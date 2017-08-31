Trolling the antivaccine trolls

Posted by Orac on August 31, 2017
There are many ways to combat antivaccine pseudoscience. Personally, I’ve chosen my favored methods, namely blogging, giving talks, and generally combatting pseudoscience on social media wherever I find it. That’s not all I do (for example, I do have a couple of papers in the peer-reviewed medical literature designed to combat the infiltration of pseudoscience into academia), but it is where I put most of my effort. For one thing, I’m good at it. For another thing, it’s fun. Also, it’s something I can work into my busy schedule more easily. It even brings me a bit of notoriety now and then, such as when I had a strange interaction with William Shatner or when various news organizations, for some reason, want to interview and quote me for various stories.

None of this is to say that what I do is the only way to combat pseudoscience. Heck, it’s probably not even the most effective, but it does play to my strengths. Indeed, I very much admire people who can go a more conventional route, forming organizations, lobbying, and doing outreach. I also can’t help but have some respect for people who use more—shall we say?—in your face tactics, people like those who go out and protest showings of antivaccine documentaries like VAXXED. The movie was released well over a year ago, and, unfortunately, the film’s producers and director, Andrew Wakefield, Polly Tommey, and Del Bigtree, are still promoting it for all it’s worth. They’ve even bought an old buss, painted it up with the film’s logo, and went on tour to promote the movie, rally the antivaccine faithful, and try to influence legislators, both at the federal and state level—even in my state of Michigan. Throughout it all, they’ve tried to make it a memorial to the “vaccine-injured,” with parents writing the names of the “victims” on the bus. It’s all rather ghoulish, actually.

Indeed, the VAXXED crew is so blatant that just last week they were in Minneapolis, the epicenter of a massive measles outbreak among the Somali immigrant community in Hennepin County that Andrew Wakefield himself, with the help of his acolytes, directly caused through their fear mongering about vaccines and autism. Even worse, even after having drawn national attention to their role in endangering the children of Minnesota through promoting antivaccine misinformation, antivaxers aren’t ashamed. They’re proud. They’re doubling down and still promoting their pseudoscience among the vulnerable population they harmed in the first place. The VAXXED bus visit is just part of that. Basically, Wakefield is making another movie, and his crew is filming interviews wherever the VAXXED bus goes.

That’s why I’m glad there’s someone like Craig Egan, who started a GoFundMe page in order to raise money so that he could travel across the country, report on where the VAXXED bus is going and what the VAXXED crew is doing, protest, and raise money for Voices For Vaccines:

The Vaxxed bus is on tour, spreading fear and disinformation about vaccines. I will be following their route, refuting them with facts and evidence and sometimes lulz at every stop. I will also be using this adventure as a fundraiser for a great organization, Voices for Vaccines. One third of all donations will be budgeted to go directly to V4V . Each goal will get me to another stop on the tour and a larger V4V donation.

He’s even made the news as the “Internet’s most prolific troll of anti-vaxxers“:

Online, his approach is textbook trolling, which is defined by the Urban Dictionary as posting a “deliberately provocative message to a newsgroup or message board with the intention of causing maximum disruption and argument.”

That’s exactly what he does, needling staunch, conspiratorial anti-vaccine types to an uncomfortable point of hilarity or harassment, depending on your point of view.

He has a certain skill set, and he’s not shy about using it, employing take-down-style arguments based in science and medicine in a bizarre digital realm that largely seeks to discredit both.

Online, his many foes know him well. He’s routinely referred to as a bully, or worse.

Egan targets those who believe immunizations are responsible for a host of medical conditions, ailments and disabilities, and that there’s a widespread cover-up orchestrated by the government and large pharmaceutical companies to keep the truth hidden.

Specifically, Egan specializes in making online life miserable for the handful of doctors and authors who deal in this junk science.

Yes, there’s Insolence I can approve of. He also follows an approach I try to follow in my blogging, namely ruthless mockery of the hard core antivaxers but a much softer approach with those on the fence. Antivaxers hate him, of course, probably more than they hate me. They portray him (and Karen Ernst of V4V) as “stalkers and “mockers,” which is not entirely inaccurate but doesn’t really truly catch the flavor of what he’s doing. In any case, Egan is very effective, because he’s basically driven the VAXXED bus underground:

Basically, because of Egan, the locations of where the VAXXED bus will be have been kept as secret as possible, and some appearances have been moved to private homes, where Egan can’t go. In particular, I like how Egan turned the tables on the VAXXED crew in Minneapolis by calling the police on them for not having a permit to film a movie in a public park. The same sort of thing happened in Bettendorf, IA and St. Louis: No bus, or the event was moved to a private house:

Here he noted that Suzanne Humphries stopped showing up, as did Polly Tommey. I really have to wonder how fragile the message of VAXXED is if one person (or, sometimes, a handful of people) respectfully protesting, drives the whole crew and bus underground. I can’t help but think of similar behavior that I’ve noticed elsewhere…

Trolling is not all that Egan does, though. As he’s done his tour, he’s interviewed various physicians and vaccine researchers about the importance of vaccines, thus providing a positive message as well.

So how do antivaxers view him? The Age of Autism crew, specifically Nancy Hokkanen, was not happy:

Organizers of the Minneapolis VaxXed stop withheld its Mississippi River stop location publicly because of troublemakers. One was Craig Egan, a miscreant with suspect funding who boasts online about his national stalking of the bus and its grieving visitors. Nonetheless he and a handful of protesters appeared brandishing a few signs (such as the inapplicable “Mutant and Proud”), but left after some sprinkles of rain. Someone even attempted to shut down the VaxXed event by calling park police, though event organizers had a permit.

“I wonder why Craig Egan and the rest of his trolls are trying to intimidate families who have vaccine injured children?” asked Wayne Rohde of the Vaccine Safety Council of Minnesota. “He has no heart or conscience for understanding others who are living and struggling with disabilities.”

Another empathy-challenged intruder was Karen Ernst of the faux consumer group Voices for Vaccines, who showed up to lurk and smirk. Though the VaxXed bus is a travelling monument recognizing health damage and deaths caused by vaccines, photos taken that day indicate she found the gathering amusing. Her disturbingly inappropriate affect is profoundly disrespectful at an event commemorating the sick and dead, their caregivers, and their mourners.

I don’t presume to speak for Craig, but I do have empathy for parents who have to deal with a special needs child. I really do. Back when I was in college, I worked part time at a group home with children with severe mental retardation, two of which had classic severe autism. I can partially (but never completely) imagine what it would be like to take care of such children 24/7/365. However, having a special needs child does not give you a pass if you spread antivaccine misinformation of the sort that resulted in the recent measles outbreak in Minnesota, nor does it give you a pass if you have, in essence, made a career of spreading such misinformation, as Polly Tommey and several of the leaders of the antivaccine movement have done.

That being said, it is a fine line to tread. Antivaxers use their belief that their children were horribly injured by vaccines as a shield against any criticism of their antivaccine beliefs. Basically, if you criticize their antivaccine beliefs, you are risking falling into the trap of being portrayed as “attacking mothers.” The flip side of their use of their pain as their shield is that, at the same time, as they take self-righteous umbrage at any criticism pro-vaccine advocates might level at their antivaccine pseudoscience, they feel they have every right to use all manner of personal attacks, doxxing, trying to get their critics fired (or at least harassing them at work), and even using violent imagery aimed at their perceived enemies.

Fortunately, Craig treads that line well.

Comments

  1. #1 Brian Deer
    August 31, 2017

    From Craig’s video, it sounds to me like the chiropractors are getting jumpy.

    I’d assume that most of their “patients” (if that’s the best word for people who pay them for health care) vaccinate their children, and might be quite concerned by publicity suggesting that they may come into contact with unvaccinated kids at the office.

  2. #2 Chris Preston
    August 31, 2017

    One was Craig Egan, a miscreant with suspect funding

    This bit I always find really strange. Anti-vaxxers (and indeed other anti-science idiots) seem to believe that the only way people could not fully agree with them is for those people to be paid off by some nefarious organisation. Craig Egan has made it abundantly clear where he is getting money for this exercise from, but Nancy Hokkanen thinks otherwise. It makes me worry how much projection is going on.

  3. #3 Anonymous Pseudonym
    In Your Head
    August 31, 2017

    And on the bright side, down-under has denied entry to three of the anti-vax morons. Now if only we could evict them from here as well.

    http://www.bbc.com/news/world-australia-41104629

    More topically, we need far more people like Mr Egan. If we had more people publicly ridiculing and calling anti-vaxers on greater benefit then pointing out logically how wrong they are. their BS, it may be of a

  4. #4 Anonymous Pseudonym
    In Your Head
    August 31, 2017

    I HATE THIS TRACKPAD. Apologies for the incoherent post.

    FTFM: If we had more people publicly ridiculing and calling anti-vaxers on how wrong their BS is, it may be of a greater benefit then pointing it out logically.

  5. #5 Chris Preston
    August 31, 2017

    And on the bright side, down-under has denied entry to three of the anti-vax morons.

    Sadly, we have plenty of home-grown and important ones. We have a Meryl Dorey in excess of our needs.

  6. #6 Chris Hickie
    August 31, 2017

    It’s funny how AVers can’t take it when someone lawfully protests them. Egan has done nothing to intimidate people wishing to visit the pro-disease Vaxxed group, nor has Egan broken any laws regarding protest or assembly. He’s called a bully simply for opposing their pseudoscientific arguments.

    Australian pro-vaccine groups have their AVers essentially on the ropes and almost out for the count through constant calling-out and open opposition by politicians, groups and physicians. I hope Craig is the start of a more vocal, open, direct opposition of anti-vaccine groups in the US, because it’s sorely needed to head off vaccine-preventable disease outbreaks.

    • #7 Orac
      August 31, 2017

      Yeah, the whole “you can dish it out, but you can’t take it” aspect of the antivax reaction to Craig is rather amusing. Antivaxers think nothing of doxing, harassing people at work, harassing CDC employees as they show up for work, and calling us pro-vaccine pro-science advocates every ugly name in the book. Yet, when they’re at the receiving end of a little peaceful protest, with someone like Craig and occasionally a handful of his fellows showing up at a few of their events, the VAXXED crew runs away and hide with their tails between their legs and demonize the protester. I mean, seriously. Antivaxers made fun of Paul Offit for months because he became so alarmed and upset at a VAXXED cameraman getting in his face while he was eating breakfast before a vaccine conference at NYU that he made the mistake of cussing him out on camera (something he acknowledges to have been not a good idea), but they run like cowardly little wimps from a jovial middle-aged dude showing up with pro-vaccine signs at their events. It is to laugh.

  7. #8 Angela
    August 31, 2017

    It’s a tricky thing, how to interact with someone who is convinced their child was harmed by vaccines? I have a family member who is convinced her son’s eczema was caused by vaccines. Last I heard she stopped vaccinating. The crazy thing is, when she was pregnant she was insisting that family get a Tdap booster. Talk about a 180.

    How many of these supposed vaccine injuries have been compensated by the vaccine court? How many have even filed? I’d be curious to know.

  8. #9 Chris Preston
    August 31, 2017

    How many of these supposed vaccine injuries have been compensated by the vaccine court? How many have even filed? I’d be curious to know.

    Angela, you will find some numbers here

    Roughly one third of cases are compensated. That number is inflated by Table injuries. These are known vaccine side effects and compensation occurs even if the vaccine did not cause the injury.

  9. #10 Lawrence
    August 31, 2017

    Table injuries are somewhat fluid & conditions there were compensated for decades ago, wouldn’t be today (as the science has advanced & we understand that certain conditions aren’t related to vaccines).

    It is my understanding that many of the original awards given to claimants due to the DTP vaccine would not be awarded today.

  10. #11 Dorit Reiss
    August 31, 2017

    Just to add two points of context to what Chris and Lawrence said: the Table of injuries was updated recently, mostly by adding conditioning, none were removed. Though they did narrow the definition of encephalopathy.

    B. A third compensated is, best as I can tell, equivalent or higher rate than non-asbestos product liability cases in the courts. Especially design defect cases, as most of these are, are hard.

  11. #12 Dorit Reiss
    August 31, 2017

    Two points on Craig: when he made an error in judgment that upset a mother who lost a child and was in the Vaxxed bus telling it, he apologized publicly (he blew an air horn outside, which he admits in hindsight was a bad idea).

    B. Craig is one of the few people I know that was actually successful, online, in converting extreme anti vaccine people, all mothers that I know of. Some of them were impressed by his persistence and the facts he shared.

    And yes, he got a lot back. Apparently Dr. Tenpenny called the FBI on him. And more.

  12. #14 Brian Deer
    August 31, 2017

    You’d be amazed by how many parents have come to me with information about Wakefield.

  13. #15 Woo Fighter
    August 31, 2017

    Case in point: For more than a week now, there’s been a death threat against Dr, Pan on Del Bigtree’s Facebook page. An angry anti-vax lunatic has threatened to shoot him at some public baseball game event. Bigtree has refused to condemn that threat even after repeated requests.

  14. #16 Woo Fighter
    August 31, 2017

    My mistake: it was a charity soccer game. and itwas last week, so I presume no one attempted to murder Dr. Pan.

    I hope I did this Twitter link correctly:

    https://twitter.com/thereal_truther/status/902913782535536640

  15. #17 Lawrence
    August 31, 2017

    All one needs to do, to see how much of a precious snowflake anti-vaxers are, is take a look at the responses that our friend “the Gnat” gives when his views are challenged.

  16. #19 Liz Ditz
    Great State of California
    August 31, 2017

    One was Craig Egan, a miscreant with suspect funding

    About that suspect funding. I would have loved to join him on Craig’s ProVax World Tour but obligations prevented me, so I sent many of my little dollar bill friends in my stead. As of this morning, 294 people thought the same as I did — as did the GoFundMe team, which kicked in (IIRC) $1,000.00

    Craig is really good at convincing the vaccine-hesitant that vaccines are good for kids. It’s not too late to send him the price of a fancy coffee.

    • #20 Orac
      August 31, 2017

      Sadly, Lansing is too far away for me to make it.

  17. #21 Dangerous Bacon
    August 31, 2017

    Antivaxers who react to criticism by claiming that it represents bullying of parents with injured children, have never been good at looking in the mirror.

    http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4763062/Parents-harassed-anti-vaxxers-day-son-s-death.html

    Antivax leaders have been remarkably quiet about such behavior by their adherents, which has no parallel among immunization supporters.

    I’d hesitate to applaud Australian authorities for denying visas to prominent antivaxers. Much better to debunk and mock stupid speech (even when it has potential health consequences) than to ban it altogether.

  18. #22 Chris
    August 31, 2017

    Angela: “How many of these supposed vaccine injuries have been compensated by the vaccine court? How many have even filed? I’d be curious to know”

    The National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program has a page with the statistics, there is a link here:
    https://www.hrsa.gov/vaccinecompensation/data/index.html

    There is information on the US Vaccine Court, including a link to the opinions/orders here:
    http://www.uscfc.uscourts.gov/vaccine-programoffice-special-masters

    You can see how the US government keeps it all hidden in plain sight. end sarcasm

  19. #23 Science Mom
    http://justthevax.blogspot.com/
    August 31, 2017

    In related news, Kent Heckinlively has been denied entry to Australia for his December Anti-vaxx tour if this source is legit:
    http://www.sbs.com.au/news/article/2017/08/31/anti-vaccination-advocate-kent-heckenlively-denied-entry-australia

  20. #24 Chris
    August 31, 2017

  21. #25 Chris
    August 31, 2017

  22. #26 Dangerous Bacon
    August 31, 2017

    From the angle in the photo of the Vaxxed bus, it looks like it says “Vaxxed.con” on the side.

    Now that’s VaxTruth we can live with.

  23. #27 Denice Walter
    August 31, 2017

    Craig is great on video!

    Here’s what bothers me and I hope that he can find ways around this:

    anti-vaxxers seek sympathy from the general public by comparing their situation ( having autistic family members) to that of victims of war, bigotry and oppression:

    – today, @ AoA, Dachel’s post, Dara Berger says her son resembles
    ” survivors of the fire bombing of Munich”
    – Kim Rossi has recently compared the bus to the Viet Nam Memorial Wall;
    she’s also shown images of bloody hands whilst referring to doctors ( April 2017) and invoked images of martyrs of racism and bigotry ( Gandhi, King)
    – Hokkanen calls the bus a “travelling monument”
    – many have compared ASDs to the Holocaust ( Orac covers this)

    In reality – if any of them ever visits it-

    no one has died- despite their claims-
    no one has been blown up by a land mine or lost a family member to an attack by terrorists
    ( My cousin’s father died when his vehicle hit a land mine and my friend lost a family member to a bombing in a public place and had to identify what was left of the body)

    Having a child with autism is not the same thing-

    they’re alive and looking at you. They have feelings. They’re not buried somewhere.

    You don’t have an “anniversary’ to dread each year like my friend does and you can’t go to a monument to trace the name of the victim as my cousin does.

    We should continuously point this out-
    They’re playing martyrs and victims inappropriately.
    Wars and terrorism have PERPETRATORS who aim at killing people to implement their goals.

  24. #28 Narad
    August 31, 2017

    Sadly, Lansing is too far away for me to make it.

    I really have to visit the Boil Festival one of these days.

  25. #29 sirhcton
    August 31, 2017

    I really have to visit the Boil Festival one of these days.

    Please, tell us that the festival involves food and not carbuncles. Please.

  26. #30 Denice Walter
    August 31, 2017

    CORRECTION:

    the Munich quote is from Dachel herself not Berger.

  27. #31 Allison
    August 31, 2017

    The AV movement has posted Craig’s home address on social media today.

    Doxing and harassment of vaccine advocates – it’s not a bug of the AV movement, it’s a feature.

    • #32 Orac
      August 31, 2017

      Because of course they did. It’s how they operate. As you say, it’s a feature, not a bug.

  28. #33 Kathy
    August 31, 2017

    I have watched a few hundred of these Vaxxed videos and they are often about things we know vaccines do not cause, such as SIDS, autism, allergies. I’ve seen one that was a case that actually got VICP compensation. A few filed, but claims were denied.

  29. #34 shay simmons
    August 31, 2017

    Is Dachel perhaps confusing Munich with Dresden? Both were firebombed, but Dresden was wiped out.

    (Not that I expect antivaxxers to get their facts straight).

    • #35 Orac
      August 31, 2017

      Indeed. Pretty much all major German cities were bombed, but Munich got off much easier than Dresden.

  30. #36 RetroPastiche
    Australia - where vegemite is welcome but anti-vaxxxers are not
    August 31, 2017

    Dangerous Bacon at #21, I understand your position that censorship is a slippery slope, however there are a few Australia-specific issues at play here. The first is that Australia only has implied free speech, meaning that while in practice it’s ok to say what you want, if push comes to shove defending irresponsible/dangerous speech is problematic. Secondly, our visa requirements are pretty strict – if Heckenlively was intending to travel on a tourist visa but on a speaking tour he would be breaching his agreement with the government. That’s a reason there to reject the visa. If he was travelling on a non-tourist visa (so many visa classes I wouldn’t know which one he may have tried to get) it would be pretty clear what he was intending to do. This gets to the nub of the issue.

    The Australian Immigration minister (Peter Dutton – the brussel sprout head who is also in charge of our offshore detention *cough concentration cough* camps – I’m not a fan of him except for his pro-vaccination actions) had recently banned Tommey and Humphries after their Vaxxed caravan of carnage. So whoever alerted him to the fact Heckenlively was intending to come and deliver his ‘wisdom’ would have been able to use the recent banning as precedent, allowing Dutton to get on the front foot.

    To circle back to the issue of free speech, while Heckenlively is not allowed to come to the country, there’s nothing censorious about our minister’s actions – Heckenlively’s facebook page is still active on Australian facebook (more’s the pity), and if any Australian really wants to read his words or watch him on video there’s nothing stopping them doing so. His speech isn’t stopped, just his ability to make a buck out of it. And with the way the value of the Australian dollar tends to increase when there’s tensions in the US, that’s probably the bigger issue for poor Mr H.

    Apologies for the long comment, essay writer playing at commenting 😀