What makes a physician become an antivaxer? (Part 2)

Posted by Orac on April 21, 2017

Andrew Wakefield
Andrew Wakefield
Andrew Wakefield at an antivaccine rally.

Yesterday, I discussed a topic that has vexed me ever since long before I started this blog, namely the topic of how physicians are seduced by pseudoscience and ultimately embrace it whole-heartedly. The kinds of pseudoscience I’ve seen physicians embracing are many, including climate science denialism and creationism, but the ones that most interest me are ones that physicians should know better than to embrace. I’m referring, of course, to pseudoscience related to the medical profession, such as various forms of medical quackery (which, alas, have found all too cozy a home in medicine to the point of even becoming part of a specialty called integrative medicine) and antivaccine beliefs. Yesterday’s post addressed the question of antivaccine beliefs, but much of my discussion could have applied to many forms of pseudoscience that doctors all too frequently embrace.

The discussion after yesterday’s post was more voluminous and involved than I had expected. I love it when that happens, and, especially when such discussions are not invaded by our resident troll sockpuppet Travis Schwochert impersonating old commenters. It got to the point where I realized that I had left out one very powerful motivating factor for physicians. Well, there are actually two that I didn’t discuss that much. Money is one, but that one tends to apply only to physicians who have discovered that quackery can be lucrative. The second one is related, but not the same, as one that I discussed yesterday. Both flow from ego gratification.

You’ll remember that yesterday I discussed the case of Dr. Douglas Mackenzie, a plastic surgeon who has become very antivacccine, so much so that he’s now doing promotional work for the antivaccine propaganda movie VAXXED. I have no evidence that he makes any money off of antivaccine views, and from his interview I concluded that much of his motivation for “going antivax” flows from his self-image as a “maverick,” as someone who can “think for himself” and “do his own research,” and the sense of superiority that comes from viewing himself that way. In Dr. Mackenzie’s world, he is a free thinker, someone who doesn’t follow the rest of his sheeple colleagues, whom he contemptuously describes as having been “brainwashed” about vaccines. He brags about having read not just books by antivaccine “thought leaders” (if you can call it thinking) Andrew Wakefield or Suzanne Humphries but also having the “other side” in the form of books by Paul Offit. Of course, the very fact that he thought that Wakefield and Humphries trump Offit tells you all you need to know about his critical thinking skills (i.e., that they are very weak indeed), but there’s another reason he was drawn to people like Wakefield and Humphries. They speak his language. They view themselves as being apart from the “herd,” and therefore better than the herd, as well. Mackenzie saw that and it resonated with him. Against that shared arrogance, Dr. Offit’s low-key defense of the scientific consensus never had a chance right from the very beginning. It doesn’t matter whether Dr. Mackenzie makes any money off of antivaccine views,

But there’s another reward of bucking the scientific consensus besides feeding one’s egotistical view of oneself as being a better, freer thinker than one’s colleagues and the rest of the scientific community, and that’s adulation. Before I return to antivaccine physicians, let’s take a look at a cancer quack, Dr. Stanislaw Burzynski. He’s a trifecta of reasons for embracing pseudoscience in not only does he make a lot of money selling his antineoplastons, but he also clearly shares Dr. Mackenzie’s self-image of being better, more innovative, and more of a free thinker than the rest of the medical profession. It’s a character trait that he’s clearly had since he was very young. Then there’s the adulation. Burzynski’s patients (at least the few who survive) adore him. They believe that he’s curing cancer that can’t be cured, and their worship of him is such that they immediately react to any perceived threat to him. They did it in the 1990s when the FDA was prosecuting Burzynski, and they recently did it again when the Texas Medical Board brought action against him to strip him of his medical license. In the process, Burzynski has rubbed elbows with admiring celebrities and politicians. One fan, Eric Merola, became so enamored of Burzynski that he made not just one but two propaganda films about him. Clearly, Burzynski loves the attention and thrives on it, viewing criticism and legal actions taken against him as “persecution” that geniuses suffer as a result of their genius.

Then there’s Andrew Wakefield. In the small, loony world of the antivaccine movement, he is the equivalent of a rock star. (Better to rule in hell than to serve in heaven, I guess.) Parents (particularly mothers) who believe that vaccines caused their child’s autism basically worship the ground he walks on. Whenever he attends a rally, an antivaccine meeting disguised as a medical meeting, or any antivaccine event, he is surrounded by sycophants, toadies, and lackeys, as well as adoring fans. Like Burzynski, Wakefield views himself as superior to the rest of the medical profession, as someone who doesn’t “follow the herd” and listens to parental concerns that the medical profession is ignoring. Never mind that the medical profession isn’t ignoring the concerns of parents who believe in the antivaccine pseudoscience that concludes that vaccines cause autism; it’s just that the message it is telling parents is not one they want to hear. Responsible physicians have to base their treatment and utterances in science, and science has come to a conclusion that these parents reject utterly. Wakefield, in contrast, panders to these parents’ views, and, because they view him as having suffered for his “apostasy” with respect to vaccines, they admire him. To show you how much antivaxers love Andy, I like to cite this article from over five years ago:

“To our community, Andrew Wakefield is Nelson Mandela and Jesus Christ rolled up into one,” says J. B. Handley, co-founder of Generation Rescue, a group that disputes vaccine safety. “He’s a symbol of how all of us feel.”

Since losing his medical license, Wakefield has depended on his followers for financing and for the emotional scaffolding that allows him to believe himself a truth-teller when the majority of his peers consider him a menace to medicine. The fact that his fans have stood by him through his denunciation may seem surprising, but they may find it easier to ignore his critics than to reject their faith in him. After all, his is a rare voice of certainty in the face of a disease that is, at its core, mysterious.

Note that Handley was being utterly unironic when he said that, nor was he exaggerating. Many antivaxers view Andrew Wakefield just that highly, and over the last 19 years since he first burst onto the international scene with his case series linking autism with the MMR vaccine (which is now known to be fraudulent) Wakefield’s ego has grown in proportion to that worship.

Looking at cases like Wakefield and Burzynski (and several others not listed here), it can’t be overemphasized how much of a factor ego is in motivating physicians to become antivaccine (or quacks). Physicians in particular are prone to the Dunning-Kruger effect, in which they have far more confidence in their knowledge and mastery of a topic than is justified, and many physicians like to view themselves as superintelligent and able to master virtually any topic on their own if they just put their mind to it; e.g., Dr. Mackenzie. Alternatively, they discover something and can’t let it go when it becomes clear that it isn’t the breakthrough that they thought it was. Either way, embracing pseudoscience feeds not only the physician’s self-image as being open-minded and “apart from the herd,” but it can also bolster the physician’s self-image as a “healer” who takes his patient’s concerns more seriously than other doctors or who can do things for their patients that other doctors can’t. Add to that the fact that, in some cases, there’s a lot of money to be made, and it’s not surprising that physicians, particularly those with personality traits possessed by Wakefield and Burzynski (and many others) are attracted to quackery like moths to the flame.


Comments

  1. #1 Anonymous Pseudonym
    In Your Head
    April 21, 2017

    Arguably, due to a physicians extensive schooling and training, they are more susceptible to the Dunning-Kruger effect then most. Personally I’ve run into a significant percentage of people in my line of work with near the same experience, education, and training that think they know more then they do. I was likely guilty of the same hubris, but I have come to the belief that my knowledge is also only covering about 50% of the topic as is currently understood. I am out of date. How many physicians are willing to admit to others, much less themselves, that they are unable to keep up with the current body of knowledge, even in their own general specialty. Orac is a Breast Cancer surgeon and researcher. I’d be willing to bet that he would acknowledge gaps in his knowledge of his specialty. Wakefield, Carson, Burzynski, et al are unwilling to admit to not having all the answers, or that they are basing their conclusions off of faulty premises. Ego is a wonderful motivator.

  2. #2 Dorit Reiss
    April 21, 2017

    This level of arrogance also seems to correlate with stepping outside your area of expertise. I don’t know if it just takes this kind of arrogance to be willing to confidently reject expert consensus outside their area of expertise or if it’s easier to be arrogant when you do not know enough to understand the nuances. But note the lack of doctors of infectious diseases, virologists, etc’ among these doctors – with Dr. Obukhanych, Ph.D., the only immunologist, and she was young in her career, with little established credentials, and no clinical experience when she decided to reject her training and embrace pseudo-science.

  3. #3 MikeMa
    April 21, 2017

    Getting away with fraud for 12 years and hoodwinking the Lancet might count for something with Wakefield’s ego.

  4. #4 Michael J. Dochniak
    Minnesota
    April 21, 2017

    Does Orac’s use of pseudo-scientific language (i.e., ego) bring understanding?

    I submit that pseudoscience, in many forms, is an important aspect of our history and culture.

    As Orac has demonstrated, the language of pseudoscience can be a persuasive communication tool.

    In the complicated world of medicine, it may be healthy to practice science and pseudoscience in an effort to “DO NO HARM”.

  5. #5 Jazzlet
    April 21, 2017

    As a someone who studied biology I think it’s a shame these medics who want to be apart from the herd don’t suffer the natural consequences of that, namely getting taken down by predators.

  6. #6 Eric Lund
    April 21, 2017

    This level of arrogance also seems to correlate with stepping outside your area of expertise. I don’t know if it just takes this kind of arrogance to be willing to confidently reject expert consensus outside their area of expertise or if it’s easier to be arrogant when you do not know enough to understand the nuances.

    As a Ph.D. physicist, I resemble that remark. Like most physicists, I tend to approach problems using the simplest model that works, and only add complexity when it is shown to be necessary. There is a reason we tell jokes about spherical cows: that’s only a slight exaggeration of how many physicists operate.

    However, a good physicist has to understand the limitations of that approach, especially when venturing into a different field. I find it helpful for gaining a layman’s understanding of many topics, but I am also aware that there are lots of nuances I am not aware of until I get something wrong by ignoring them. I will admit that there are too many physicists who don’t get this.

    At least physicists are taught the notion that they might be wrong because of some nuance they have overlooked. Many doctors never get that training in the first place, and they graduate into a culture where doctors are considered authority figures (much more so than Ph.D. holders),

    Engineers, too, have a strong susceptibility to the Dunning-Kruger effect, and for similar reasons as physicians.

  7. #7 Elliott
    April 21, 2017

    Ego gratification was basically what I was trying to get across with my comment yesterday. Having a great deal of confidence is necessary if you want to make a discovery, but it leads you astray when you go outside your expertise. (See Nobel disease).

    I’ve seen experience go both ways in science. Sometimes having lots of it can lead to overconfidence but it can also give you an appreciation for what you don’t know. I think it depends upon your ego.

  8. #8 Narad
    April 21, 2017

    with Dr. Obukhanych, Ph.D., the only immunologist, and she was young in her career, with little established credentials, and no clinical experience

    I’m not sure how Tetyana could ever have gained “clinical experience” – she’s not an M.D. who specialized in immunology, just some random Ph.D.

  9. #9 Johnny
    127.0.0.1
    April 21, 2017

    One good example of the Dunning-Kruger effect is Marilyn vos Savant, the holder of highest recorded IQ according to the Guinness Book of Records.

    She took a job writing a question and answer column, and while she had some great hits, she had some serious misses. Back in the day, a bunch of the worst were gathered up here –
    http://www.wiskit.com/marilyn/

    I would hate read her column* up until sometime around 2010, and noted that she had pretty much given up on factual Q&A and moved on to brain teasers and opinion questions. Dunno what she’s done in the last few years – I don’t get her column and frankly don’t miss it.

    vos Savant isn’t a specialist in any particular field, so, in this case, anyway, being an expert isn’t necessary to suffer from DK. It can strike generalists as well.

    *I’d made a few minor contributions to documenting her wrongness in a couple forums, and was looking for more.

  10. #10 Narad
    April 21, 2017

    I don’t get her column and frankly don’t miss it.

    Her site seems to be moribund (at least, nobody has bothered to change the copyright footer since 2014). but this wishy-washy defense of “GMO labeling” failed to impress me. I’ve heard the name, but it must have been quite some time ago.

  11. #11 Denice Walter
    April 21, 2017

    re DK and vicinity

    I’ve heard that a new book, Illusion of Knowledge ( or suchlike) discusses how those who know little believe in themselves ( concerns access to computers and lack of reflection as being indicative).
    I haven’t seen it but saw an interview with the authors.

  12. #12 Narad
    April 21, 2017

    Illusion of Knowledge ( or suchlike)

    Is it The Knowledge Illusion? The subtitle raises a red flag for me, although it certainly can be hell to be psychologically alone.

  13. #13 viggen
    Boulder
    April 21, 2017

    At least physicists are taught the notion that they might be wrong because of some nuance they have overlooked.

    Only a tiny decision to decide when that doesn’t apply; that’s why there are so many good physicists who are also biology cranks.

  14. #14 Richard
    The Netherlands
    April 21, 2017

    I think that strong human emotions play an even bigger role in antivaccine and woo circles than already sketched here. The problems with emotions as a driving force is that they’re powerful, appeal to almost anyone (contrary to scientific arguments), and are largely immune (pun intended) to rationality and common sense. These doctors-gone-antivaccine may be so completely addicted to the warm bath of adulation of their fans and their own feeling of rogue power that they are no longer capable of objective thought and proper functioning, at least with respect to the subject at hand; in a way, they have a similar problem as doctors who become addicted to prescription medicines: they think they know what they’re doing, but in reality they’re way down the wrong path.
    Then again, the antivaccine movement has little else but emotion to support its message; they sure as hell don’t have facts or science on their side. Unfortunately, an appeal to emotion is as already said a powerful means of convincing and manipulating people. When parents of an autistic child believe that vaccinesdidit, and you say that you disagree with them, an often heard accusation is that you’re a heartless person, without any empathy for those poor suffering people… Which of course is untrue, but somehow it is still difficult to get rid of this emotional smear, and convince people that you absolutely care about their plight, but just disagree about the cause.
    And I’m afraid that rational education isn’t enough to solve this very human problem.