denialists dilutes the term and gives such people more status than they deserve.

Guggie Daly’s Doublespeak continues with an attempt to rename the term “vaccine-preventable diseases”:

Original term: Vaccine-preventable disease (VPD), eradicated

“My child has never contracted a VPD!” “These diseases are eradicated anyway.”

Preferred terms: Vaccine Related Disease (VRD), shifting epidemiology, renamed, better diagnostic criteria.

Why the originals are problematic: VPD implies that vaccines effectively prevent disease, which is questionable on many different levels. Using this term still adopts the vaccine program as the natural default. Switching to VRD can cause the other person to ask questions, which can open up to authentic connection and real learning instead of simply being angry at each other. VRD reminds us that vaccinated individuals can carry disease and transmit disease to others. It also reminds us that vaccines can alter the incidence of other diseases. For example, when people receive the Pertussis vaccine, they become very susceptible to parapertussis:

Yes, there is evidence that vaccination against Bordetella pertussis, the main cause of whooping cough, can lead to increased colonization with Bordetella parapertussis, which has led to speculation that increasing rates of whooping cough might be due to B. parapertussis. Not surprisingly, antivaxers have latched on to this research, even though it’s all basically in rodent models and is nowhere near as supportive of an antivaccine messages that the whooping cough vaccine somehow increases the risk of whooping cough in children as antivaxers like Guggie Daly thinks they are. Basically, large randomized studies have shown no inkling of the phenomenon observed in mice happening in humans.

But back to the language. Guggie Daly is quite blatant about wanting to imply with her term “vaccine-related disease” that vaccines somehow cause disease and that they don’t prevent the VPDs that they are targeted against. Again, it’s hard to describe this as anything other than Orwellian.

Interestingly, she doesn’t like another favorite antivaccine term, “vaccine-injured.” Obviously pro-science advocates hate that term because it implies that autism is a vaccine injury when it is not. That is not, of course, the reason why Guggie Daly disapproves of it:

Original terms: Vax-injured, vaccine injury, vaccine-damaged

“My son is vax injured.” “I’m scared of vaccine injuries.” “She’s vaccine-damaged.”

Preferred terms: Adverse reaction, listed side effect, inherent risks.

And:

Why the originals are problematic: First, let me put this down. Children are humans and deserve the utmost respect as individual people. The vaccine program itself exploits these non-consenting, innocent people. When we are sharing about vaccine victims online, we must always be vigilant so as not to unintentionally adopt the same exploitative and disrespectful tone as the pro-vaccine side. Let us always speak to the upper standards of HIPAA and try to be as inclusive as possible while also accurately sharing information to warn other parents.

Second, it’s important to be specific because many parents are not educated on vaccine adverse reactions. Hearing the phrase vaccine injured is meaningless because they cannot conjure up any connection to it. What does it mean to be vaccine-injured? How does that work? What does it look like? Why was it the vaccines? The don’t know, and their brains can’t make the cognitive connection from such a useless phrase.

Interestingly, the example she chooses to illustrate this does not involve autism, but hearing loss from MMR vaccine. I wonder why.

Be that as it may, Guggie Daly’s entire article is as blatant an example of torturing language to serve an ideological purpose as I’ve ever seen, and I’ve seen a lot. I’ve frequently pointed out what I like to call the “I’m not antivaccine, I’m a vaccine safety advocate” gambit, a trope so transparent that it generally takes very little digging to demonstrate that the person using it really is antivaccine. I was surprised to learn that some antivaxers don’t like the term “vaccine-injured,” given how often I had seen it used.

Whatever the actual terms used, abused, and twisted into something else to promote the antivaccine agenda, I’ve always known that the manipulation of language is inherent in antivaccine rhetoric, be it the claim that vaccines are dangerous or the various conspiracy theories that are at the heart of antivaccine beliefs. I can’t help but thank Guggie Daly for making my point for me so clearly.

Besides, when I think of antivaccine language, I think of this:

Comments

  1. #1 Julian Frost
    Gauteng East Rand
    April 14, 2017

    Two things:
    Firstly, you are correct that her language is Orwellian and correct to be concerned that people may fall for it. I can easily imagine someone who isn’t wise to antivaxx language falling for it.
    Secondly, that video was first hilarious, then excruciating.

  2. #2 Anonymous Pseudonym
    In Your Head
    April 14, 2017

    Orwellian? No. I’d say it sounds more like someone took a couple of courses in marketing and advertisement. Advertisers have been doing this for as long as they’ve wanted to sell things. Change the phrasing to make what you’re selling as exciting and desirable as possible. It is deceptive and misleading, but it’s also bog standard. Orwellian, in my understanding, is reversing the meanings entirely. War is Peace, Weakness is Strength, etc. All good propaganda changes the focus of those the propagandist is trying to influence. Idiot-sticks is doing just that. Change the focus, change the conversation to what she wants it to be.

    • #3 Orac
      April 14, 2017

      I’d argue that saying one is “not antivaccine” but rather a “vaccine safety advocate” is pretty Orwellian, because what antivaxers do and believe is pretty much the opposite of a true safety advocate. Ditto “vaccine-related diseases.” That word implies that the vaccine caused the disease, exactly the opposite of reality, where the vaccine prevents the disease.

  3. #4 Chris Hickie
    April 14, 2017

    AVers (should we call them UnVactivists?) are really gonna hate a just-published very important study regarding protection of newborns by maternal Tdap vaccination (given during pregnancy, at least 8 days before delivery) which showed: “Among 148,981 newborns, the vaccine effectiveness of maternal Tdap was 91.4% (95% confidence interval [CI], 19.5 to 99.1) during the first 2 months of life and 69.0% (95% CI, 43.6 to 82.9) during the entire first year of life.” (Article located here).

  4. #5 The Smith of Lie
    April 14, 2017

    First, let me put this down. Children are humans and deserve the utmost respect as individual people. The vaccine program itself exploits these non-consenting, innocent people.

    Feeding (most) children broccoli or spinach instead of diet exclusively composed of ice cream also exploits those non-consenting, innocent people. And yet I see no advocates of banning a healthy diet for them…

  5. #6 Copyleft
    United States
    April 14, 2017

    I guess she didj’t notice that once you call yourself “vaccine-free,” the term “vaccine safety advocate” is impossible. You’ve just admitted you’re completely ANTI-vaccine, so the “i like vaccines as long as they’re safe” dodge is no longer available.

  6. #7 Angela
    April 14, 2017

    The term “vaccine-related disease” instead of “vaccine-preventable disease” reminded me of something I’ve heard from multiple anti-vaxxers (online, not in real life).

    Their child gets chicken pox and they insist it’s from a recently vaccinated child shedding. From what I’ve read, this is possible but very rare, and the rash has to be present on the vaccinated child.

    This drives me crazy. They insist their child wasn’t exposed to chicken pox any other way, so it has to be from shedding. The blogs “Living Whole” and “Modern Alternative Mama” both have stories like this. I’ve also heard it in Facebook discussions.

  7. #8 Science Mom
    http://justthevax.blogspot.com/
    April 14, 2017

    This drives me crazy. They insist their child wasn’t exposed to chicken pox any other way, so it has to be from shedding. The blogs “Living Whole” and “Modern Alternative Mama” both have stories like this. I’ve also heard it in Facebook discussions.

    Given they think roseola or fifths disease are measles, we can take that observation with a boulder of salt. But they’re “web-certified” doctors [snort].

  8. #9 Dangerous Bacon
    April 14, 2017

    Guggie is never going to convince antivaxers to give up the phrase “vaccine-injured”. It’s way too entrenched in their ideology.

    She might just as well argue for retiring the appellations “Pharma Shills” and “Dr. Proffit”.

    On the positive side, we’ve just had a nice exchange of vaccination letters to the editor in my local paper. The first one was a thoughtful endorsement of immunization by a pediatrics resident, followed by a letter from an RN who argued that vaccines aren’t safe (quoting the $$ figure of money paid out by the vaccine court over the years, a staple of antivax websites). I responded by looking at safety concerns in the context of disease-related injury and death (referencing the ongoing measles outbreak in Romania and the Disneyland outbreak). Then the peds resident followed up with an excellent analysis of how the vaccine court works and what its decisions mean.

    It’s encouraging to see pro-vaccine activism in the newest generation of physicians.

  9. #10 Panacea
    April 14, 2017

    Nothing frustrates me more than to talk to fellow nurses who are anti-vax. They do not represent my profession well. >:(

  10. #11 Chris Hickie
    April 14, 2017

    @ Panacea–AV doctors just as bad: I once had a doctor whose child had caught a vaccine preventable disease that the child had not been vaccinated against. Thankfully the child did well. This doctor-parent wouldn’t tell me what kind of doctor they were that would make them think their child didn’t need vaccines. That night I looked up this doctor who was, big surprise, not a real doctor, but a naturopath.

  11. #12 Eric Lund
    April 14, 2017

    As with many profitable topics in our culture, the vaccine topic is filled with emotionally charged, artificially crafted phrases and words. This is intentional, to deliberately shape consumer perceptions and trigger negative connotations upon reading a certain word. Phrases can also make subtle assumptions, even when used by those who oppose vaccines.

    There is enough projection in that paragraph alone to run every IMAX theater in the US for a year. Anti-vax types have been trying to wield language to their advantage for years. The specific terms she’s using may or may not be innovations on this front, but it’s exactly the game her ilk have been playing.

  12. #13 Dorit Reiss
    April 14, 2017

    I don’t think the children are given the choice to be protected against polio, diphtheria, hib etc’ either. Nobody asked them to consent to take that risk.

    • #14 Orac
      April 14, 2017

      Yep. Being antivax is all about the parents, not about the child. That’s why they always harp on “parental rights” and basically almost never give any evidence of having considered even for a moment the rights of the child.

  13. #15 Anonymous Pseudonym
    In Your Head
    April 14, 2017

    @3 Orac
    Yes some of the “improved” terminology does give an Orwellian feel, but the majority of them (2/3 in your list), are marketing type terminology. Vaccine-free and Intact immune system. Nonsensical statements in the context of what they claim to be discussing. Vaccine Related Disease (VRD), shifting epidemiology, renamed, better diagnostic criteria. the first is Orwellian, but the other three are market-speak.

    To be clear I DO NOT agree with what they are trying to do with white-washing their stupidity. However, I also don’t agree that they are Orwellian. They verge on it in places, but overall it doesn’t seem so to me.

    @10 Panacea
    You have my condolences for having to deal with idiots. I could not have a good, or even endurable, working relationship with people like that. If it matters, people like you are why people like me still trust the medical profession.

    • #16 Orac
      April 14, 2017

      Long time regular readers know that pedantry annoys the hell out of me. It really does. And, make no mistake, you’re being pedantic about this. I’m sure from your harping on it that this is a pet peeve of yours. That’s fine. We all have our pet peeves. But I really don’t care about this one. 🙂

  14. #17 Michael J. Dochniak
    Minnesota
    April 14, 2017

    Here’s some new language from the FDA that vaccine safety advocates can embrace:

    Not manufactured with …

    MJD prose,

    Having been in auto-mod for ~ 4 years, this caged humming bird dreads watching Orac’s minions (e.g., vultures) freely devour each sacrificial lamb that is presented.

  15. #18 Roger Kulp
    April 14, 2017

    Speaking of Robert F Kennedy,Jr,there is this out there too.

  16. #19 sirhcton
    April 14, 2017

    @ MJD #17

    You’ve been in automatic moderation for four years and still many of your latex-laden and other comments make it into release? I would say our kind host has a very light touch and is indeed a very tolerant perspex box of blinking lights.

  17. #20 Johnny
    127.0.0.1
    April 14, 2017

    I messed up my e-mail (and HTML) on the last comment, so until it comes out of moderation, this won’t make sense, but –

    Back on topic.

    The Natural Mother Magazine has issues on line, and I looked thru a few. I’ve found you can learn a good deal about the readership of a magazine by looking at the ads.

    It makes sense they are anti-vax, NVIC has an ad in every issue I looked at. They were against SB 277, but that was strange, because the also seem have an ad for a homeschool company in every issue.

    I also see ads for homeopathic “medicines” in every issue, as well as herbal supplements. A good number deal with increasing milk production of nursing mothers. I guess in the competition to be the perfect mother you look for any help you can get.

    But the most offensive thing I saw wasn’t an ad, but a recipe for salsa. It started off OK with a pound of tomatoes, but it called for 1 small jalapeño, and said that was optional.

  18. #21 Panacea
    April 14, 2017

    @ Anonymous Pseudonym #15

    Thanks, I appreciate the kind words. The reason I get so frustrated with these nurses is because they are risking the goodwill my profession has spent 150+ years building up over nonsense . . . just because they don’t want to get a flu shot at work every year, or because they don’t have enough science education and buy into the woo.

    I have to face it; nursing attracts a lot of touchy feely types who buy into it. But the level of trust the community gives us also gives us a tremendous responsibility that we must wield wisely lest we use it. We already know the kind of damage anti-vax docs like Bob Sears and Jay Gordon are doing. We’ve seen the damage Andrew Wakefield did.

    I get irate when I see nurses contributing to that same kind of damage by validating anti-vax views. I tremble waiting for the emergence of a nurse who manages to get the kind of influence other anti vax health care professionals have, and seeing what happens.

    Worse, I tremble as I type this that someone is going to provide me with an already existing example 🙁

  19. #22 Science Mom
    http://justthevax.blogspot.com/
    April 14, 2017

    Worse, I tremble as I type this that someone is going to provide me with an already existing example 🙁

    Read Reasonable Hank blog if you want to go into apoplexy.

  20. #23 Rich Bly
    Ocean Shores
    April 14, 2017

    A person that Orac has blogged about many times finally comes clean:

    Robert Oldham Young, 65, admitted in his plea that he didn’t have any post-high school educational degrees from any accredited schools.

    The defendant also admitted that he was not a microbiologist, hematologist, medical doctor, naturopathic doctor or trained scientist.

    Alternative med enlists the finest medical professionals to their cause (sarcasm).