What makes a physician become an antivaxer?

Posted by Orac on April 20, 2017
"Whatchoo talkin' about, Willis?"
"Whatchoo talkin' about, Willis?"

Being a surgeon and physician, I’ve always been puzzled at how my fellow physicians and surgeons can become ensnared by pseudoscience and quackery to the point where they become proponents of various forms of irrational thinking. Examining “docs gone bad” has been an intermittent recurring theme of this blog going all the way back to at least 2005. Leaving aside obvious quacks, such as some of the cancer quacks I’ve discussed over the years, I’ve discussed a number of doctors who don’t accept the validity of evolution, the most commonly discussed being Dr. Michael Egnor, the creationist neurosurgeon who has laid down some astoundingly ignorant nonsense about evolution while trying to refute it. Of course, it can be even worse. Dr. Egnor was known for advocating the “intelligent design” flavor of evolution denialism (or, as I like to call it, creationism). That’s a form of creationism that concedes, at least, that the earth is very old. More disturbing was the time I encountered a medical student who was a young earth creationist. That was 11 years ago, which means that this young earth creationist is now almost certainly a fully trained physician, having finished medical school and residency—and possibly even subspecialist training. How a physician can believe that the earth is only 6,000 years old and that all creatures were placed on earth in their present form then is beyond me. Indeed, so frustrated do such docs make me that for a while I had a bit of a shtick in which I put a paper bag over my head in shame. That bag later turned to a Doctor Doom mask because the stupid became so thick that a paper bag wasn’t enough.

All of this is just a say of first showing how physicians can be as irrational as any other human being as a means of getting to the main thing I want to discuss, which is my continued bewilderment and irritation how physicians can become antivaccine. The list of antivaccine physicians is long and shameful, including, for example, Dr. Suzanne Humphries, “Dr. Bob” Sears, Dr. Mark Geier, Dr. Mayer Eisenstein, Dr. Jeff Bradstreet, and, of course, Dr. Andrew Wakefield, among all too many others. (And don’t go on about how Wakefield isn’t a doctor because he’s had his UK medical license stripped; he still has the degree, and that makes him a doctor, albeit a delicensed one. That’s a pet peeve of mine.) Then there are what I like to call “antivaccine-sympathetic” doctors, doctors who might not be full-on antivaccine but who pander to the antivaccine fringe and express beliefs bordering on antivaccine, if not outright antivaccine. Dr. Jay Gordon is a good example of this latter type of physician.

What’s always interested me about antivaccine and antivaccine-sympathetic doctors is how they got that way. How did they come to abandon what they were taught in science classes and in medical school to come to conclusions about vaccines that are not just contradicted but very strongly contradicted by science. I can sort of understand doctors falling for creationist pseudoscience. As much as I might wish it were otherwise, evolution is not an emphasized topic in medical school, and it’s quite possible to become a physician without knowing much more about evolution than would be taught in a 100-level biology class. Vaccines, however, are another matter. Vaccines only represent the most successful public health intervention in the history of medicine, an intervention that has arguably prevented more deaths than every other intervention combined. The evidence is overwhelming that they do not cause autism, sudden infant death syndrome, autoimmune diseases, or any of the other conditions that antivaxers blame on vaccines.

So it was with some interest that I encountered Dr. Douglas Mackenzie, a plastic surgeon who has aligned himself with antivaxers, so much so that he’s done video interviews for the antivaccine propaganda film VAXXED in which he pontificates about how physicians are “ignorant” about vaccines. (Time to get the paper bag out again.) For example, here is an appearance he made in February:

And here is a more recent appearance, which is of more interest to me because he basically tells his “conversion story” (as I like to call stories about how people embrace pseudoscience, given the religion-like character of many of such stories):

Before I discuss Mackenzie’s “conversion story,” here’s a bit about him now. He describes himself thusly on the most Orwellian-named Physicians for Informed Consent website:

Dr. Douglas J. Mackenzie graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in 1989, and completed a general surgery residency at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in 1994. He received his plastic surgery training in New York City at New York Hospital/Cornell University Medical Center, and then attended Portland’s Oregon Health Sciences University for a hand surgery fellowship. After completion of his training, he stayed on staff as Assistant Professor in the division of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at Oregon Health Sciences University. In addition to his busy clinical practice, he was active in teaching plastic surgery residents, conducting clinical and basic science research, and co-directed the hand surgery fellowship.

Dr. Mackenzie is a member of several societies including the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, as well as the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery. Dr. Mackenzie participates in the American Board of Medical Specialties Maintenance of Certification in Plastic Surgery program. Additionally, he was named to U.S. News and World Report’s Top Plastic Surgeons.

It turns out that Mackenzie is not only the treasurer of the group, but a founding member. In fact, the board and founding members of this antivaccine group include another bunch of physicians who are antivaccine. There he lays down nonsense like this:

A few years ago I began to grow curious about the issue of vaccine safety when I noticed the degree of vitriol that the topic would trigger in many physicians. In addition, doctors never seemed to be able to back up their claims of vaccines being universally safe and effective. One of the first books I read on the subject was Dr. Suzanne Humphries and Roman Bystrianyk’s book, Dissolving Illusions. I was stunned to learn that death and morbidity from vaccine preventable infectious diseases (and the ones for which there were no vaccines as well) plummeted prior to the advent of their respective vaccination programs. Unfortunately, I also found that so many of the vaunted studies that underpin mandatory vaccination legislation are deeply flawed or even fraudulent.

Let’s just put it this way. If you can take anything Dr. Humphries writes about vaccines seriously, you have a serious blind spot, as well as a hole in your critical thinking abilities that you could pilot an aircraft carrier through. This is a woman who routinely describes vaccines as “disease matter” while spewing the most easily refuted pseudoscience about vaccines on a regular basis. Clearly, Dr. Mackenzie has that blind spot, which allows him to provide misinformation like this to antivaxers:

…I think it’s, it’s more that physicians are just simply, they they’ve been brainwashed from the first day of medical school and It’s just that they don’t get the alternative views and they don’t read the huge amount of science that supports the dangers and risk of vaccines and what’s in the vaccines. They just, they just don’t know about this stuff . . . or they’ll, they’ll quote, they’ll just quote the AAP guidelines, or they’ll quote the CDC, or they’ll quote Paul Offit and they’re not doing their own reading or their own analysis of these things . . .

I have to wonder if Dr. Mackenzie is a member of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS), the John Birch Society disguised as a medical professional society that worships being a “maverick” above all and absolutely despises anything that resembles “going along with the herd.” Not surprisingly to the AAPS, part of “not going along with the herd” often includes buying wholesale into antivaccine pseudoscience. Certainly contemptuously describing other physicians as “brainwashed” because they accept that vaccines are safe and effective (and don’t cause autism) is very AAPS-like.

In any case, in the video above describing how he supposedly “weighed both sides” and became an antivaxer because he thought the evidence supports that position, Dr. Mackenzie credulously repeats a number of antivaccine myths, such as the claim that unvaccinated children do not get autism and that there is virtually no autism among the Amish, who don’t vaccinated, the latter of which is a myth created by the late Dan Olmsted. (There is, and the Amish do vaccinate.)

It gets even worse, though. Andrew Wakefield was someone who influenced Mackenzie to become antivaccine. I find it very telling that one of the first things Mackenzie mentions is how the media was “all in a froth” about Wakefield’s claims, which makes me think that what made Wakefield appealing to Mackenzie was that he, too, wasn’t “following the herd.” So Mackenzie read Wakefield’s book (I assume it was Callous Disregard), describing it as “kind of when the lightbulb went off.” This led him down the rabbit hole to reading Suzanne Humphries’ book and its revisionist history.

In fairness, he also says that he read Paul Offit’s books, Seth Mnookin’s books, and blogs such as Science-Based Medicine, leading him to say that he “knows both sides” and that he “doesn’t have a dog in this hunt.” He paints himself as being open-minded, with no ax to grind, but it’s obvious from his statements that he is open-minded to the point of his brain falling out. For instance, he castigates the “bad epidemiology” out there supporting vaccine safety and efficacy. Is he an epidemiologist? How much epidemiology has he studied? He’s a plastic surgeon, and I can tell you that few are the plastic surgeons who have much of a background in epidemiology. Certainly I can’t find much evidence that Mackenzie has been exposed to more than the very, very basics. Near the end, he also pontificates about law, and it’s clear that he doesn’t know what he’s talking about with respect to law, either.

This leads him to repeat yet again his oft-repeated charge that physicians are “brainwashed from the first day of medical school,” while he himself throws around terms like “healthy user bias” while clearly not knowing what those terms mean or how they apply to the epidemiological studies of MMR that he criticizes. Particularly embarrassing is how he has no clue about the rationale for the birth dose of the hepatitis B vaccine. No, wait. Even more embarrassing is how he doesn’t even know that it’s not nearly as easy as he thinks it is to do a “vaccinated/unvaccinated” study, and he doesn’t seem to realize that it’s a myth that such studies don’t exist. (Hint: They tend to show no health differences between vaccinated and unvaccinated children—or, in one case, that vaccinated children have a lower risk of SIDS.) Not surprisingly, Mackenzie is also into conspiracy theories. He buys into the “CDC whistleblower” conspiracy theory and spends a fair amount of time castigating conflicts of interest at the CDC. It’s all basically the usual, run-of-the-mill antivaccine rhetoric.

Reading Dr. Mackenzie’s writings and watching him in action in these videos, what I see is a massive case of the Dunning-Kruger effect resulting in the utter arrogance of ignorance. I’ve discussed this more times than I can remember over the years, but physicians in particular seem particularly prone to the Dunning-Kruger effect, which is the inability to recognize one’s own ignorance and shortcomings in a subject and subsequent overconfidence about one’s beliefs about an issue. Worse, although I don’t have any objective evidence to back up this observation, my impression is that surgeons tend to be prone to the Dunning-Kruger effect than the average physician because the personality type attracted to surgery (action-oriented, self-confident in one’s abilities) is the perfect personality type to be prone to Dunning-Kruger. (As a surgeon, I’d love to be proven wrong about this, but I suspect that I won’t be.)

Think of it this way in Mackenzie’s case. He’s a plastic surgeon. He has little or no expertise in immunology, epidemiology, statistics, autism, neurobiology, or other relevant sciences to vaccines. His practice consists mainly of cosmetic surgery. He is not a primary care doctor; he doesn’t do family practice. Yet he feels confident enough to reject the scientific consensus based on “doing his own research” (four of the most dangerous words in the medical lexicon, after “in my experience”) and to come to the conclusion that his fellow physicians have been “brainwashed” since day one of medical school. He’s basically denigrating his professional colleagues as mindless drones who just accept and do what they’re told, while portraying himself as being so much better than that. That’s what it really boils down to. Those are the personality traits common in doctors that lead them to be seduced by antivaccine nonsense, just as they make physicians prone to creationism, climate science denialism, and a wide variety of other antiscience beliefs. Dr. Mackenzie might be a perfectly competent plastic surgeon—an excellent one, even—but his knowledge of vaccines, immunology, and autism is superficial in the extreme.

Sadly, he doesn’t recognize that. Even more sadly, there are a large number of physicians like Dr. Mackenzie.

Comments

  1. #1 NZ Skeptic
    April 20, 2017

    Good grief! How did I manage to miss the news of Dan Olmsted’s death?

  2. #2 Harold Gaines
    Kansa, USA
    April 20, 2017

    I can’t speak for others, but my niece, who just received her PhD in biostatistics, was convinced by her mother that any mentions of evolution in her coursework were to be ignored. She did a very good job of simply figuring out what the professors wanted to hear, but refuses to believe any of it. The goal was simply to get the credentials without actually coming to believe what she was supposed to be learning if such conflicted with her predetermined “worldview”.

    I think there may be more of this happening than any of us want to believe.

  3. #3 dingo199
    April 20, 2017

    As Michael Shermer said: “Intelligence and belief are orthogonal”.

  4. #4 ProgJohn
    April 20, 2017

    I thought we knew why Wakefield went anti vax, he was being paid to. I suspect many others are also motivated primarily by cash, although its hard to see how that applies to Mackenzie.

  5. #5 Daniel Corcos
    April 20, 2017

    @ Harold Gaines
    For her exams and Thesis, she could also use formulas without knowing what it means. Who is to blame, except the university?

  6. #6 Chris Hickie
    April 20, 2017

    State medical boards have completely failed in their duty by doing nothing to discipline anti-vaccine physicians for the clear harm they do to public health (which constitutes physician misconduct as a publicly AV doctor is by definition a threat to the health of his/her patients and the health of the public in general. This inaction leads to even more numpties like Mackenzie to join a very dangerous movement.

    As a pediatrician, if I have a parent tell me they’re not vaccinating because of what some loon like Jenny McCarthy or Mike Adams says–well, I’m not sure what I can do for a parent so easily taken in by a loon whose non-expertise they accept over mine. But when a parent tells me they’re not vaccinating because of what Bob Sears, Jay Gordon, or now this misnamed “Physicians for Informed Consent” group says, I have a much harder time refuting my so-called colleagues–which is why medical board must step up and discipline these quacks.

  7. #7 Redblues
    New England
    April 20, 2017

    I agree with you Chris Hickie. However, I do not think it is too late for physicians to start working to remove licensing an credentials from woo-spouting, science-denying physicians. I also think nurses, and the states that license them, should be doing the same. Denying basic science, counseling patients to refuse vaccines when there is no medical indication to do so, or putting their patients at risk by refusing immunizations for themselves, should be grounds for termination of employment and loss of license. Medical practitioners should , at the very least, not put public health or vulnerable patients at risk.

  8. #8 Jake Crosby
    www.autisminvestigated.com
    April 20, 2017

    “What makes a physician become an antivaxer?”

    -Getting tired of lying.

  9. #9 Science Mom
    http://justthevax.blogspot.com/
    April 20, 2017

    Perusing the Physicians for Informed Consent website, it became obvious that the physicians and others listed there all have some kind of grift going. In my experience it’s the mediocre ones who have delusions of grandeur who are attracted to this “maverick” ideology.

  10. #10 Science Mom
    http://justthevax.blogspot.com/
    April 20, 2017

    -Getting tired of lying.

    Speaking of which Jake, how is that whole Thompson PLOS ONE study coming along? And also Brian Hooker’s NVIC case vs. reality?

  11. #11 Jake Crosby
    www.autisminvestigated.com
    April 20, 2017

    “Speaking of which Jake, how is that whole Thompson PLOS ONE study coming along? And also Brian Hooker’s NVIC case vs. reality?”

    -What the hell are you talking about, Camille?

  12. #12 Johnny
    127.0.0.1
    April 20, 2017

    Heh.

    3 days ago, Jake accused our host of being a coward, because our host banned Jake from commenting. And yet, here’s Jake, making accusations of lying on this very blog.

    http://www.autisminvestigated.com/william-shatner/#comment-272972

    I guess he’s taking a page from Orange Thinskin – if you spew enough lies, people will ignore some of them, just because they can’t call you out on all of them.

    • #13 Orac
      April 20, 2017

      The Gnat might be mistaking moderation for banning. The Gnat has never been banned, but occasionally he does use links or words that trigger the moderation filters. Given his misogyny, pseudoscience, antivaccine quackery, and sheer unpleasantness, he is one of the best teaching tools we have to demonstrate why antivaccine beliefs are pseudoscience. So why would I ban him, especially given how infrequently he appears?

      Let’s just put it this way The Gnat is so odious that Travis hasn’t even impersonated him yet.

  13. #14 Dangerous Bacon
    April 20, 2017

    “What’s always interested me about antivaccine and antivaccine-sympathetic doctors is how they got that way. How did they come to abandon what they were taught in science classes and in medical school to come to conclusions about vaccines that are not just contradicted but very strongly contradicted by science.”

    The story we are often told is that the big revelation(s) occur after physicians conclude on the basis of limited personal experience/anecdote that a cornerstone of evidence-based practice is wrong – but their colleagues aren’t buying it. Instead of reexamining their flawed conclusions, they rebel against “brainwashing” and (with surprising speed) come to enjoy their maverick/outcast role.

    Suzanne Humphries appears to fall into this category, at least by her own accounting (“discovering” that flu vaccination caused renal failure and not being taken seriously, then plunging headlong into a swamp of pseuomedical delusions. In her case (judging by reviews of her recent book “Rising From The Dead”, a call to Jesus is also involved).

    I can’t buy this progression from practice revelation to full-on quackery promoter. There has to be a fundamental critical thinking deficiency and/or personality disorder involved, just waiting to break out (perhaps once the med school debt is paid off and the practitioner feels secure enough to plunge into the alt universe).

  14. #15 Chris Hickie
    April 20, 2017

    @RedBlues #7 –I and one other poster here today have been very active at petitioning state medical boards on these quacks. We get either no response or told that doctors have a right to express AV views publicly as doctors under some “First Amendment” protection. And no doctors groups such as the AMA, AAFP or AAP have had the guts to take a stand against these quacks, either. It’s very sad.

  15. #16 Science Mom
    http://justthevax.blogspot.com/
    April 20, 2017

    -What the hell are you talking about, Camille?

    Aww poor Jake, having difficulty keeping your bollocks and people straight? Where is this study you proclaimed William Thompson was going to publish last year in PLoS ONE? How do you reconcile Hooker’s ridiculous claims with what is in his NVIC decision? While we’re at it, how’s that Wakefield re-licencing going? Given the content of your blog, you’re hardly a purveyor of truth. How are those pre-lims going? You’ve been a PhD student for an awfully long time now.

  16. #17 Lawrence
    April 20, 2017

    Young Mr. Crosby doesn’t take criticism very well.

    His response to my pointing out that his public posts making him unemployable was particularly vile.

  17. #18 Orac
    April 20, 2017

    The Gnat has a very thin skin. He is good at annoying people with his buzzing, though.

  18. #19 Eric Lund
    April 20, 2017

    So Mackenzie read Wakefield’s book (I assume it was “Callous Disregard”), describing it as “kind of when the lightbulb went off.”

    This phrasing by Dr. Mackenzie is rather revealing. He stopped thinking and blindly followed what Wakefield et al. were telling him. He should just take off. (Thank you. I’ll be here all week. Remember to tip your server.)

  19. #20 Science Mom
    http://justthevax.blogspot.com/
    April 20, 2017

    Oops, my bad, Jake claimed Thompson was publishing in PNAS: http://www.autisminvestigated.com/withdrawal-william-thompson/

    So how is that coming along Jake? It’s only been nearly a year now.

  20. #21 Jake Crosby
    www.autisminvestigated.com
    April 20, 2017

    “…trigger the moderation filters.”

    -Pre-programmed censorship.

  21. #22 Michael J. Dochniak
    Minnesota
    April 20, 2017

    This is a fascinating example of an articulate, highly intelligent person questioning medical-science based partly on a “feeling”.

    Here’s my take on Dr. Mackenzie’s “feeling” induced epiphany.

    Dr. Mackenzie disclosed that he is starting a second family after a divorce.

    I suspect his second wife/partner questions the safety and efficacy of vaccines.

    In my opinion, love is always more persuasive than logic.

    I like it when Orac posts every other day in that the quality increases exponentially.

    @ Orac,

    Do you make less $ if you post every other day?

  22. #23 Dorit Reiss
    April 20, 2017

    I guess doctors need confidence to be able to do their job, but it’s sad to see someone overreach this way.

    Mr. Crosby’s strong opposition to moderation filters must have made his blogging career with AoA a constant ethical dilemma. Assuming he applies his views consistently.

  23. #24 Rebecca Fisher
    That London
    April 20, 2017

    Unlike at AI then Jake, where you moderate every post, and, like Age of Autism, don’t allow them through if you don’t like them.

    Hypocrite.

  24. #25 Rebecca Fisher
    That London
    April 20, 2017

    Oh, and at least in my case, you edit the text of the comment.

  25. #26 Science Mom
    http://justthevax.blogspot.com/
    April 20, 2017

    Unlike at AI then Jake, where you moderate every post, and, like Age of Autism, don’t allow them through if you don’t like them.

    Hypocrite.

    Exactly! Even more stupidly, he goes on about liberal special snowflakes but hurt Jake’s fee fees and he refuses to allow comments.

  26. #27 Lawrence
    April 20, 2017

    Or he just blatantly abuses his position & access to information to dox people.

  28. #29 RJ
    April 20, 2017

    I’m sure it’s been pointed out before, but let us remember that like the black conservative and the emeritus science-denier, the anti-vax doctor has available great adulation and esteem from certain quarters; this adulation and esteem are not available for honest and competent people.

    I don’t think that in most cases, this aspect is consciously chosen. But it’s very attractive to have people listen to you and say you’re good and just and smart, simply because you are willing to say certain pieties.

  29. #30 Dangerous Bacon
    April 20, 2017

    Is it just me, or does that top photo of Dr. Mackenzie make him look like the second runner-up in a Vladimir Putin lookalike contest?

  30. #31 Eric Lund
    April 20, 2017

    Pre-programmed censorship.

    From what I have observed, the following things will land you in moderation:
    1. Being a first time poster. Orac wants to make sure you are an honest commenter, not a troll or a spambot.
    2. Putting multiple links in a post. This is a frequent tactic of spammers. The nature of the links is irrelevant.
    3. Using one of the Seven Words You Must Never Use on Television. This is a family blog.
    4. If Orac determines that you are a troll, but not so trollish as to rate the banhammer, he will put you on automatic moderation. But he generally explains why he has taken this step, and unless such a poster does something to merit the banhammer, he almost always lets such posts through eventually.

    The last of these is the only case where the moderation is Orac’s decision, not the software’s.

    To my knowledge, Orac only bans posters for one of two reasons: sockpuppetry (commenting under multiple handles), and making concrete threats of violence against other commenters. The former is what got Travis of the many aliases banned. And credible threats of violence are one of the handful of exceptions to free speech rights in the US.

    • #32 Orac
      April 20, 2017

      Also, thanks to Travis, I’ve been forced to keep new commenters in automatic moderation for a while because Travis would often post a benign or even reasonable comment first in order to get past first time commenter moderation, after which he’d let his freak flag fly. So new commenters stay in moderation until I’m satisfied that they’re not a Travis sock puppet. It pisses me off that Travis made such a measure necessary.

  31. #33 Lawrence
    April 20, 2017

    What a hypocrite – not only does Young Mr. Crosby moderate every single post on his site, but he also – as noted by Rebecca above, edits responses as well.

  32. #34 PediatricianMom
    USA
    April 20, 2017

    As a long time lurker and as a Pediatrician it infuriates me that non Pediatric MD’s are spouting this belief. Yes I admit it is worse when it is a Pediatrician. I want to know when Dr.Makenzie last diagnosed pneumococcal meningitis. Has he seen a difference since the prevanar vaccine? How about rotavirus and Hib? Those of who trained before some of these vaccines have seen our response to fever and fussiness completely changed. We used to do blood work and spinal taps all the time. Since prevnar, if a baby has a fever we check a urine but hardly do blood work or a spinal tap. Obviously he has never had to talk to families about these diseases or see them in patients much less comfort a family whose child has died of pneumococcal menningits – I have.

  33. #35 Panacea
    April 20, 2017

    Re censorship

    The vocabulary of nurses is one that could put a sailor to shame. Hence, I from time to time get caught by Rule #3. I count myself lucky Orac has never told me to go wash out my mouth with soap.

    I don’t feel put upon because Science Blogs and RI expect respectable language from the commenters. Is it censorship? Yes. But the 1st Amendment only applies to government interference with speech. From a social standpoint, my peers are entitled to assign consequences for inappropriate speech and behaviors.

    Which Jake seems to have in spades.

    I always wondered who the Gnat was before this. I couldn’t figure out which commentator Orac was talking about. No day in which you learn something new is a wasted day 😉

  34. #36 doug
    April 20, 2017

    I don’t think that in most cases, this aspect is consciously chosen.

    I have long been suspicious that for some it is very consciously chosen.

    It is hard work to be a physician or nurse. The vast majority will spend their entire careers doing good work but remain nearly unknown outside of their circles of friends, patients and proximal colleagues. Those with a desire to rise to notability beyond these circles have to do something out of the ordinary. Making a big research “breakthrough” is one way, but those don’t come often. You can spend your life doing research and making valuable contributions, but still remain relatively unknown. And research is more hard work. Publishing books that become widely used in medical education is another way – more hard work with uncertain outcome. Of course most people doing research or writing books are quite happy to make worthwhile contributions, even if there is little fame attached.
    If you announce that you hold a position contrary to those that are broadly accepted you have a chance of being noticed without actually having done much of anything. This seems to be especially true in medicine, where the popular press jumps on such things and there are substantial numbers of noisy, typically relatively ignorant people who are likely to notice because your claims support their notions. They may even send you money. If you are getting on in years and not content with your lack of fame, it’s a much easier and more certain way to get noticed before you expire.

    I’m pretty convinced the anti-vax thing among a small number of doctors and nurses amounts to a plea of “Lookitme! I’m smarter than the sheep.” Not terribly different from small children or a couple of RI’s resident trolls/kooks and a notably non-resident troll.

  35. #37 rs
    April 20, 2017

    An aspiring epi called Gnat
    Wanders from spat to spat,
    ..Flinging fecal matter is his schtik,
    ..but vulnerable to a well-aimed flick,
    Bzz bzz bzz, then splat.

  36. #38 Rick
    April 20, 2017

    I apologize for the captions but Feynman get’s it right.
    Perhaps Dr. Mackenzie and young Mr. Crosby might benefit from listening to Dr. Feynmanhttps://www.google.com/url?sa=t&rct=j&q=&esrc=s&source=video&cd=7&ved=0ahUKEwik6PaXv7PTAhViwlQKHd03AIMQtwIIRTAG&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.youtube.com%2Fwatch%3Fv%3DtWr39Q9vBgo&usg=AFQjCNEDztlNasyfutBnCHo86s_EGgNU9A&sig2=WA4x7Rc_o1lYKyWJKEH_cQ

  37. #39 sadmar
    April 20, 2017

    @ DB

    It’s just you. In the poster frame of the FB video, he looks like a cross between Chevy Chase and J. K. Simmonds.

  38. #40 Yvette
    April 20, 2017

    Another feature of anti-vaccine doctors is that they will almost *never* be in a position to treat a child sickened by a vaccine-preventable disease. Most don’t seem to see patients anymore at all. Instead, they make movies and write books about how enlightened they are- while leaving the real work to anonymous pediatricians. Those that actually see patients, generally see worried, rich people who pay large cash fees.

    I wish every anti-vaccine doctor had to spend an hour in an ICU for every hour they spent on stage or in front of a movie camera. Maybe they’d have an ounce of humility then.